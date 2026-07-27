Generic Drugs Market to Reach US$ 594.99 Billion by Growing at a CAGR of 5.0% During 2025–2031

The demand for affordable pharmaceutical therapies continues to accelerate as healthcare systems focus on reducing treatment costs while maintaining quality and accessibility. Expanding chronic disease prevalence, aging populations, and increasing healthcare expenditures are encouraging the widespread adoption of cost-effective alternatives.

The Generic Drugs Market is projected to grow from US$ 423.55 billion in 2024 to US$ 594.99 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during 2025–2031. Growth is supported by patent expirations of blockbuster drugs, favorable government policies promoting generic medicines, and the rising popularity of biosimilars. These factors continue to reshape the global pharmaceutical landscape by improving access to affordable treatment options across developed and emerging economies.

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Patent Expirations Continue to Fuel Industry Growth

One of the strongest growth drivers for the Generic Drugs Market is the steady expiration of patents for high revenue branded pharmaceuticals. Once patent protection ends, manufacturers gain opportunities to introduce bioequivalent alternatives at significantly lower prices, increasing competition and expanding patient access.

Several blockbuster medicines are expected to lose exclusivity, including therapies for oncology, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, respiratory diseases, and immunology. Drugs such as Keytruda, Ozempic, Eliquis, Xarelto, Farxiga, Entresto, and Symbicort represent billions of dollars in annual sales, creating substantial opportunities for generic manufacturers.

Between 2023 and 2029, patents covering more than 100 major pharmaceutical products are expected to expire. This wave of patent losses is anticipated to strengthen generic and biosimilar adoption while reducing healthcare spending globally.

Government Policies and Biosimilars Create New Opportunities

Governments across major healthcare markets are actively promoting generic medicine adoption through regulatory reforms, financial incentives, and reimbursement policies. Programs supporting generic prescriptions help reduce healthcare costs while ensuring broader access to essential medicines.

Countries such as the United States encourage generic utilization through Medicare and Medicaid initiatives, while European nations including Germany and France implement pharmacist substitution policies for eligible medicines. In emerging economies, India’s Jan Aushadhi Scheme continues expanding affordable medicine availability through dedicated retail outlets.

The growing acceptance of biosimilars also represents an important trend. As biologic drug patents expire, biosimilar manufacturers are expected to capture new opportunities across oncology, autoimmune disorders, and chronic disease management, complementing traditional generic drug growth.

Segment Analysis Highlights Key Growth Areas

The Generic Drugs Market demonstrates strong performance across multiple therapeutic and distribution segments.

By molecule type, Antibiotics accounted for the largest share at 21.7% in 2024, reflecting continued demand for anti infective therapies.

Based on indication, the Cancer segment generated the largest revenue share, while Cardiovascular Disorders are projected to register the fastest growth with a 6.5% CAGR through 2031 due to increasing cardiovascular disease prevalence worldwide.

According to type, Prescription Drugs dominated the industry with 67.3% of the total share in 2024, supported by physician prescribing practices and reimbursement coverage.

Among distribution channels, Hospital Pharmacies maintained the leading position and are expected to record the fastest expansion at a 5.6% CAGR, driven by increasing hospital admissions and institutional procurement of generic medicines.

Regional Performance Strengthens Global Expansion

North America remained the largest regional contributor, accounting for 49% of the global share in 2024. The region benefits from a mature regulatory framework, increasing healthcare expenditure, widespread acceptance of generic prescriptions, and accelerated approval pathways established by regulatory agencies.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest regional growth with a 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period. China and India continue to expand pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, while Japan, South Korea, and Australia are strengthening research, innovation, and biotechnology investments.

Europe also maintains strong momentum through pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, supportive healthcare policies, and increasing demand for affordable medicines. Meanwhile, South and Central America and the Middle East & Africa continue improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to essential pharmaceuticals, creating attractive long term opportunities.

Key Players

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sanofi SA

AstraZeneca Plc

AbbVie Inc.

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Future Outlook

The Generic Drugs Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2031 as governments continue promoting affordable healthcare, blockbuster drug patents expire, and biosimilar adoption accelerates worldwide. Continued investments in manufacturing capacity, regulatory compliance, and product portfolio expansion will strengthen competitive positioning across global markets. Companies capable of rapidly commercializing high value generic medicines while maintaining quality standards and supply chain resilience are expected to benefit most from the evolving pharmaceutical landscape.

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