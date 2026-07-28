Cyclopentane Market Size, CAGR Share, and Industry Report 2026–2034

The global Cyclopentane Market is witnessing steady expansion, primarily driven by the phase-out of ozone-depleting substances, rising demand for energy-efficient building insulation, and increasing production of commercial and domestic refrigeration equipment. Cyclopentane—a cycloalkane hydrocarbon utilized extensively as a blowing agent in polyurethane (PU) rigid foams and as a specialty solvent—is valued for its zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) and extremely low Global Warming Potential (GWP).

According to industry report statistics, the Cyclopentane market was valued at US$ 409.50 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 669.16 Million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period of 2026–2034. As environmental policies strictly mandate the phase-down of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) under international climate agreements like the Montreal Protocol and Kigali Amendment, appliance manufacturers and construction insulation producers are rapidly converting production lines to cyclopentane formulations. Its superior thermal insulation efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with polyol matrices make cyclopentane the preferred blowing agent for rigid polyurethane foam formulations globally.

Download Exclusive Sample PDF of the Cyclopentane Market Study — https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007218

Key Drivers Propelling Market Growth

Phasing Out of High-GWP Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs): Worldwide environmental mandates restricting traditional chemical blowing agents are compelling refrigeration and insulation manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly hydrocarbon alternatives like cyclopentane.

Booming Household & Commercial Refrigeration Demand: Expanding urbanization, rising middle-class disposable incomes, and cold-chain logistics expansion are accelerating global production of domestic refrigerators, freezers, and commercial display cabinets.

Energy Efficiency Standards in Building & Construction: Global building energy codes emphasizing thermal performance are driving high volume adoption of cyclopentane-blown rigid polyurethane foam insulation panels for walls, roofs, and cold storage units.

Cost-Efficiency Compared to Fluorinated Olefins (HFOs): While Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) represent next-gen alternatives, cyclopentane remains significantly more economical for large-scale appliance manufacturers, striking an optimal balance between cost and thermal conductivity performance.

Key Opportunities & Future Industry Trends

Key opportunities in the cyclopentane sector center around high-purity grades for electronic solvents, specialized hydrocarbon blends (such as cyclopentane/isopentane mixtures), and advanced safety systems for hydrocarbon foam processing. Blending cyclopentane with complementary hydrocarbons enhances dimensional foam stability while mitigating flammability challenges during manufacturing. Furthermore, ongoing expansion in cold chain infrastructure for pharmaceutical and food logistics is opening lucrative long-term supply avenues through 2034.

Top Key Players in the Market

The global cyclopentane market features established chemical refiners, petrochemical processing giants, and specialized solvent distributors. Key industry players featured in the market study include:

HCS Group (Haltermann Carless)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

INEOS Group

ExxonMobil Corporation

SK Geo Centric Co., Ltd.

YEOCHUN NCC CO., LTD.

Liaoning Yadong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Duying Chemical

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

Buy Complete Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007218

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What was the valuation of the Cyclopentane Market in 2025, and what is its 2034 forecast?

The Cyclopentane market was valued at US$ 409.50 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 669.16 Million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.61% between 2026 and 2034.

2. What are the primary growth drivers for the cyclopentane industry?

Key drivers include international regulations phasing out high-GWP fluorinated blowing agents, expanding production of energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers, and rising demand for polyurethane insulation panels in green construction.

3. What is the main application of cyclopentane?

Cyclopentane is primarily used as a blowing agent in the production of rigid polyurethane (PU) foam insulation for domestic and commercial refrigerators, cold storage rooms, and construction insulation panels.

4. Why is cyclopentane favored over other blowing agents?

Cyclopentane offers zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP), extremely low Global Warming Potential (GWP), excellent insulation performance (low thermal conductivity), and lower raw material costs compared to fluorinated HFO alternatives.

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients get solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in technology, media, chemical, materials, healthcare, IT, and defense sectors, delivering high-quality qualitative and quantitative market studies.

Contact Us