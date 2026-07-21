Glyceryl Stearate Market Growth: US$315.93M in 2025 to US$497.5M by 2034

Cream texture matters more than most people realise. A lotion that separates or feels greasy loses customers fast, no matter how good its ingredients are. Formulators rely on one quiet workhorse to keep products smooth and stable. The Glyceryl Stearate Market supports this need across cosmetics, food, and beverages, and it is growing at a healthy pace. The market size is projected to reach US$ 497.5 Million by 2034 from US$ 315.93 Million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.84% from 2026 to 2034. Rising demand for natural emulsifiers in personal care and packaged food is fuelling this growth.

What Is the Glyceryl Stearate Market?

Glyceryl stearate is an emulsifier made from glycerin and stearic acid. It helps blend oil and water together in creams, lotions, and food products, giving them a smooth, stable texture. It also acts as a thickener and stabiliser in many formulations.

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What Is Driving Growth in the Glyceryl Stearate Market?

Cosmetics and personal care remain the biggest growth engine. Consumers want creams and lotions that feel rich but absorb quickly, and glyceryl stearate delivers that balance well. As skin care routines grow more elaborate across Asia Pacific and North America, demand for reliable emulsifiers keeps climbing alongside it.

Clean-label trends are reshaping ingredient choices too. Shoppers increasingly check labels for recognisable, plant-derived ingredients rather than synthetic additives. Plant-based glycerol stearate fits this preference well, and brands are switching formulations to highlight it as a natural, skin-friendly emulsifier.

The food and beverage industry adds a steady second pillar of demand. Manufacturers use glyceryl stearate to keep baked goods soft, prevent ingredient separation in sauces, and stabilise texture in dairy alternatives. As packaged food consumption rises in urban markets, this application segment continues to expand.

Animal-based glycerol stearate still holds relevance in certain regions, particularly where cost sensitivity outweighs the push toward plant-based sourcing. However, its share is gradually narrowing as regulatory and consumer pressure favour plant-derived alternatives across most end markets.

Segments Covered

By Type:

Plant-based Glycerol Stearate

Animal-based Glycerol Stearate

By Application:

Food Industry

Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Others

Cosmetics and personal care applications lead the market, supported by rising global demand for skin and hair care formulations.

Key Market Players

Croda International PLC.

Berg + Schmidt GmbH and Co. KG.

Italmatch Chemicals

Lonza Group

Making Cosmetics Inc.

OQEMA PLC

Peter Greven GmbH and Co. KG

Surfachem Group Ltd

The Herbarie

Croda International and Lonza Group lead with broad global distribution networks, while specialty players like Peter Greven and Berg + Schmidt focus on high-purity, plant-based grades for premium cosmetic formulations.

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Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Sourcing transparency has become a competitive advantage in this market. Suppliers are increasingly tracing palm and vegetable oil inputs back to certified sustainable plantations, responding to pressure from cosmetic brands that want to back up their clean-label claims with verified supply chains.

Innovation is also moving toward multifunctional formulations. Some producers now offer glyceryl stearate blends that combine emulsifying and moisturising properties in a single ingredient, letting formulators simplify their recipes while cutting the number of raw materials they need to source and manage.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific holds the largest share, driven by a booming cosmetics industry in China, India, and South Korea alongside rising packaged food consumption. North America follows closely, supported by strong demand for natural, plant-based personal care ingredients. Europe maintains steady growth thanks to strict cosmetic ingredient regulations that favour well-documented, plant-derived emulsifiers. South and Central America is growing at a slower pace, though expanding personal care and food processing sectors are creating fresh opportunities.

Related Reports:

Surfactants Materials Market

Sodium Benzoate Market

Bio-Based Ethylene Market

Green Chelates Market

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