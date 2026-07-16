Secondary Surveillance Radar Market to Reach US$6.72 Billion by 2034, Expanding at 5.82% CAGR

The secondary surveillance radar market is witnessing steady growth due to increasing investments in air traffic management infrastructure and rising air passenger traffic across the world. Secondary surveillance radar systems play a vital role in identifying, tracking, and monitoring aircraft by communicating with onboard transponders. These systems provide accurate aircraft position and identification information, improving operational efficiency and flight safety.

According to The Insight Partners, the Secondary Surveillance Radar Market size is expected to reach US$ 6.72 Billion by 2034 from US$ 4.04 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.82% from 2026 to 2034.

Growing Demand for Air Traffic Management

The increasing number of commercial flights and the modernization of airport infrastructure are major factors driving market expansion. Governments and aviation authorities are focusing on upgrading existing radar systems to support higher traffic volumes and improve surveillance capabilities. Secondary surveillance radar systems help air traffic controllers maintain safe distances between aircraft and manage congested airspaces effectively.

The adoption of advanced surveillance technologies is also supporting the replacement of older radar systems with modern solutions that offer enhanced accuracy and reliability.

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Importance in Defense and Security Applications

Apart from civil aviation, secondary surveillance radar systems are widely used in defense operations. Military organizations use these systems for aircraft identification, airspace monitoring, and mission coordination. The growing focus on national security and border surveillance is encouraging investments in advanced radar technologies.

Defense agencies are increasingly integrating secondary surveillance radar with command and control systems to strengthen situational awareness and improve response capabilities during critical operations.

Technological Advancements Supporting Growth

Continuous technological developments are creating new opportunities for market participants. The introduction of digital signal processing, improved transponder communication, and enhanced target tracking capabilities is improving overall system performance.

Manufacturers are also focusing on solutions that support integration with next generation air traffic management systems. Such developments are expected to contribute to the long-term growth of the industry.

Regional Landscape

North America holds a significant share of the market due to the presence of established aerospace and defense companies and extensive investments in aviation infrastructure. Europe also represents an important market supported by modernization programs and strong regulatory frameworks for air traffic management.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to witness notable growth owing to increasing airport construction projects, rising air travel demand, and expanding defense budgets across emerging economies.

Key Players

Hensoldt

Indra Sistemas

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES. LTD.

Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Leonardo S.p.A.

NEC Corporation

Northrop Grumman.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

Rockwell Collins

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Future Outlook

The future of the secondary surveillance radar market looks promising as aviation authorities continue to prioritize air safety, operational efficiency, and modernization initiatives. Increasing investments in smart airports, next generation air traffic management systems, and defense surveillance programs are expected to create sustained demand for advanced radar solutions. As technology continues to evolve, market participants are likely to focus on innovation, integration capabilities, and improved surveillance performance to strengthen their competitive position through 2034.

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The Insight Partners is a leading global market research and consulting firm specializing in delivering actionable insights across various industries. Our research reports combine extensive primary and secondary research to provide accurate market intelligence, helping businesses make informed strategic decisions. The company provides detailed analysis on emerging technologies, market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities across sectors including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy.

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