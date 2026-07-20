Beta-Glucan Market to Reach US$ 1.03 Billion by 2034, Expanding at a CAGR of 8.01%

The Beta-Glucan Market Trends, Demand & Growth by 2034 report from The Insight Partners provides a comprehensive global analysis of the beta‑glucan market with detailed forecasts from 2026 to 2034. Beta-Glucan market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.01% from 2026 to 2034, with the market size expanding from US$ 512.72 Million in 2025 to US$ 1,026.00 Million by 2034.

This market research delivers insights into current dynamics, growth drivers, segmentation, competitive landscape, and future opportunities across key applications and geographical regions.

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Beta‑glucans are natural polysaccharides found in cereals (such as oats and barley), seaweed, yeast, and mushrooms. These compounds are well‑recognized for their physiological benefits including immune system support, cholesterol reduction, and prebiotic functions. The rapid growth of the functional foods and nutraceuticals industries is boosting product innovation and driving demand for beta‑glucan across multiple sectors.

Key Market Segmentation

The analysis segments the beta‑glucan market by source, application, and category to deliver a granular view of demand patterns:

By Source – The market is categorized into cereal, seaweed, yeast, and mushroom sources. Each source offers distinct functional benefits and market potential based on regional dietary preferences and production capabilities.

– The market is categorized into cereal, seaweed, yeast, and mushroom sources. Each source offers distinct functional benefits and market potential based on regional dietary preferences and production capabilities. By Application – The major applications include food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. Beta‑glucan’s inclusion in food and beverage products, especially functional foods and dietary supplements, remains a leading application segment due to increasing consumer health awareness.

– The major applications include food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. Beta‑glucan’s inclusion in food and beverage products, especially functional foods and dietary supplements, remains a leading application segment due to increasing consumer health awareness. By Category – Products are classified into soluble and insoluble beta‑glucan. Soluble beta‑glucan is particularly valued in food formulations for its health benefits and ability to improve texture and viscosity.

The segmentation approach adopted in the report enables stakeholders to assess opportunities and tailor strategies specific to product types and regional demand.

Growth Drivers and Market Dynamics

Several key factors are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period:

Increasing Demand for Health‑Enhancing Ingredients: As consumers prioritize health and wellness, food manufacturers are integrating beta‑glucan into functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements. Its scientifically supported benefits related to heart health and immune function are influencing product development and marketing strategies. Rising Use in Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care: Beyond food and beverages, beta‑glucan is gaining traction in pharmaceutical formulations and cosmetic products due to its soothing and barrier‑supporting properties. This cross‑sector adoption broadens the market scope. Innovation and Sustainable Sourcing: Technological advancements in extraction and processing techniques are enhancing the functional quality of beta‑glucan ingredients. Sustainable sourcing initiatives further support environmental objectives while appealing to eco‑conscious consumers. Global Nutraceutical Growth: The global nutraceuticals market is expanding as individuals seek preventive health solutions, particularly in aging populations or regions with lifestyle‑related health concerns. Beta‑glucan’s role in these products contributes to market expansion.

Regional Market Insights

The report highlights regional demand differences, illustrating how macroeconomic conditions, dietary patterns, and regulatory frameworks shape market dynamics. Key regions analyzed include:

North America: A significant market driven by increased functional food consumption and strong research and development activities.

A significant market driven by increased functional food consumption and strong research and development activities. Europe: Rapid adoption in nutraceuticals and personal care sectors supports steady growth.

Rapid adoption in nutraceuticals and personal care sectors supports steady growth. Asia Pacific: Emerging demand fueled by a growing middle class, rising disposable incomes, and heightened interest in preventive healthcare.

Emerging demand fueled by a growing middle class, rising disposable incomes, and heightened interest in preventive healthcare. South and Central America, Middle East and Africa: These regions show incremental growth potential as awareness and manufacturing capacities increase.

Competitive Landscape

The beta‑glucan market features a diverse group of established providers and emerging innovators. Notable companies profiled in the report include:

Cargill, Incorporated

• Frutarom Industries Ltd.

• Garuda International Inc.

• Gnosis by Lesaffre

• Kerry Group PLC

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• MilliporeSigma

• Ohly GmbH

• Super Beta Glucan Inc.

• Tate and Lyle PLC

These companies are pursuing strategic initiatives such as product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence.

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