Immortelle Oil Market to Hit US$ 1,601.27 Million by 2034 from US$ 737.84 Million

Some flowers do not fade even after they are cut. Immortelle is one of them. Its yellow petals hold their shape and colour long after harvest, and that same staying power shows up in the oil pressed from it. The Immortelle Oil Market is growing fast on the back of that reputation. The market stood at US$ 737.84 Million in 2025 and is set to reach US$ 1,601.27 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.99%. That is more than double in less than a decade.

What Is Immortelle Oil?

Immortelle oil comes from the Helichrysum flower. It is prized in skincare for its anti-ageing and healing properties. It also shows up in medicine, where it is valued for its anti-inflammatory effects.

Clean beauty is not a fad anymore. It is how most skincare brands build their product lines today. Shoppers read labels now. They want oils they can pronounce and ingredients that come from real plants, not a lab. Immortelle oil fits that demand perfectly. It carries a story, a place of origin, and a natural pedigree that synthetic actives simply cannot match.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013053

Beyond that, ageing skin remains one of the biggest concerns for consumers worldwide. Immortelle oil has built a strong following among luxury skincare brands for exactly this reason. It is often marketed as a rare, high-value ingredient, sourced mostly from Croatia and other parts of the Mediterranean. That scarcity adds to its appeal. Buyers pay a premium for it, and brands are happy to charge one.

Medicine is opening a second door for this oil. Researchers have studied its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects for years. Small clinics and wellness brands now use it in balms, creams, and recovery products. This is not a fringe use anymore. It is becoming a real, steady source of demand that runs alongside the beauty market.

So what is pulling this market forward so quickly? Part of the answer is supply. Immortelle is not easy to grow at scale, and that keeps prices high and margins attractive for producers who can secure reliable harvests. Another part is demand. More consumers want natural, traceable ingredients, and immortelle oil checks every box on that list.

Segments Covered

By Type: The 30% Type segment offers a lighter concentration, often used in daily skincare formulas where a gentler dose works best. The 50% Type segment is stronger and favoured in premium, high-potency products aimed at visible anti-ageing results. The Others segment covers custom blends and concentrations developed for specific brand formulations.

By Application: Cosmetic use leads the market by a wide margin, driven by serums, creams, and luxury skincare lines built around the oil’s regenerative reputation. Medicine is the smaller but faster-growing use, supported by its anti-inflammatory and healing properties in topical treatments.

Key Market Players

BIOETERICA

Bolin

Haoyuan

Helichrysum-croatia

Moellhausen

Provital Group

Sinuo

Solaroma

Taosherb

Youngliving

Most of these companies focus on one thing: consistent quality. Immortelle oil can vary a lot from batch to batch depending on where and how the flower is grown. Suppliers who can guarantee purity and traceability win the trust of skincare brands, and that trust translates directly into repeat orders.

Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Growers are shifting toward organic farming methods to meet demand from clean beauty brands. Some producers are also working on better distillation methods that pull more oil from each harvest without harming yield or quality in future seasons. Traceability tools, like batch-level sourcing certificates, are becoming a standard request from big cosmetic buyers.

Buy Premium Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013053

Regional Outlook

Europe leads this market today. It is home to most immortelle farms and to many of the luxury skincare brands that use the oil. North America is a strong second market, fuelled by rising demand for natural anti-ageing products. Asia Pacific is growing quickly as skincare routines there shift toward premium, ingredient-led products. South and Central America is still small, but wellness and beauty spending is rising there too.

Related Reports:

Aroma Chemicals Market

Technical Enzymes Market

Sodium Benzoate Market

Muconic Acid Market

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is among the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. We take pride in delivering exclusive reports along with sophisticated strategic and tactical insights into the industry. Reports are generated through a combination of primary and secondary research, solely aimed at giving our clientele a knowledge-based insight into the market and domain. This is done to assist clients in making wiser business decisions. A holistic perspective in every study undertaken forms an integral part of our research methodology and makes the report unique and reliable.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Also Available in: Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish