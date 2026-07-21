North America Gastroparesis Market Trends, Growth, and Forecast Through 2031

The North America Gastroparesis Market accounts for a significant share of the global industry, driven by the region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders, and substantial investments in pharmaceutical research and development. The United States and Canada are leading contributors to regional growth, supported by strong healthcare spending, favorable reimbursement policies, and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies actively developing innovative therapies for gastroparesis. Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients, coupled with improved diagnostic technologies and expanding clinical research activities, is further accelerating market growth.

Gastroparesis Market Share

The Gastroparesis Market Share analysis indicates that North America currently accounts for a significant portion of the global market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diagnosis rates, and strong presence of leading pharmaceutical companies. Europe also maintains a substantial market share, supported by increasing healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of gastrointestinal disorders, improving access to healthcare services, and increasing investments in pharmaceutical research. According to market estimates, the Gastroparesis Market is projected to reach US$ 7.39 billion by 2031 from US$ 5.03 billion in 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during 2023–2031.

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Why Is the Gastroparesis Market Growing?

The growth of the Gastroparesis Market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of diabetes, one of the leading causes of gastroparesis worldwide. Rising obesity rates and changing lifestyles have contributed to a growing diabetic population, subsequently increasing the number of patients affected by delayed gastric emptying. Furthermore, improvements in diagnostic procedures such as gastric emptying scintigraphy, wireless motility capsules, and breath testing are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis.

Growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding gastrointestinal disorders has also accelerated treatment adoption. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are investing heavily in developing novel prokinetic agents, antiemetic therapies, and advanced treatment approaches to address the limitations of existing medications. Increasing clinical research activities and regulatory support for innovative therapies continue to strengthen market expansion.

Which Regions Are Driving the Gastroparesis Market?

Geographically, North America dominates the Gastroparesis Market due to its sophisticated healthcare system, significant research and development investments, and widespread availability of advanced treatment options. The United States remains the largest contributor to regional growth because of its high prevalence of diabetes, well-established pharmaceutical industry, and strong reimbursement framework.

Europe represents another major regional market, benefiting from increasing healthcare spending, expanding access to specialized gastrointestinal care, and supportive regulatory initiatives. Countries including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom continue to invest in digestive disease management and innovative pharmaceutical products.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare awareness, increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing, and expanding patient populations across China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to fuel regional demand. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to witness gradual market growth as healthcare accessibility and diagnostic capabilities continue to improve.

Market Drivers

Several factors continue to accelerate the expansion of the Gastroparesis Market:

Rising prevalence of diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders.

Increasing awareness regarding digestive health and early diagnosis.

Growing investments in pharmaceutical research and development.

Advancements in diagnostic technologies and imaging techniques.

Rising demand for innovative therapies with improved efficacy and safety.

Expanding healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies.

Increasing clinical trials focused on gastrointestinal diseases.

Supportive government initiatives promoting advanced healthcare services.

These drivers collectively contribute to sustained market growth by encouraging innovation and expanding treatment accessibility worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

The Gastroparesis Market is characterized by continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and increasing investments in drug development. Leading companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios, conducting clinical trials, and strengthening global distribution networks to enhance their competitive positions.

Key Players

Evoke Pharma, Bausch Health Companies Inc.(Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.), Johnson And Johnson Services, Inc., Allergan Plc, Neurogastrx, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Ani Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Cinrx Pharma, LLC (Cindome Pharma)

These organizations continue to invest in research and product innovation to address the growing unmet clinical needs associated with gastroparesis treatment.

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Future Outlook

The future of the Gastroparesis Market appears promising as ongoing research continues to improve understanding of disease mechanisms and treatment strategies. Emerging therapies targeting gastric motility, novel biologics, and precision medicine approaches are expected to transform disease management over the coming years.

Artificial intelligence-assisted diagnostics, digital health technologies, and remote patient monitoring solutions are anticipated to enhance patient care while improving treatment outcomes. In addition, increasing collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers is expected to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative therapies.

As healthcare systems continue to prioritize gastrointestinal disease management and pharmaceutical companies invest in next-generation treatment options, the Gastroparesis Market is expected to experience stable long-term growth through 2031.

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