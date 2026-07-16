Telehandlers Market to Reach US$ 7.31 Bn by 2027 at 2.41% CAGR

The telehandlers market was valued at US$ 6.03 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.41% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 7.31 Bn by 2027. Telehandlers are versatile material handling machines widely used across construction, agriculture, mining, and industrial applications. These machines combine the lifting capabilities of forklifts with the reach of cranes, making them suitable for handling heavy loads in challenging environments.

The increasing demand for efficient material handling equipment in construction and agricultural activities is contributing to market growth. Telehandlers provide enhanced flexibility, improved productivity, and operational efficiency, which has increased their adoption among end users. The growing infrastructure development activities and expansion of construction projects across various regions are expected to support the demand for these machines during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

The growth of the telehandlers market is driven by the rising need for advanced equipment that can perform multiple functions in different working conditions. Telehandlers are preferred due to their ability to lift, move, and place materials at greater heights and distances compared with conventional equipment.

The construction sector is one of the major contributors to market expansion, as telehandlers are extensively used for handling construction materials, loading operations, and lifting tasks. Increasing investments in infrastructure projects, commercial buildings, and residential developments are creating opportunities for manufacturers.

The agricultural sector is also witnessing increased adoption of telehandlers due to their ability to handle materials such as hay, feed, and other agricultural products. The demand for machinery that improves operational efficiency and reduces manual labor is further supporting market growth.

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Industry Trends and Regional Insights

Technological advancements in telehandler equipment are encouraging manufacturers to introduce machines with improved safety features, better fuel efficiency, and enhanced performance. Manufacturers are focusing on developing equipment that meets the evolving requirements of industries while improving productivity and reducing operational costs.

The market growth is also influenced by regional construction activities and agricultural development. Developed and emerging economies are investing in infrastructure modernization and mechanization, which is expected to create favorable opportunities for telehandler manufacturers.

Key Players

The telehandlers market includes several prominent companies that are focusing on product innovation, technological advancements, and expanding their market presence. Key players operating in the market include:

AB VOLVO

BOBCAT COMPANY

CATERPILLAR INC.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

HAULOTTE GROUP

JLG INDUSTRIES, INC

KOMATSU LTD.

MANITOU BF

TEREX CORPORATION

LIEBHERR-INTERNATIONAL DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

These companies are engaged in developing advanced telehandler solutions to cater to the requirements of construction, agriculture, and industrial sectors. Strategic initiatives such as product development and business expansion are helping companies strengthen their position in the competitive market.

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Future Outlook

The telehandlers market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand from construction and agricultural industries. The need for versatile and efficient material handling equipment will continue to encourage adoption across various applications. Growing infrastructure development, rising mechanization, and advancements in equipment technology are likely to create new opportunities for market participants. Manufacturers focusing on innovation and improved machine performance are expected to play an important role in shaping the future growth of the telehandlers market