Mushroom Market to Reach US$ 23.49 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 6.20%

The global mushroom market is experiencing sustained and dynamic growth as demand for nutritious, plant‑based food products intensifies worldwide. According to The Insight Partners, the mushroom market is projected to grow substantially over the coming decade, driven by evolving consumer preferences, expanding applications, and rising awareness of mushrooms’ culinary and health benefits. The report projects global market value to expand from approximately US $15.42 billion in 2024 to US $23.49 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.20% during 2025–2031.

Mushrooms are the fleshy, edible fruiting bodies of macrofungi, which have gained significant popularity in global food markets due to their nutritional richness, low fat content, and versatility across cuisines.

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Their increasing use as meat substitutes, incorporation into health‑oriented food products, and inclusion in specialty diets such as vegan and vegetarian lifestyles have further expanded market potential. Market Segmentation and Key Drivers

The report segments the mushroom market by type, category, and application to provide a nuanced understanding of growth patterns and opportunities. By type, the market includes button mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, and other specialty varieties. Button mushrooms hold a dominant position due to their wide availability, lower cost, and broad culinary acceptance. Shiitake and oyster mushrooms are also showing strong growth momentum because of their gourmet appeal and rising consumer interest in diverse mushroom types.

Market segmentation by category distinguishes between organic and conventional mushrooms. Although conventional mushrooms currently hold a larger share due to established production systems and cost efficiencies, the organic segment is expected to grow faster as health‑conscious consumers seek products free of synthetic chemicals and cultivated with sustainable farming practices. Consumers are increasingly looking for traceable, “clean label” food products, which supports the expanded growth of organic mushrooms.

In terms of application, the mushroom market is broadly divided among supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and other distribution channels. The expansion of e‑commerce and online grocery platforms has been particularly influential, enabling producers to reach wider consumer bases and adapt to changing shopping habits accelerated by digital transformation.

Regional Insights and Market Dynamics

The market analysis covers all major geographic regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and Middle East & Africa. Each region demonstrates distinct growth drivers and challenges. Asia Pacific, particularly countries such as China and India, is poised to be a key growth area due to rising disposable incomes, growing health awareness, and increasing consumption of plant‑based foods. Meanwhile, North America and Europe continue to show robust demand, supported by strong retail infrastructures and high penetration of value‑added mushroom products.

Consumers’ growing inclination toward functional foods and ingredients with added health benefits is another important driver. Mushrooms contain essential nutrients, antioxidants, and bioactive compounds that appeal to wellness‑oriented consumers. Additionally, the expansion of specialty mushrooms used for flavor enhancement, culinary innovation, and emerging applications in nutraceutical products adds further momentum to the market.

Market Opportunities and Industry Challenges

The report identifies several opportunities for industry stakeholders. Sustainability is a recurring theme, with eco‑friendly farming practices and reduced environmental impacts gaining traction among producers and consumers alike. The mushroom market’s shift toward greater sustainability aligns with broader global trends in agriculture and food systems that prioritize minimal waste, efficient land use, and environmentally responsible operations.

However, challenges remain. Mushrooms are perishable products with a limited shelf life, which presents logistical and supply‑chain complexities that producers and retailers must manage. Investments in cold‑chain infrastructure, improved packaging, and distribution technologies are crucial to maintaining quality and reducing spoilage. Additionally, while demand for organic mushrooms is growing, higher production costs relative to conventional varieties may limit accessibility for price‑sensitive consumers.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Outlook

The mushroom market features a diverse array of key players competing on product innovation, distribution expansion, and strategic partnerships. Companies such:

CMP Mushrooms

Costa Group

Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

The Mushroom Company

Monaghan Mushrooms

Okechamp SA

Scelta Mushrooms B.V.

Greenyard

Giorgio Fresh Co.

Remain prominent in driving product development and market expansion. These players are increasingly focusing on diversification, branding, and exploring new application areas to stay competitive.

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In summary, the mushroom market is on a strong growth trajectory, shaped by changing consumer diets, emerging health trends, and expanding retail channels. As stakeholders continue to innovate and respond to shifting market dynamics, the industry’s outlook remains positive, with abundant opportunities for strategic investment and long‑term growth.

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