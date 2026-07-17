Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Growth Driven by Disease Detection Through 2030

The global poultry diagnostics industry is gaining momentum as commercial poultry farming increasingly relies on rapid disease detection and preventive health strategies. Rising concerns over livestock productivity, food safety, and disease surveillance are encouraging greater adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies across poultry production systems.

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Growth is being driven by increasing investments in animal health, expanding poultry production, and the growing need for early identification of infectious diseases. Advancements in molecular diagnostics, government-backed disease surveillance programs, and on-farm testing solutions are strengthening diagnostic capabilities worldwide. According to The Insight Partners, the sector is projected to expand from US$ 362.90 million in 2022 to US$ 792.70 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

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Rising Disease Burden Accelerates Diagnostic Adoption

The poultry industry continues to face recurring outbreaks of infectious diseases that affect production efficiency and food security. Conditions such as avian influenza, Newcastle disease, avian salmonellosis, avian mycoplasmosis, and infectious bronchitis create significant economic losses for poultry producers across developed and emerging economies.

Modern poultry health management has evolved from treating individual birds to monitoring the health status of entire flocks. Regular surveillance, preventive screening, and routine testing have become essential components of commercial poultry operations. Diagnostic laboratories and farm-side testing platforms now enable producers to identify pathogens before widespread outbreaks occur, minimizing mortality rates and improving productivity.

Increasing concerns regarding zoonotic diseases have also heightened demand for reliable diagnostic technologies capable of supporting disease control initiatives while protecting both animal and public health.

Technological Innovations Transform Poultry Disease Detection

Continuous innovation is reshaping poultry diagnostics through faster, more accurate, and highly sensitive testing methods. Molecular diagnostics, automation, artificial intelligence, and portable diagnostic devices are significantly improving disease detection across poultry farms.

Among test types, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) continues to hold the leading position due to its affordability, reliability, and suitability for routine surveillance. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing is also witnessing strong adoption because of its high sensitivity and rapid identification of viral and bacterial pathogens.

Emerging technologies including deep learning and image-based disease detection are opening new possibilities for farm-level diagnosis. Artificial intelligence powered models capable of analyzing poultry health indicators are expected to complement traditional laboratory testing while reducing diagnostic costs and improving accessibility, particularly in developing countries.

The increasing adoption of farm-side diagnostic platforms is expected to remain one of the most influential trends shaping industry expansion through 2030.

Regional Landscape Highlights Strong Growth Opportunities

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global poultry diagnostics industry in 2022, representing 35.1% of total revenue. The region is also forecast to record one of the fastest growth rates with a projected CAGR of 10.8% through 2030.

Rapid expansion of poultry farming in countries such as China and India, combined with recurring outbreaks of avian influenza and other infectious diseases, continues to stimulate demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. The emergence of highly pathogenic avian influenza strains has further emphasized the importance of routine disease surveillance.

North America also represents a significant regional contributor due to large-scale commercial poultry production and well-established animal health infrastructure. Government monitoring programs, increased vaccination initiatives, and recurring outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza continue to support diagnostic demand across the United States and Canada.

Europe remains another important region, supported by stringent animal health regulations, food safety standards, and continued investment in veterinary diagnostics.

Segmentation Analysis Reveals Key Growth Areas

The poultry diagnostics industry demonstrates strong opportunities across both testing technologies and disease categories.

By test type, the industry is segmented into:

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Tests

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

Hemagglutination-Inhibition (HI)

Others

ELISA tests accounted for the largest revenue share in the base year due to their widespread use in routine disease monitoring and surveillance programs.

By disease, major segments include:

Avian Salmonellosis

Avian Influenza

Newcastle Disease

Avian Mycoplasmosis

Infectious Bronchitis

Others

Among these, the avian influenza segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth owing to increasing disease outbreaks, stringent surveillance requirements, and expanding government control programs.

Government initiatives supporting livestock health infrastructure, disease prevention, vaccination campaigns, and veterinary healthcare are expected to create additional opportunities across both developed and emerging economies.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies continue to strengthen their positions through product innovation, strategic collaborations, research investments, and expansion of veterinary diagnostic portfolios.

Key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Eurofins Scientific SE

IDVET

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Zoetis Inc.

BioCheck BV

Bioneer Corp

BioInGenTech Biotechnologies

These organizations are investing in molecular diagnostics, automated testing platforms, and innovative veterinary solutions designed to improve disease surveillance and support commercial poultry producers worldwide.

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Future Outlook

The outlook for the global poultry diagnostics industry remains highly positive through 2030. Growing awareness of biosecurity, increasing poultry consumption, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and expanding adoption of precision livestock management will continue to drive sustained growth.

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