Positive Displacement Pumps Market Size to Hit USD 26.88 Billion by 2031, Registering a 5.6% CAGR
The global industrial landscape is experiencing a significant shift toward operational efficiency, process optimization, and fluid management system reliability. At the center of this transition are positive displacement (PD) pumps, which are crucial components across a wide range of processing and manufacturing industries. According to an extensive industry analysis by The Insight Partners, the Positive Displacement Pumps Market size is projected to reach US$ 26.88 billion by 2031 from US$ 17.34 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023–2031.
Unlike dynamic pumps that rely on velocity and kinetic energy, positive displacement pumps operate by trapping a fixed amount of fluid and forcing (displacing) that trapped volume into the discharge pipe. This unique capability allows them to handle high-viscosity fluids, maintain constant flow rates regardless of varying pressure levels, and deliver precise dosing. As industries such as oil and gas, chemical processing, water and wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage continue to expand globally, the demand for durable and precise pumping systems is growing exponentially.
Key Market Drivers & Industry Trends
Several primary factors are fueling the steady 5.6% compound annual growth rate of the positive displacement pumps market:
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Expanding Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Operations: The energy sector remains a crucial consumer of positive displacement pumps, utilizing them for crude oil transport, chemical injection, and drilling operations. The high-pressure, high-viscosity capabilities of rotary and reciprocating PD pumps make them indispensable in demanding offshore and onshore environments.
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Growth in Water & Wastewater Treatment Projects: Increasing urbanization, environmental regulations, and municipal investments in water infrastructure have increased the demand for energy-efficient dosing and slurry transfer pumps. Progressive cavity and diaphragm pumps are heavily utilized to handle sludge and precise chemical treatments.
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Automated Manufacturing and Precision Dosing in Lifesciences: In the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage processing industries, hygienic and ultra-precise fluid transfer is essential. Metering pumps and sanitary peristaltic or diaphragm pumps ensure zero contamination and compliance with stringent health regulations.
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Energy Efficiency and Smart Pump Integration: Industrial manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing energy-conserving machinery. Modern PD pumps are integrated with smart sensors, variable frequency drives (VFDs), and IoT-enabled predictive maintenance technologies to lower operational costs and minimize unplanned downtime.
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Key Market Players
The global positive displacement pumps industry is characterized by a competitive landscape featuring prominent international manufacturers, specialized engineering firms, and broad-spectrum industrial equipment providers. Leading organizations driving technology advancements, market expansion, and strategic acquisitions include:
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Schlumberger Ltd: A leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the global energy industry.
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HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH: Renowned for innovative, leak-free, canned motor and positive displacement pumps designed for severe-service chemical and industrial applications.
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Pentair PLC: A global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions supporting residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.
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Baker Hughes Company: An energy technology vendor offering specialized pumping systems and services for oilfield operations and subsea processing.
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Flowserve Corporation: A key provider of flow control products and services for the infrastructure, power, chemical, and general industrial sectors.
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Sulzer Ltd.: A world leader in fluid engineering and separation technology, delivering robust dynamic and positive displacement pumps for diverse applications.
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IDEX Corporation: A global specialist in engineered products, including high-precision rotary, peristaltic, and metering positive displacement pump technologies.
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Ebara Corporation: An established multinational manufacturer specializing in water pumps, industrial machinery, and high-efficiency fluid handling equipment.
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The Weir Group PLC: A engineering company focused on mining, minerals, and slurry handling solutions, offering heavy-duty industrial pumping machinery.
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Fristam Pumps: A pioneer in high-precision, hygienic positive displacement and centrifugal pumps tailored for the food, dairy, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.
Segmental Overview
The market for positive displacement pumps can be categorized by product type, end-user industry, and region:
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By Type: The market is divided into Rotary Pumps (such as gear, lobe, vane, and progressive cavity pumps) and Reciprocating Pumps (including diaphragm, piston, and plunger pumps). Rotary pumps hold a significant market share due to their smooth, continuous flow output and compact design.
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By End-User Industry: Key end-user sectors include Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater, Pulp & Paper, and Power Generation.
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By Regional Landscape: North America and Europe hold substantial market shares due to advanced industrial automation, regulatory compliance standards, and aging water infrastructure upgrades. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth rate during 2023–2031, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing hubs, and large-scale water treatment projects in China and India.
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Future Outlook
The positive displacement pumps market is positioned for sustained progress through 2031, driven by industrial modernizations and strict environmental standards. Moving forward, the industry is expected to see increased integration of Industry 4.0 innovations, such as real-time performance monitoring, automated flow regulation, and predictive maintenance capabilities integrated directly into pump architectures. Manufacturers will likely focus on developing sustainable materials and energy-efficient drive systems to meet corporate carbon-neutrality targets. Furthermore, expansion in emerging economies—coupled with increasing demands for high-purity fluid handling in the biopharmaceutical and specialized chemical sectors—will create long-term opportunities for core industry participants.
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The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media, and Telecommunications, as well as chemicals and Materials.
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