Global Aquaculture Market Forecast and Key Trends (2025-2031)

The global Aquaculture Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing global seafood consumption, rising demand for sustainable fish production, and growing investments in aquaculture technologies. The market size is projected to reach US$ 743.90 Billion by 2031, growing from US$ 516.33 Billion in 2024, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during 2025–2031. This consistent growth highlights the significant role of aquaculture in meeting the rising global demand for seafood while reducing pressure on wild fish stocks.

The Aquaculture Market is expanding as consumers increasingly rely on farmed fish and seafood as sustainable protein sources. Rising population, growing demand for seafood products, increasing adoption of advanced aquaculture farming techniques, and government support for sustainable fisheries are further accelerating market demand.

Market Analysis and Overview

The aquaculture industry plays a crucial role in the global food supply chain, serving as one of the fastest-growing food production sectors. Aquaculture involves the farming of fish, crustaceans, mollusks, aquatic plants, and other aquatic organisms for commercial consumption. The market is witnessing continuous transformation driven by technological advancements in fish farming, increasing focus on sustainable seafood production, and rising investments in modern aquaculture infrastructure.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising global demand for seafood and aquatic protein sources

• Increasing population and growing food security requirements

• Expansion of sustainable aquaculture farming practices

• Advancements in aquaculture technologies and water management systems

• Government initiatives promoting aquaculture development and seafood production

Market Restraints:

Disease outbreaks affecting aquaculture production

• Environmental concerns associated with intensive fish farming

• High operational and feed costs

• Regulatory challenges related to environmental sustainability and food safety

Market Opportunities:

Growing demand for sustainable and certified seafood products

• Expansion of offshore and recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS)

• Increasing investments in advanced aquaculture technologies

• Rising adoption of automated monitoring and precision aquaculture solutions

Key Market Trends:

Increasing adoption of sustainable aquaculture farming practices

• Growth in recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS)

• Rising use of IoT, AI, and automation in fish farming

• Expansion of environmentally friendly aquaculture feed solutions

Get Sample PDF – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005135

Market Segmentation Insights

The Aquaculture Market is segmented based on species, culture environment, production type, and geography.

By Species:

Fish

• Crustaceans

• Mollusks

• Aquatic Plants

• Others

Fish dominate the market due to their high global consumption and commercial production.

By Culture Environment:

Freshwater

• Marine Water

• Brackish Water

Freshwater aquaculture accounts for a significant market share owing to its cost-effectiveness and widespread adoption.

By Production Type:

Inland Aquaculture

• Coastal Aquaculture

• Offshore Aquaculture

Inland aquaculture remains the leading production segment due to increasing freshwater fish farming across major producing countries.

Regional Market Insights

North America: Mature market driven by technological advancements, sustainable aquaculture practices, and rising seafood consumption.

• Europe: Growth supported by stringent sustainability standards, increasing investments in aquaculture innovation, and growing seafood demand.

• Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region due to large-scale fish production, favorable climatic conditions, government support, and increasing seafood consumption.

• Latin America: Significant market supported by expanding shrimp and salmon farming industries and rising seafood exports.

• Middle East & Africa: Growing demand due to increasing food security initiatives, expanding aquaculture investments, and improving farming technologies.

Top Players in the Aquaculture Market

The global aquaculture market is highly competitive with participation from aquaculture producers, feed manufacturers, and seafood companies. Key players include:

Mowi ASA

• Cermaq Group AS

• Thai Union Group PCL

• Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

• Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

• Bakkafrost P/F

• BioMar Group

• Cargill, Incorporated

These companies are actively investing in sustainable aquaculture technologies, advanced feed solutions, offshore farming, and global production expansion to strengthen their market presence.

Competitive Landscape Overview

The aquaculture industry is highly competitive and technology-driven, with companies focusing on:

Development of sustainable aquaculture farming systems

• Expansion of offshore and recirculating aquaculture operations

• Investment in disease management and fish health technologies

• Strategic partnerships across the seafood supply chain

• Adoption of automation, AI, and precision aquaculture solutions

Sustainability, operational efficiency, and technological innovation have become key competitive factors, with leading companies focusing on increasing production while minimizing environmental impact.

Get the Premium Research Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005135

Future Outlook

The future of the Aquaculture Market is expected to remain positive, supported by increasing seafood demand, growing investments in sustainable aquaculture, and expanding technological innovations. With a projected CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2031, the market will continue growing across developed and emerging regions.

Key future developments include:

Expansion of recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS)

• Growth of sustainable and eco-friendly aquaculture farming practices

• Increasing adoption of AI, IoT, and smart monitoring technologies

• Rising demand for sustainable seafood certification programs

• Strong penetration in developing regions with increasing seafood consumption and aquaculture investments

As global demand for seafood continues to rise, aquaculture will remain a vital industry supporting food security, sustainable protein production, and economic development worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the size of the Aquaculture Market?

The Aquaculture Market is expected to reach US$ 743.90 Billion by 2031, growing from US$ 516.33 Billion in 2024. What is the CAGR of the Aquaculture Market?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2025–2031. What are the major applications of aquaculture?

The major applications include fish farming, crustacean cultivation, mollusk farming, aquatic plant production, and commercial seafood production. Which region is expected to grow fastest in the Aquaculture Market?

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow fastest due to expanding seafood production, favorable climatic conditions, government support, and increasing consumer demand for aquatic products.

Trending Report –

Blueberries Market

Organic Soy Protein Isolates Market

Soybean Food & Beverage Products Market

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a global leader in market research, delivering comprehensive analysis and actionable insights across diverse industries. The company empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to navigate evolving markets and accelerate growth.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Ankit Mathur E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish