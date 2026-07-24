ASEAN Veterinary MRI Systems Market to Reach US$ 30.9 Million by 2033

The ASEAN Veterinary Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market is experiencing robust growth as veterinary hospitals and specialty clinics increasingly adopt advanced imaging technologies to enhance animal healthcare. Veterinary MRI systems provide detailed, non-invasive visualization of soft tissues, the brain, spinal cord, joints, and internal organs, enabling accurate diagnosis of complex conditions in companion animals and livestock. Continuous advancements in high-field MRI technology, AI-assisted image processing, faster scanning protocols, and compact system designs are accelerating adoption across the ASEAN region, improving diagnostic accuracy and clinical outcomes.

According to Business Market Insights, the ASEAN Veterinary Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market was valued at US$ 12.9 million in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 30.9 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

Market Overview

The market is segmented by type, application, and end user.

By Type : Closed MRI Systems currently dominate due to higher image quality, while Open MRI Systems are gaining popularity for their accessibility with larger animals and claustrophobic patients.

: Closed MRI Systems currently dominate due to higher image quality, while Open MRI Systems are gaining popularity for their accessibility with larger animals and claustrophobic patients. By Application : Neurology holds the largest share, followed by Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal, Oncology, and Cardiology. Neurological applications benefit from MRI’s superior soft tissue contrast.

: Neurology holds the largest share, followed by Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal, Oncology, and Cardiology. Neurological applications benefit from MRI’s superior soft tissue contrast. By End User: Veterinary Hospitals and Specialty Clinics account for the majority of the market. Academic & Research Institutes and Mobile Veterinary Services are emerging segments.

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Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Pet Ownership and HumanizationIncreasing numbers of pet owners treating animals as family members are driving demand for advanced diagnostic imaging in veterinary care. Expansion of Veterinary Specialty ServicesGrowth in specialized veterinary hospitals and referral centers across ASEAN countries is increasing the adoption of MRI systems. Awareness of Advanced DiagnosticsVeterinarians and pet owners are becoming more aware of the benefits of MRI for early and accurate diagnosis of complex conditions. Government and Private Sector InvestmentsImproving animal healthcare infrastructure and rising investments in veterinary education and facilities are creating new opportunities for MRI adoption.

Regional Insights

Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are the leading markets within ASEAN, supported by growing pet populations, expanding veterinary infrastructure, and increasing disposable incomes.

Singapore and the Philippines are also important markets with high standards of veterinary care and strong demand for premium diagnostic services.

Vietnam and other emerging ASEAN countries are expected to witness faster growth as veterinary services modernize and awareness of advanced imaging increases.

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive, with global medical imaging companies and specialized veterinary equipment providers actively expanding their presence. Key players operating in the ASEAN region include:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Esaote S.p.A.

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd.

Animage LLC

Vet Image Solutions

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

These companies are focusing on veterinary-specific MRI solutions, financing options, and training programs to support regional market growth.

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Challenges

High cost of MRI systems and maintenance

Limited availability of trained veterinary radiologists

Infrastructure gaps in smaller veterinary facilities

Price sensitivity in emerging ASEAN markets

Future Trends

Increasing adoption of high-field and open MRI systems for veterinary use

Growth in mobile and shared veterinary MRI services

Integration of AI for faster and more accurate image interpretation

Rising demand for equine and exotic animal imaging

Expansion of veterinary telemedicine and remote consultation with MRI data

Conclusion

The ASEAN veterinary MRI systems market is set for strong growth through 2033, driven by the modernization of animal healthcare, rising pet ownership, and increasing demand for advanced diagnostic capabilities. As veterinary medicine in the region continues to advance, MRI systems will become an increasingly important tool for accurate diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.

With significant opportunities across Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and other ASEAN countries, the market offers promising prospects for medical imaging companies and veterinary service providers focused on innovation and accessibility.

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