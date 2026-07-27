Bioplastics Market Size to Reach US$ 19.43 Billion by 2031 with 13.2% CAGR Growth

Plastic waste is a problem the world can no longer ignore. Brands, regulators, and buyers all want a cleaner answer, and that is fueling the Bioplastics Market. The market was worth US$ 7.20 Billion in 2023. It should climb to US$ 19.43 Billion by 2031, growing at a 13.2% CAGR through the forecast period.

What Is Bioplastic?

Bioplastic is plastic made from plant matter, not crude oil. Makers use corn starch, vegetable oil, wood chips, and even food waste. It also takes far less energy to produce than regular plastic.

Market Drivers

Packaging is the engine behind this market. Health products, food, and daily goods all need packaging that does less harm to the planet. Bioplastic fits that need well, and it is easy to shape using the same machines that make regular plastic. That makes the switch simple for manufacturers.

Request Sample Pages of this Research Study @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003267

Bioplastic use is spreading fast across other industries too. Hospitals use it in wound care, tissue work, and drug delivery. Carmakers use it to cut weight, cost, and carbon output. Even cosmetics brands now package creams and lipsticks in plant-based material.

Government rules are pushing the market forward as well. Many countries have banned single-use plastic outright. Others offer tax breaks and grants to firms that switch to greener material. This regulatory push gives bioplastic makers a clear runway for growth.

Put together, rising demand across sectors and firm government backing are lifting this market at a steady, strong pace.

Segmentation Overview

By Type: Biodegradable, Non-biodegradable. The biodegradable segment held the larger share in 2023.

By Application: Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Automotive & Transportation, Textiles, Building & Construction, and Others. Packaging led the market in 2023.

Key Market Players

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

Sabic

BASF SE

Total Corbion PLA

Braskem S.A.

Biome Bioplastics

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Novamont S.P.A.

Natureworks LLC.

Green Dot Bioplastics

Lanzatech

Renmatix

Natur-Tec

Virent

This is a crowded, active field. SABIC has rolled out bio-based resins built for high-performance parts. Toray has launched a fully plant-based nylon fiber for textile use. Moves like these show how fast innovation is reshaping this space.

Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Raw material innovation is a top theme right now. Firms are testing new plant and waste sources to cut cost and boost supply. This work matters because it widens what bioplastic can be made from, beyond just corn and sugarcane.

Circular economy thinking is gaining ground too. More firms want bioplastic that can be recycled, not just biodegraded. That shift is pushing new product design across packaging and consumer goods.

Emerging markets offer fresh room to grow. As more countries adopt plastic bans, local demand for bioplastic will rise fast. Firms that build supply chains early in these regions stand to gain the most.

Buy Premium Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003267

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific leads the bioplastics market today, driven by large manufacturing bases and fast-growing packaging demand. Europe holds the second-largest share, backed by strict plastic rules and strong consumer support for green goods. North America is a major user of bioplastic in food packaging and bottles, and its advanced automotive sector is adding fresh demand through bio-based nylon and polylactic acid parts.

Related Reports:

Bio-Based Ethylene Market

Bioresorbable Polymers Market

Recycled Plastics Market

Recycled Plastic Bags Market

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is among the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. We take pride in delivering exclusive reports along with sophisticated strategic and tactical insights into the industry. Reports are generated through a combination of primary and secondary research, solely aimed at giving our clientele a knowledge-based insight into the market and domain. This is done to assist clients in making wiser business decisions. A holistic perspective in every study undertaken forms an integral part of our research methodology and makes the report unique and reliable.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Also Available in: Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish