Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market to Reach US$ 10.23 Billion by 2034, Registering a 17.4% CAGR
The global automotive sector is undergoing a massive transformation, driven by strict environmental regulations, rapid electrification, and a relentless push toward higher fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. As modern vehicles transition from traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) to hybrid and fully electric powertrains, component architecture is evolving rapidly. Among these critical components, electric oil pumps (EOPs) have emerged as essential systems for advanced fluid management, thermal regulation, and transmission lubrication.
According to a comprehensive research report by The Insight Partners, the global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market size is projected to reach US$ 10.23 Billion by 2034 from US$ 2.85 Billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2026–2034. This significant growth trajectory highlights the accelerating reliance on automated, high-efficiency electrical fluid systems across modern passenger and commercial vehicles.
Driving Factors and Industry Trends
Traditional mechanical oil pumps rely directly on engine speed, operating continuously whenever the engine runs. This setup creates parasitic power losses and limits operational efficiency, particularly when cooling or lubrication demand does not match engine RPM. In contrast, automotive electric oil pumps operate independently of engine speed. Managed by electronic control units (ECUs), EOPs supply precise fluid flow on demand, significantly enhancing overall vehicle efficiency.
Several key trends are driving the expansion of the electric oil pump market:
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Surge in Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Production: Electric vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) lack traditional engine-driven mechanical pumps for continuous gearbox, e-motor, and battery thermal management. EOPs supply essential lubrication and cooling even when the ICE is off in hybrid vehicles, or throughout driving cycles in zero-emission battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
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Adoption of Advanced Automatic and Dual-Clutch Transmissions: Modern multi-speed automatic transmissions, continuously variable transmissions (CVTs), and dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs) demand active actuation and lubrication pressure. Electric oil pumps provide auxiliary pressure during engine start-stop cycles, maintaining smooth gear engagement and preventing transmission wear.
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Stringent Vehicle Emission and Fuel Economy Regulations: Regulatory frameworks worldwide (such as Euro 7 and EPA standards) compel original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to minimize parasitic engine drag. Replacing mechanical pumps with intelligent electric oil pumps directly improves fuel economy and reduces tailpipe emissions.
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Application and Propulsion Insights
Automotive electric oil pumps serve diverse vehicle systems, including transmission systems, engine start-stop systems, power steering, and electric drive thermal management.
In hybrid architectures, start-stop functionality turns off the engine during idling or coasting. During these brief pauses, mechanical pumps cease operation, making auxiliary electric oil pumps vital for maintaining line pressure within the transmission system to ensure immediate, lag-free restart and acceleration.
In fully electric vehicles, EOPs play a vital role in cooling high-torque electric motors, integrated drive units, and reduction gearboxes. As EV powertrains demand higher power density and compact designs, managing heat generation in the e-motor stator and rotor relies increasingly on specialized dielectric oil circulation via high-efficiency electric pumps.
Regional Dynamics
The global automotive electric oil pump market exhibits strong growth across key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
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Asia-Pacific: Holds a dominant market share and is expected to record rapid growth throughout the forecast period. Massive automotive production volumes in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, coupled with aggressive EV adoption targets and strong domestic component manufacturing capabilities, drive the regional market.
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Europe: Represents a mature market characterized by stringent decarbonization policies, early adoption of hybrid powertrains, and significant presence of premium automobile manufacturers focused on advanced driveline technologies.
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North America: Displays robust demand propelled by rising sales of electric trucks, SUVs, and commercial vehicle fleet electrification initiatives, alongside investments in domestic EV manufacturing supply chains.
Key Players
The global automotive electric oil pump market is highly competitive, characterized by continuous technical innovations, strategic collaborations, and expanding manufacturing capacities. Leading global tier-1 suppliers and automotive system manufacturers prominent in this market include:
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AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.
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Hitachi, Ltd.
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Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
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MAHLE GmbH
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Mikuni Corporation
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Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
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Nidec Corporation
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Rheinmetall Automotive AG
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Robert Bosch GmbH
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Valeo
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Future Outlook
The future of the automotive electric oil pump market is inextricably linked to the ongoing global transition toward intelligent, connected, and zero-emission mobility. Over the coming decade, technological advancements will focus on developing ultra-compact, lightweight, and integrated pump designs featuring brushless DC (BLDC) motors, integrated power electronics, and smart diagnostic capabilities. As vehicle architectures shift toward 48V mild-hybrid systems and high-voltage 800V EV platforms, electric oil pumps will increasingly feature advanced sensor integration and predictive thermal control algorithms. These innovations will further optimize thermal efficiency, extend powertrain lifespan, and solidify the role of electric oil pumps as a foundational technology in next-generation automotive design.
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The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media, and Telecommunications, as well as chemicals and Materials.
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