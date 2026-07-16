Bioprocessing Market Analysis and Opportunities by 2031

Bioprocessing has become a critical foundation for the development and production of biologics, vaccines, biosimilars, and advanced therapies worldwide. Growing investments in biotechnology research and the increasing need for high quality biologic manufacturing continue to reshape the competitive landscape. Advancements in manufacturing technologies, automation, and single use systems are enabling pharmaceutical companies to improve production efficiency while maintaining regulatory compliance.

The Global Bioprocessing Market Analysis highlights strong long term growth supported by expanding biopharmaceutical production, rising demand for personalized medicine, and increasing investments in research and development. According to The Insight Partners, the market is projected to grow from US$ 25.35 billion in 2023 to US$ 72.55 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, higher vaccine production, and rapid progress in cell and gene therapies continue to strengthen demand for advanced bioprocessing technologies.

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Growing Demand for Biologics Accelerates Industry Expansion

The rapid expansion of the global biopharmaceutical industry remains one of the strongest growth drivers. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on biologics, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and biosimilars to address complex diseases that have limited treatment options.

The growing burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, is encouraging investments in innovative therapeutic solutions. As biologic drug pipelines expand, manufacturers require efficient upstream and downstream bioprocessing systems to support large scale production while ensuring consistent product quality.

Government funding for biotechnology innovation and increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and academic organizations further contribute to technological advancement and commercial adoption.

Technology Innovations Strengthen Manufacturing Efficiency

Continuous technological improvements are transforming every stage of bioprocess manufacturing. Automation, digital monitoring, advanced filtration systems, chromatography technologies, and single use bioreactors are improving productivity while reducing operational complexity.

The instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the industry in 2023, supported by widespread adoption of filtration devices, chromatography systems, and pilot scale bioreactors. Commercial operations also represented the leading scale of operation as pharmaceutical companies continue expanding manufacturing capacity to meet growing global demand.

Downstream bioprocessing maintained the largest process share due to its critical role in purification, concentration, and formulation of biologics. Meanwhile, cell and gene therapy is expected to register the fastest growth owing to increasing clinical development activities and commercialization of advanced therapies.

Regional Outlook Highlights Strong Growth Across Asia Pacific

North America held the largest regional share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of global revenue. The region benefits from a well established biotechnology ecosystem, strong research funding, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and widespread adoption of precision medicine.

The United States continues to invest heavily in biologics manufacturing, clinical research, and innovative cell and gene therapies. These factors support sustained expansion across commercial bioprocessing operations.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth through 2031. Countries such as China and India are emerging as major biotechnology hubs due to expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, skilled workforces, supportive government initiatives, and cost competitive production environments. Increasing investments by regional biotechnology companies are expected to strengthen the supply chain and attract global partnerships.

Competitive Landscape and Key Industry Participants

The competitive environment remains dynamic as leading companies invest in product innovation, manufacturing expansion, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations. Organizations are introducing advanced instruments, consumables, and automation technologies to improve manufacturing flexibility and production efficiency.

Key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sartorius AG

Cytiva

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf SE

Getinge AB

Repligen Corporation

Entegris Inc.

3M Company

These companies continue to strengthen their global presence through research investments, product launches, and partnerships that support next generation bioprocessing capabilities.

Segment Analysis Reveals Emerging Growth Opportunities

Based on product, the industry is segmented into instruments and consumables and accessories, with instruments accounting for the largest revenue share in 2023. By process, downstream bioprocessing remains the dominant segment due to its importance in purification and quality assurance.

Applications include monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, cell and gene therapy, and others. While monoclonal antibodies currently contribute the largest share, cell and gene therapy is expected to deliver the fastest growth during the forecast period because of expanding clinical adoption and continuous innovation.

Among end users, biopharmaceutical companies remain the leading contributors, while contract manufacturing organizations are witnessing increasing demand as pharmaceutical companies outsource manufacturing to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

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Future Outlook

The outlook for the global bioprocessing industry remains highly positive through 2031. Rising biologics production, continuous technological innovation, increasing investment in biotechnology research, and growing adoption of cell and gene therapies will continue to support sustained expansion.

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The Insight Partners provides comprehensive syndicated and tailored market research services in the healthcare, technology, and industrial domains. Renowned for delivering strategic intelligence and practical insights, the firm empowers businesses to remain competitive in ever-evolving global markets.

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Ankit Mathur | The Insight Partners

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