Enteral Nutrition Market to Reach US$ 17,330.87 Million by 2031 at 7.3% CAGR

Malnutrition and chronic disease management continue to shape the demand for specialized medical nutrition across healthcare systems worldwide. The growing aging population, rising hospitalization rates, and increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders are encouraging greater adoption of clinically formulated nutritional support. Product innovation and expanding healthcare infrastructure are further strengthening industry development.

The Enteral Nutrition Market was valued at US$ 10,584.80 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 17,330.87 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during 2025 to 2031. The market is witnessing steady expansion as healthcare systems prioritize effective nutritional interventions for patients who cannot consume adequate nutrients orally. Rising incidences of gastrointestinal disorders, neurological diseases, cancer, renal diseases, and malnutrition continue to drive demand for enteral feeding products across hospitals, home healthcare settings, and long-term care facilities.

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Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases Drives Demand

The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses remains one of the strongest growth drivers for enteral nutrition products. Patients diagnosed with gastrointestinal disorders, neurological conditions, oncology-related complications, liver disease, and renal disorders often require specialized nutritional support because normal food intake becomes difficult or insufficient.

Digestive disorders continue to affect hundreds of millions of people globally. Conditions such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, bowel obstruction, and short bowel syndrome frequently lead to nutrient malabsorption, increasing dependence on enteral feeding formulas. Similarly, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation therapy often experience reduced appetite and swallowing difficulties, making enteral nutrition an essential component of treatment.

The growing elderly population also contributes significantly to demand, as aging is commonly associated with dysphagia, chronic illnesses, and reduced nutritional intake.

Product Innovation Creates Competitive Advantage

Manufacturers continue investing in innovative formulations that address specific disease conditions and evolving patient preferences. Disease-specific nutritional formulas, plant-based nutritional supplements, high-protein formulations, immune-supporting products, and ready-to-drink nutritional beverages are becoming increasingly popular.

Technological advancements have also improved enteral feeding devices, including safer feeding pumps, advanced tubes, and user-friendly administration systems that enhance patient comfort and reduce complications.

Industry participants are strengthening their market presence through acquisitions, partnerships, and geographic expansion. Strategic investments are enabling companies to broaden product portfolios while addressing the increasing demand for personalized clinical nutrition.

Recent developments include the introduction of plant-based oral nutritional supplements and acquisitions aimed at strengthening medical nutrition portfolios, reflecting the industry’s focus on innovation and sustainable product development.

Segment Analysis Highlights Strong Clinical Adoption

The industry demonstrates broad application across multiple healthcare settings and disease categories.

By product type, nasogastric feeding accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 due to its widespread use in hospitalized patients requiring short-term nutritional support. Nasoenteral feeding and sipping nutritional supplements continue to gain traction as healthcare providers seek flexible treatment options.

Based on application, gastrointestinal disorders represented the leading segment owing to the growing incidence of inflammatory bowel disease, digestive disorders, and intestinal dysfunction. Oncology, renal disease, neurology, and liver disease also represent significant application areas.

By age group, adults accounted for the largest share during 2024, while the pediatric segment is expected to witness faster growth throughout the forecast period due to increasing awareness of pediatric nutritional management and neonatal care improvements.

Hospital pharmacies remained the dominant distribution channel, supported by the high volume of inpatient nutritional therapy. Retail stores and e-commerce channels are expanding steadily as home enteral nutrition becomes more common.

Regional Landscape Shows North American Leadership

North America maintained the largest share of the global industry during 2024, accounting for more than 40% of overall revenue. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong reimbursement systems, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and high awareness regarding clinical nutrition.

The United States continues to dominate regional demand due to its aging population, growing diabetes burden, increasing cancer prevalence, and expanding adoption of medical nutrition therapies.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Rapid healthcare infrastructure development, increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding patient awareness, and improving access to nutritional products are supporting regional expansion. Countries including China, India, and Japan are becoming important growth contributors.

Europe also maintains a substantial share owing to rising digestive disorders, increasing elderly populations, and supportive clinical nutrition guidelines across healthcare institutions.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies continue to strengthen their positions through product innovation, strategic acquisitions, portfolio expansion, and regional growth initiatives.

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

B. Braun SE

Nestlé

Danone S.A.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Perrigo Company PLC

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Arla Foods amba

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Kate Farms

Nutritional Medicinals, LLC

Dr. Schär AG

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Future Outlook

The Enteral Nutrition Market is expected to maintain healthy growth through 2031, supported by rising chronic disease prevalence, increasing cases of malnutrition, expanding elderly populations, and continuous advancements in medical nutrition products. Growing demand for disease-specific formulations, plant-based nutritional solutions, and home healthcare services will further reshape the competitive landscape.

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