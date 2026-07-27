BRICS Ultrasound Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market to Reach US$ 162.9 Million by 2033

The BRICS Ultrasound Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market is experiencing robust growth as consumers increasingly seek non-invasive treatments for wrinkles, fine lines, and skin laxity. Ultrasound-based devices stimulate collagen production and improve skin firmness and texture, while advancements in focused ultrasound technology and personalized treatment systems are accelerating adoption across dermatology clinics, aesthetic centers, and medical spas.

According to Business Market Insights, the BRICS Ultrasound Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market was valued at US$ 62.4 million in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 162.9 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

Market Overview

The market is segmented by technology, application, and country.

By Technology : High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) dominates the market, while micro-focused ultrasound and combination devices are gaining popularity.

: High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) dominates the market, while micro-focused ultrasound and combination devices are gaining popularity. By Application : Face and neck lifting lead demand, followed by body contouring and skin tightening.

: Face and neck lifting lead demand, followed by body contouring and skin tightening. By Country: China and India are the major markets, with growing demand in Brazil, Russia, and South Africa.

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Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Disposable Income and Beauty Awareness Growing middle class in BRICS countries is driving demand for aesthetic treatments. Medical Tourism Growth Affordable and high-quality cosmetic procedures are attracting international patients to BRICS destinations. Technological Advancements Introduction of safer, more effective, and less painful ultrasound devices is expanding the customer base. Non-Invasive Treatment Preference Consumers prefer treatments with minimal downtime and lower risk compared to surgical options.

Regional Insights

China currently holds the largest market share within BRICS due to its large population, rapid urbanization, and booming aesthetic medicine sector.

India is a fast-growing market driven by increasing middle class, medical tourism, and expanding chain of aesthetic clinics.

Brazil, Russia, and South Africa are significant and growing markets with rising demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The BRICS ultrasound skin rejuvenation devices market is competitive with international and local players. Key players include:

Ulthera, Inc. (Merz Pharma)

SonaCare Medical, LLC

Cynosure, LLC

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Lumenis Ltd.

Candela Corporation

Fotona d.o.o.

Lutronic Corporation

Venus Concept

Syneron Medical Ltd.

These companies focus on product innovation, training programs for practitioners, localized marketing, and partnerships with aesthetic clinics in BRICS countries.

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Challenges

High cost of advanced ultrasound devices limiting smaller clinics

Need for trained and certified practitioners

Varying regulatory requirements across BRICS nations

Competition from other energy-based and injectable treatments

Future Trends

Strong growth in multi-technology and combination ultrasound devices

Increasing adoption of portable and home-use systems

Rising demand for personalized and male-specific treatments

Expansion of medical tourism and aesthetic clinic chains

Focus on safety, efficacy, and patient satisfaction

Conclusion

The BRICS ultrasound skin rejuvenation devices market is set for impressive growth through 2033, driven by rising beauty consciousness, medical tourism, and technological advancements. As the region continues to develop and modernize, demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments will expand across demographics and applications.

With strong momentum in China and India, and growing opportunities in Brazil, Russia, and South Africa, the market offers substantial potential for device manufacturers, aesthetic clinics, and practitioners focused on quality and patient satisfaction.

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