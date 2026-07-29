B2B2C Insurance Market Key Players and Forecast by 2031

The B2B2C insurance, or Business-to-Business-to-Consumer insurance, is a distribution model in which insurance providers collaborate with intermediary organizations such as banks, retailers, wealth managers, e-commerce platforms, telecom companies, and financial institutions to deliver insurance products directly to end consumers.

According to The Insight Partners, The B2B2C insurance market size is expected to grow from US$ 4.10 billion in 2023 to US$ 7.98 billion by 2031; it is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2031.

B2B2C Insurance Market Overview

The B2B2C insurance model has transformed traditional insurance distribution by creating seamless connections between insurers, business partners, and customers. Instead of relying solely on agents and brokers, insurers are increasingly collaborating with non-insurance organizations that already possess extensive customer networks.

Banks continue to play a significant role through bancassurance models, while retailers, e-commerce platforms, and telecom operators are becoming important channels for insurance sales. These partnerships simplify customer acquisition and reduce distribution costs while improving customer convenience.

A major factor driving market growth is the increasing demand for embedded insurance. Customers today prefer insurance products that are integrated into their purchasing journeys rather than purchased separately. This trend is creating substantial opportunities for insurers to deliver protection products during transactions involving travel, electronics, healthcare, automobiles, and financial services.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of Insurtech Solutions:- Insurtech innovation is revolutionizing the insurance sector by improving operational efficiency, underwriting accuracy, and customer engagement. Digital platforms enable insurers to automate processes, accelerate claims management, and provide personalized insurance products based on customer behavior and preferences.

Insurtech innovation is revolutionizing the insurance sector by improving operational efficiency, underwriting accuracy, and customer engagement. Digital platforms enable insurers to automate processes, accelerate claims management, and provide personalized insurance products based on customer behavior and preferences. Growth of Embedded Insurance:- Embedded insurance is becoming a major growth engine for the B2B2C insurance market. Businesses across industries are integrating insurance offerings directly into their products and services, enabling consumers to obtain protection at the point of purchase.

Embedded insurance is becoming a major growth engine for the B2B2C insurance market. Businesses across industries are integrating insurance offerings directly into their products and services, enabling consumers to obtain protection at the point of purchase. Increasing Demand for Personalized Coverage:- Modern consumers expect insurance solutions tailored to their specific needs. Access to customer data through partner ecosystems enables insurers to create highly customized products, enhancing customer satisfaction and retention.

Modern consumers expect insurance solutions tailored to their specific needs. Access to customer data through partner ecosystems enables insurers to create highly customized products, enhancing customer satisfaction and retention. Expansion of Digital Ecosystems:-The rapid growth of digital banking, e-commerce, fintech, and mobile platforms has expanded opportunities for insurers to distribute products through established customer networks. Digital ecosystems facilitate seamless policy issuance, premium collection, and claims processing.

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Segmentation Analysis

By Insurance Type

Life Insurance:- Life insurance remains a critical segment within the B2B2C insurance market. Financial institutions and wealth management firms increasingly offer life insurance products to customers as part of comprehensive financial planning solutions.

Life insurance remains a critical segment within the B2B2C insurance market. Financial institutions and wealth management firms increasingly offer life insurance products to customers as part of comprehensive financial planning solutions. Health Insurance:- The health insurance segment is witnessing strong growth due to rising healthcare costs, increasing health awareness, and growing demand for accessible healthcare protection plans. Digital healthcare platforms are creating additional opportunities for health insurance distribution.

The health insurance segment is witnessing strong growth due to rising healthcare costs, increasing health awareness, and growing demand for accessible healthcare protection plans. Digital healthcare platforms are creating additional opportunities for health insurance distribution. Property and Casualty Insurance:-Property and casualty insurance continues to benefit from embedded insurance models, particularly in sectors such as automotive, electronics, travel, and retail. The ability to offer protection at the point of sale is driving strong adoption within this segment.

By Intermediary

Banks:- Banks represent one of the largest distribution channels in the B2B2C insurance market. Bancassurance models have proven highly successful in delivering insurance products to a broad customer base.

Banks represent one of the largest distribution channels in the B2B2C insurance market. Bancassurance models have proven highly successful in delivering insurance products to a broad customer base. Wealth Managers:- Wealth management firms increasingly integrate insurance solutions into investment and retirement planning services, creating additional value for clients.

Wealth management firms increasingly integrate insurance solutions into investment and retirement planning services, creating additional value for clients. Retailers:- Retailers are leveraging extensive customer interactions to offer insurance products linked to consumer purchases, warranties, and protection plans.

Retailers are leveraging extensive customer interactions to offer insurance products linked to consumer purchases, warranties, and protection plans. Others:-This category includes telecom providers, e-commerce companies, utilities, and professional associations that distribute insurance products through their established customer networks. The banking segment currently holds a significant share of the market due to the long-standing success of bancassurance models.

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Competitive Landscape

The B2B2C insurance market is characterized by strong competition among global insurers, financial institutions, and insurtech companies. Market participants are focusing on strategic partnerships, technology investments, digital platforms, and product innovation to strengthen their market positions.

Edelweiss General Insurance Company Limited.

AXA SA.

BNP Paribas S.A.

Allianz SE.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

ICICI Lombard

China Life Insurance

Munich Re Group

Prudential

UnitedHealth Group

These organizations are actively investing in digital transformation initiatives and partnership ecosystems to enhance customer engagement and expand market reach.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America represents one of the leading markets for B2B2C insurance. High digital adoption, advanced insurance infrastructure, and increasing demand for personalized insurance products continue to support market growth. The United States remains a major contributor due to its mature insurance sector and growing ecosystem partnerships.

Europe

Europe continues to witness significant growth driven by digital transformation, regulatory support, and strong adoption of bancassurance models. Countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom are major contributors to regional expansion.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid economic development, increasing insurance awareness, expanding middle-class populations, and strong digital adoption in countries such as China and India are creating substantial growth opportunities. The region’s thriving fintech and e-commerce sectors are further accelerating the adoption of B2B2C insurance models.

Middle East and Africa

The Middle East and Africa region is witnessing growing interest in digital insurance solutions. Expanding financial inclusion initiatives and rising digital connectivity are expected to support future market growth.

South and Central America

Countries across South and Central America are increasingly adopting digital financial services, creating favorable conditions for the expansion of B2B2C insurance offerings.

Emerging Opportunities in the B2B2C Insurance Market

Several emerging opportunities are expected to shape the market landscape through 2031.

The development of white-label insurance solutions allows businesses to offer branded insurance products without building in-house insurance capabilities.

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies provides insurers with real-time customer data, enabling more accurate risk assessment and personalized policy pricing.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are improving underwriting processes, fraud detection, customer service, and claims management.

Cross-industry partnerships between insurers, fintech companies, retailers, and digital platforms are opening new avenues for customer acquisition and revenue generation.

Future Outlook

The future of the B2B2C insurance market appears highly promising as digital transformation continues to reshape the insurance industry. The increasing adoption of embedded insurance, rising customer demand for personalized experiences, and growing collaboration between insurers and non-insurance businesses are expected to drive sustained market expansion.

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About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a global leader in market research, delivering comprehensive analysis and actionable insights across diverse industries. The company empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to navigate evolving markets and accelerate growth.

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