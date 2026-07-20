Gut and Digestive Health Ingredients Market to Reach US$ 28.55 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.52%

In recent years, gut and digestive health has gained significant attention due to its essential role in overall well-being. The Gut and Digestive Health Ingredients Market size is expected to reach US$ 28.55 Billion by 2034 from US$ 13.68 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.52% from 2026 to 2034.

With growing awareness of the connection between a healthy gut and immunity, metabolism, and mental health, North America’s market for gut and digestive health ingredients industry is witnessing impressive growth. As we move towards 2034, several trends are poised to shape the landscape, influencing the way consumers prioritize their digestive health.

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Key Trends Shaping the North American Digestive Health Ingredients Market

Probiotics and Prebiotics on the Rise

Probiotics, the “good bacteria” that support the gut microbiome, are widely recognized for their ability to promote digestion and improve immunity. These beneficial microorganisms are often found in fermented foods like yogurt and kombucha, as well as supplements. Prebiotics, the fibers that nourish probiotics, also play a vital role. As consumer awareness increases, the demand for both probiotics and prebiotics in foods and supplements is growing steadily.

Plant-Based Digestive Health Solutions

As the plant-based movement continues to grow in North America, plant-based digestive health ingredients are gaining popularity. Ingredients like aloe vera, ginger, and turmeric are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and are frequently used to alleviate digestive discomfort. Consumers are increasingly looking for natural, plant-derived alternatives to synthetic digestive aids, which are fueling the demand for these ingredients.

Personalized Nutrition

The growing trend of personalized nutrition is also making waves in the digestive health market. Advances in technology now allow for more tailored digestive health solutions based on an individual’s genetic makeup and gut microbiome composition. This personalized approach helps optimize digestive health by identifying specific needs and providing targeted solutions that are more effective.

The Role of Gut Health in Mental Wellness

The gut-brain connection is an emerging field of research showing how the state of the gut can influence mood, stress levels, and cognitive function. As a result, ingredients that support both digestive and mental health, such as omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium, are becoming increasingly popular. Consumers are seeking products that offer holistic benefits, focusing on both gut health and mental well-being.

Gut and Digestive Health Ingredients Market Segmentation Type

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Digestive Enzymes

Polyphenols

Application

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Functional Foods and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Market leaders and key company profiles

UAS Labs, LLC

BENEO GmbH

Novotech Nutraceuticals

Hansen Holding A/S

Cargill, Incorporated

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate and Lyle PLC

Clasado Biosciences Ltd

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The Future of Gut and Digestive Health in North America

Looking ahead, the gut and digestive health ingredients market in North America is expected to continue its upward trajectory. By 2034, we anticipate even greater innovation in ingredient formulations, alongside more personalized solutions that target specific digestive conditions. As consumers become more informed about the importance of gut health, the demand for natural and effective ingredients will only increase, pushing manufacturers to keep pace with evolving trends.

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