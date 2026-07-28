Middle East Wooden Decking Market to Reach US$ 364.3 Million by 2033

The Middle East Wooden Decking Market is experiencing steady growth as residential construction, hospitality, tourism, and outdoor landscaping projects expand across the region. Rising demand for attractive outdoor living spaces and durable flooring solutions is supporting the adoption of wooden decking in patios, terraces, gardens, poolside areas, and commercial spaces.

According to Business Market Insights, the Middle East Wooden Decking Market was valued at US$ 269.9 million in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 364.3 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

Market Overview

The market is segmented by material type, application, and country.

By Material Type : Hardwood decking leads the market due to its durability, while engineered and composite wood options are also used for specific performance requirements.

: Hardwood decking leads the market due to its durability, while engineered and composite wood options are also used for specific performance requirements. By Application : Residential decking holds the largest share, followed by hospitality, commercial, and public spaces.

: Residential decking holds the largest share, followed by hospitality, commercial, and public spaces. By Country: UAE and Saudi Arabia are the major markets, with growing demand in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

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Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Luxury Real Estate and Hospitality Development Boom in high-end villas, resorts, and hotels creates demand for premium outdoor decking. Rising Demand for Outdoor Living Spaces Increasing focus on leisure and entertainment areas in residential and commercial properties. Government Vision Programs Initiatives like Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE’s development plans support construction and tourism projects. Climate-Adapted Solutions Demand for treated and durable wood products suitable for the Middle East’s harsh climate.

Regional Insights

United Arab Emirates (UAE) currently holds the largest market share in the Middle East due to its luxury real estate sector, tourism industry, and focus on high-end outdoor living spaces.

Saudi Arabia is a significant and fast-growing market driven by Vision 2030 projects, residential development, and hospitality expansion.

Rest of Middle East (including Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain) is expected to witness steady growth as economic diversification and real estate projects advance.

Competitive Landscape

The Middle East wooden decking market features international suppliers and local distributors. Key players include:

Lumber Africa

PG Bison (Steinhoff Group)

International wood suppliers and distributors

Local timber importers and processors

These companies focus on climate-adapted products, quality treatment and finishing, supply chain reliability, and partnerships with construction and hospitality sectors.

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Challenges

Harsh climate conditions requiring specialized treatment and maintenance

Dependence on imported timber and finished products

Price sensitivity in some market segments

Need for education on proper installation and care

Future Trends

Strong growth in sustainably sourced and certified wooden decking

Development of climate-resistant and low-maintenance products

Increasing use in hospitality and luxury residential projects

Expansion of local processing and value-added services

Focus on eco-friendly and durable solutions for outdoor applications

Conclusion

The Middle East wooden decking market is set for steady growth through 2033, supported by luxury real estate, hospitality development, and demand for premium outdoor spaces. As the region continues to invest in tourism and high-end construction, wooden decking will remain a popular choice for creating attractive and functional outdoor areas.

With strong momentum in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and growing opportunities across the rest of the Middle East, the market offers substantial potential for timber suppliers, decking manufacturers, and construction stakeholders focused on quality and performance.

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