Acrylic Acid Market Share and Competitive Landscape by 2034

Acrylic acid is an important organic compound widely used in the chemical industry for producing polymers and derivatives. It is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor and serves as a key monomer in the manufacture of superabsorbent polymers, adhesives, paints, coatings, plastics, and textiles. Acrylic acid’s unique chemical properties, including high reactivity and ability to form durable polymers, make it essential for various industrial and consumer applications.

Acrylic Acid Market Analysis

The global Acrylic Acid Market is projected to reach US$ 21.42 billion by 2034 from US$ 15.8 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period 2026-2034. The market is segmented by derivative and application, which allows for a detailed understanding of trends, demand patterns, and emerging opportunities.

Derivative Segmentation: Acrylic Ester: Butyl acrylate, methyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, 2-ethylhexyl acrylate, and others. Acrylic Polymers: Acrylic elastomer, superabsorbent polymers, and others. Others: Specialty chemicals derived from acrylic acid for industrial use.

Application Segmentation: Surface Coatings: Used for paints and varnishes due to durability and gloss. Plastics: Enhances flexibility, strength, and water resistance in polymer materials. Adhesives: Provides bonding and durability in construction and consumer products. Paints: Acrylic-based paints are preferred for weather resistance and low VOC content. Detergents: Acrylic acid derivatives improve cleaning efficiency and product stability. Water Treatment: Acts as a flocculant and stabilizer in industrial water systems. Textile: Improves moisture control, water resistance, and dyeability in fabrics.



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Acrylic Acid Market Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for superabsorbent polymers in hygiene products such as diapers and sanitary napkins.

Rising use of acrylic acid derivatives in paints, coatings, and adhesives for the construction and automotive sectors.

Expanding textile industry adoption for moisture-wicking, water-resistant, and eco-friendly fabrics.

Growing consumer preference for green and low VOC products, boosting acrylic-based solutions.

Acrylic Acid Market Challenges

Volatility in raw material prices affects production costs.

Regulatory restrictions on chemical manufacturing and environmental compliance.

Competition from alternative chemicals and resins in industrial applications.

Key Players in the Acrylic Acid Market

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

LG Chem

Myriant Corporation

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD

SIBUR

SUNVIC CHEMICAL

The Dow Chemical Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

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Acrylic Acid Market Future Trends

Shift towards sustainable acrylic acid production using bio-based feedstocks.

Advancements in production technologies to improve yield, reduce costs, and enhance product quality.

Recycling and circular economy initiatives in the acrylic acid industry.

Growth opportunities in emerging markets with rising industrialization and personal care demand.

Increased development of specialty acrylics for adhesives, sealants, and performance coatings.

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