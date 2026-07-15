Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Size: US$ 32.7 Billion, 7.5% CAGR Forecast, 2023, 2031

In an era defined by rapid technological leaps and shifting geopolitical landscapes, the safety of defense personnel remains a paramount concern for governments worldwide. Modern warfare is no longer confined to traditional ballistic exchanges; today’s soldiers face a complex matrix of threats, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs), chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) agents, and extreme environmental hazards. To mitigate these risks, military forces are aggressively investing in next-generation safety gear.

The Military Personal Protective Equipment Market size is projected to reach US$ 32.7 billion by 2031 from US$ 18.3 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% in 2023–2031. This strong growth reflects a global consensus: safeguarding frontline personnel is a non-negotiable foundation of national defense.

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