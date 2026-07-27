Influenza Vaccines Market Growth and Analysis by 2028

Influenza continues to be one of the most common seasonal respiratory infections worldwide, creating a persistent need for preventive healthcare solutions. Rising awareness of immunization programs, expanding government support, and continuous advancements in vaccine development are strengthening industry growth. Increased investments in research and manufacturing capacity are also contributing to long term expansion across developed and emerging economies.

The Influenza Vaccines Market was valued at US$ 7.48 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12.27 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2022 to 2028). The Influenza Vaccines Market is witnessing sustained growth due to the increasing burden of seasonal influenza and the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare. Growing vaccination campaigns, favorable government initiatives, and the development of advanced vaccine technologies continue to create new opportunities for manufacturers.

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Rising Investments and Government Support Fuel Growth

Public health organizations and governments across the globe continue to prioritize influenza prevention through large scale vaccination initiatives. Increasing investments in vaccine manufacturing facilities, research programs, and production capacity are strengthening supply chains and improving accessibility.

Several pharmaceutical companies have announced major investments to expand manufacturing capabilities for seasonal influenza vaccines. Government funding has also accelerated research and development activities, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the importance of vaccine preparedness. These initiatives are expected to enhance production efficiency and support future demand.

The pandemic also reinforced public awareness regarding respiratory diseases, leading to higher influenza vaccination rates in many countries. Healthcare providers continue to encourage annual vaccination among vulnerable populations, including children, elderly individuals, and people with chronic illnesses.

Segment Analysis Highlights Strong Demand

Based on vaccine type, the quadrivalent vaccines segment dominated the Influenza Vaccines Market in 2021 with an 88.1% share. These vaccines offer protection against four influenza virus strains, making them increasingly preferred over traditional trivalent vaccines. Continuous product approvals and wider recommendations from health authorities are expected to support further adoption.

By virus type, influenza virus type A is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Type A viruses are responsible for most seasonal outbreaks and have a greater tendency to mutate, increasing the importance of effective vaccination strategies.

Technology segmentation shows that egg-based vaccines accounted for the largest share of 78.6% in 2021 due to their established manufacturing infrastructure and extensive commercial availability. However, cell-based vaccine technologies are gradually gaining attention because they offer greater manufacturing flexibility and may improve production timelines.

Injection remains the dominant route of administration, supported by its widespread clinical acceptance and high vaccination coverage. Meanwhile, nasal spray vaccines continue to provide convenient alternatives for selected patient groups.

Target group segmentation includes infants, children, adults, and elderly populations, with increasing vaccination recommendations across all age groups contributing to broader product demand.

Regional Outlook

North America accounted for the largest share of the Influenza Vaccines Market, representing approximately 39.5% of global revenue in 2021. High vaccination awareness, favorable reimbursement policies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong government immunization programs continue to support regional leadership.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest regional growth with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure, expanding vaccination coverage, improving public health infrastructure, and increasing awareness regarding influenza prevention are driving regional expansion. Countries such as China, India, and Japan continue to invest in vaccine production and immunization initiatives.

Europe also represents a significant share, supported by comprehensive vaccination programs and favorable regulatory environments, while Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually expanding their vaccination coverage through government healthcare initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

The Influenza Vaccines Market remains highly competitive, with leading pharmaceutical companies focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, manufacturing expansion, and regulatory approvals to strengthen their market positions.

Key players include:

GSK Plc

Sanofi SA

AstraZeneca Plc

Moderna Inc.

SEQIRUS

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Viatris Inc. (formerly Mylan N.V.)

Recent developments include regulatory approvals for next generation quadrivalent vaccines, long term government supply agreements, expanded manufacturing investments, and strategic collaborations designed to improve vaccine availability across global markets.

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Future Outlook

The Influenza Vaccines Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2028, supported by increasing seasonal vaccination awareness, expanding government immunization programs, technological advancements, and rising investments in vaccine manufacturing. The growing preference for quadrivalent vaccines, continued innovation in production technologies, and stronger global preparedness for infectious disease outbreaks will further enhance growth opportunities.

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