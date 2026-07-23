Endpoint Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Forecast by 2031

The Endpoint cybersecurity has become one of the most critical pillars of enterprise security as organizations continue to expand their digital ecosystems. With businesses embracing hybrid work environments, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies, the number of connected endpoints has increased dramatically.

According to The Insight Partners, The Endpoint Cybersecurity market size is expected to reach US$144.95 billion by 2031 from US$ 58.22 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.2% during 2025–2031.

Market Overview

The Traditional antivirus software is no longer sufficient against sophisticated cyberattacks. Organizations increasingly require intelligent platforms capable of identifying abnormal behavior, isolating compromised devices, and responding automatically before threats spread throughout enterprise networks.

The rapid digital transformation across industries has significantly increased endpoint vulnerabilities. Remote employees, mobile workforces, and cloud applications have expanded the attack surface, making endpoint cybersecurity an essential investment rather than an optional IT solution.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Cyber Threats:- Cyberattacks continue to evolve in complexity and frequency. Ransomware campaigns, phishing attacks, credential theft, zero-day exploits, and supply chain attacks target organizations of every size. As attackers increasingly focus on endpoint devices, businesses are strengthening their endpoint protection strategies.

Cyberattacks continue to evolve in complexity and frequency. Ransomware campaigns, phishing attacks, credential theft, zero-day exploits, and supply chain attacks target organizations of every size. As attackers increasingly focus on endpoint devices, businesses are strengthening their endpoint protection strategies. Growth of Remote and Hybrid Work:- The widespread adoption of hybrid work models has fundamentally changed enterprise security. Employees now access corporate resources from homes, public networks, and personal devices, creating new security challenges.

The widespread adoption of hybrid work models has fundamentally changed enterprise security. Employees now access corporate resources from homes, public networks, and personal devices, creating new security challenges. Increasing Cloud Adoption:- Cloud migration has transformed enterprise IT infrastructure. As organizations move workloads to public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, cloud-native endpoint security solutions have become increasingly popular.

Cloud migration has transformed enterprise IT infrastructure. As organizations move workloads to public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, cloud-native endpoint security solutions have become increasingly popular. Regulatory Compliance:-Governments and regulatory authorities continue introducing stricter cybersecurity and data protection regulations. Organizations operating in sectors such as healthcare, banking, financial services, government, and critical infrastructure must implement robust endpoint security solutions to maintain compliance and avoid financial penalties.

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Emerging Market Trends

Artificial Intelligence Integration:- Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing endpoint cybersecurity. AI-powered platforms can analyze billions of security events, identify suspicious behaviors, and automatically prioritize threats based on risk levels.

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing endpoint cybersecurity. AI-powered platforms can analyze billions of security events, identify suspicious behaviors, and automatically prioritize threats based on risk levels. Zero Trust Security:- Zero Trust has become one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity frameworks. Rather than assuming users or devices are trustworthy, Zero Trust continuously verifies every access request.

Zero Trust has become one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity frameworks. Rather than assuming users or devices are trustworthy, Zero Trust continuously verifies every access request. Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR):- EDR solutions have become a standard component of enterprise cybersecurity. These platforms continuously monitor endpoint activity, detect malicious behavior, investigate incidents, and automate threat remediation.

EDR solutions have become a standard component of enterprise cybersecurity. These platforms continuously monitor endpoint activity, detect malicious behavior, investigate incidents, and automate threat remediation. Unified Security Platforms:-Many enterprises are replacing multiple standalone security products with unified cybersecurity platforms that combine endpoint protection, email security, identity management, cloud security, and network security under a single management console.

Market Segmentation

The Endpoint Cybersecurity Market is segmented based on component, organization size, industry vertical, and geography.

By Component

Solutions

Services

The solutions segment accounted for the largest market share due to increasing demand for antivirus software, endpoint detection and response solutions, anti-malware platforms, threat intelligence, and automated incident response capabilities.

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises remain major adopters because of their complex IT environments and higher cybersecurity budgets. However, SMEs are increasingly investing in cloud-based endpoint security solutions as cyber threats become more targeted.

By Industry Vertical

Major end users include:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail and E-commerce

Others

Healthcare organizations require endpoint security to protect sensitive patient information, while financial institutions prioritize protection against fraud and cybercrime. Manufacturing companies increasingly deploy endpoint protection to secure operational technology and connected industrial devices.

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Regional Analysis

North America:- North America remains the largest regional market due to strong cybersecurity investments, widespread digital transformation, early technology adoption, and strict regulatory compliance requirements.

North America remains the largest regional market due to strong cybersecurity investments, widespread digital transformation, early technology adoption, and strict regulatory compliance requirements. Asia Pacific:- Asia Pacific represents one of the fastest-growing markets due to increasing digitalization, expanding cloud infrastructure, rising cyber threats, and government initiatives promoting cybersecurity.

Asia Pacific represents one of the fastest-growing markets due to increasing digitalization, expanding cloud infrastructure, rising cyber threats, and government initiatives promoting cybersecurity. Europe:- European organizations continue investing in endpoint cybersecurity to comply with stringent data protection regulations and safeguard digital infrastructure. Financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare remain key contributors to regional market growth.

European organizations continue investing in endpoint cybersecurity to comply with stringent data protection regulations and safeguard digital infrastructure. Financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare remain key contributors to regional market growth. Middle East & Africa:- Growing smart city initiatives, increasing cloud adoption, and rising cyberattacks against government and critical infrastructure are supporting market expansion across the Middle East and Africa.

Growing smart city initiatives, increasing cloud adoption, and rising cyberattacks against government and critical infrastructure are supporting market expansion across the Middle East and Africa. South & Central America:-Digital transformation initiatives, expanding internet penetration, and increased awareness of cybersecurity risks are encouraging organizations to adopt modern endpoint security solutions throughout the region.

Competitive Landscape

The Endpoint Cybersecurity Market remains highly competitive, with vendors focusing on artificial intelligence, automation, cloud-native platforms, and integrated security solutions.

Key companies profiled by The Insight Partners include:

Oracle Corp

International Business Machines Corp

Open Text Corp

SAP SE

Cisco Systems Inc

Microsoft Corp

Broadcom Inc

Palo Alto Networks Inc

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Fortinet Inc.

Leading vendors continue investing in research and development, strategic acquisitions, cloud security capabilities, and AI-powered threat detection to strengthen their market position.

Future Outlook

The future of endpoint cybersecurity is expected to be shaped by artificial intelligence, automation, Zero Trust security, cloud-native architectures, and integrated security ecosystems. Organizations are increasingly seeking comprehensive platforms capable of protecting diverse endpoint environments while simplifying security operations.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a global leader in market research, delivering comprehensive analysis and actionable insights across diverse industries. The company empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to navigate evolving markets and accelerate growth.

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Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Ankit Mathur E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

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