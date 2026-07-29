Forklifts Market to reach US$ 79.81 Billion in 2025 to US$ 244.42 Billion by 2034, at a 13.24% CAGR
The material handling and logistics sector is undergoing a massive transformation worldwide, driven by the rapid expansion of e-commerce, global trade, industrial manufacturing, and automated warehouse management. At the heart of this industrial backbone are forklifts essential industrial vehicles designed to hoist, move, and transport heavy loads efficiently across short distances.
According to the latest research report by The Insight Partners, the global Forklifts Market size stood at US$ 79.81 Billion in 2025 and is forecasted to expand to US$ 244.42 Billion by 2034, posting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.24% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. This robust expansion reflects intensifying investments in supply chain infrastructure, warehouse automation, and sustainable material handling solutions across developed and emerging economies alike.
Primary Growth Drivers Fuelling Market Expansion
1. Boom in E-Commerce and Third-Party Logistics (3PL)
The global rise in online retail and direct-to-consumer delivery models has forced logistics providers and warehouse managers to optimize inventory storage and throughput speed. High-density warehousing demands advanced forklifts, reach trucks, and narrow-aisle equipment capable of operating in tight spaces and hoisting heavy pallets to upper storage racks. As fulfillment centers continue to multiply globally, demand for electric and automated forklifts continues to surge.
2. Transition Toward Electrification and Sustainability
Strict global regulatory mandates regarding carbon emissions and indoor air quality have accelerated the shift from traditional internal combustion (IC) engine forklifts to electric-powered models. Lithium-ion battery technology has revolutionized the market, offering faster charging, longer battery cycles, zero tailpipe emissions, and lower operational overhead compared to lead-acid batteries and diesel engines.
3. Integration of Automation and Industry 4.0 Technologies
Smart manufacturing and intelligent warehousing are reshaping material handling equipment. Modern forklifts are increasingly integrated with telematics, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, automated guided vehicle (AGV) capabilities, and collision avoidance systems. These technologies significantly improve fleet utilization, enhance workplace safety, and lower operational downtime caused by maintenance issues or human error.
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Market Segmentation Breakdown
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By Power Source:
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Electric Forklifts: Gaining rapid market share due to zero emissions, low noise pollution, and suitability for indoor food, beverage, and pharmaceutical facilities.
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Internal Combustion (IC) Engine Forklifts: Diesel, gasoline, and LPG forklifts remain dominant in heavy-duty outdoor applications, construction sites, and port operations requiring continuous power in rugged terrains.
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By Class Type:
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Class I: Electric motor rider trucks.
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Class II: Electric motor narrow aisle trucks.
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Class III: Electric motor hand trucks or hand/rider trucks.
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Class IV & V: Internal combustion engine trucks with solid/cushion or pneumatic tires.
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By End-Use Industry:
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Logistics & Warehousing
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Automotive & Manufacturing
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Food & Beverage
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Construction & Mining
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Retail & Wholesale Distribution
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Key Market Players
The global market landscape is highly competitive, characterized by strategic mergers, product innovation, fleet telematics integration, and expansion into clean-energy alternatives. Leading market players analyzed in the report include:
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Toyota Industries Corporation
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KION Group AG
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Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
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Jungheinrich AG
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Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
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Crown Equipment Corporation
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Clark Material Handling Company
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Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.
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Hangcha Group Co., Ltd.
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Komatsu Ltd.
These key players are actively investing in autonomous forklifts, hydrogen fuel cell integration, and high-capacity lithium-ion power units to sustain competitive edges in key regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
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Future Outlook
Looking ahead, the forklifts market is poised for unprecedented technological advancements, transition to clean energy, and autonomous operations. Over the 2026–2034 forecast window, the market will witness a rising convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and hydrogen fuel cell powertrains, allowing warehouses to achieve near-24/7 autonomous operations with minimal environmental footprint. Furthermore, emerging economies across Asia-Pacific and Latin America will serve as critical growth engines due to massive investments in industrial parks, port facilities, and regional transport infrastructure. As businesses prioritize operational resilience, worker safety, and sustainability, the forklift industry will remain an indispensable pillar of global supply chains, comfortably scaling toward its projected market valuation of US$ 244.42 Billion by 2034.
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The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media, and Telecommunications, as well as chemicals and Materials.
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