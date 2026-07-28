Aircraft Wheels MRO Market Expected to Grow at 8.5% CAGR During 2023–2031

The aircraft wheels MRO market is witnessing steady growth as airlines, aircraft operators, and maintenance service providers continue to prioritize aircraft safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Aircraft wheels are critical components that undergo significant wear during takeoff, landing, and taxiing operations. Regular maintenance, repair, and overhaul services help ensure optimal performance while extending component life and reducing replacement costs.

According to The Insight Partners, the aircraft wheels MRO market size is projected to reach US$ 1.29 billion by 2031 from US$ 0.67 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023 to 2031. Increasing air passenger traffic, fleet expansion, and the growing number of aging aircraft requiring periodic maintenance are among the key factors supporting market growth.

Growing Demand for Maintenance Services

Commercial aviation continues to experience strong growth, resulting in higher aircraft utilization rates. Frequent flight operations increase wear on aircraft wheels, making scheduled inspections and overhaul services essential. Airlines are increasingly adopting preventive maintenance strategies to improve fleet availability and reduce unexpected downtime.

In addition, the expansion of low cost carriers and rising investments in aviation infrastructure are contributing to the demand for reliable MRO services. Maintenance providers are also enhancing their repair capabilities with advanced inspection technologies and streamlined overhaul processes to meet evolving industry requirements.

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Industry Trends Supporting Market Expansion

The aviation industry is focusing on improving operational efficiency while maintaining strict safety standards. Aircraft operators are increasingly outsourcing maintenance activities to specialized MRO providers that offer cost effective and high quality services. This trend is creating new opportunities for companies specializing in aircraft wheel inspection, repair, refurbishment, and overhaul.

Technological advancements are also improving maintenance quality. Digital inspection tools, predictive maintenance solutions, and improved repair techniques help reduce turnaround time while ensuring compliance with aviation regulations. These developments are strengthening the overall competitiveness of the aircraft wheels MRO industry.

Regional Market Insights

North America remains one of the prominent markets due to its large commercial aircraft fleet, well established aviation infrastructure, and presence of leading MRO providers. Europe also holds a significant share, supported by major airline operators and advanced maintenance facilities.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period. Rising air travel demand, expanding airline fleets, increasing aircraft deliveries, and investments in aviation maintenance facilities are creating favorable opportunities for market participants. Growth in the Middle East and other developing aviation markets is also contributing to increased demand for aircraft wheel maintenance services.

Key Players

The leading companies operating in the aircraft wheels MRO market include:

AAR CORP

AeroRepair Corp.

AEROSPACE MRO CO., LTD.

Air Atlanta Aviaservices

AMETEK Inc.

Lufthansa Technik

Räder Präzision GmbH

Technic Aviation

TP Aerospace

World Aero

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Future Outlook

The future of the aircraft wheels MRO market appears promising as global air travel continues to recover and airline fleets expand. Increasing emphasis on aircraft safety, regulatory compliance, and cost efficient maintenance practices will continue to drive demand for wheel repair and overhaul services. Technological advancements in inspection and maintenance processes, combined with growing investments in MRO infrastructure across emerging economies, are expected to create new growth opportunities for service providers. As airlines focus on extending aircraft service life and improving operational reliability, the market is likely to maintain steady growth throughout the forecast period.

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The Insight Partners is a leading global market research and consulting firm specializing in delivering actionable insights across various industries. Our research reports combine extensive primary and secondary research to provide accurate market intelligence, helping businesses make informed strategic decisions. The company provides detailed analysis on emerging technologies, market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities across sectors including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy.

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