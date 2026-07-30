Connected Health and Wellness Devices Market Size, Share & Forecast to 2031

The global connected health and wellness devices market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by continuous innovations in digital health, remote patient monitoring, and smart wearable technology. Consumers and healthcare providers are moving away from episodic, clinic-based consultations toward continuous, data-driven health management.

The Connected Health And Wellness Devices Market size is expected to reach US$ 248.42 Billion by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.5% during 2025-2031.

Connected health devices include smart wearables, wireless vital sign monitors, connected insulin pumps, smart scales, and mHealth software platforms. These technologies collect, transmit, and analyze real-time biometric metrics, allowing clinicians to make timely interventions while empowering individuals to track their personal fitness and wellness goals proactive care.

Key Market Drivers

Surging Prevalence of Chronic Conditions: The rising global burden of lifestyle-related illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases necessitates real-time health monitoring. Connected glucometers, blood pressure cuffs, and ECG sensors enable patients to manage conditions at home effectively.

The rising global burden of lifestyle-related illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases necessitates real-time health monitoring. Connected glucometers, blood pressure cuffs, and ECG sensors enable patients to manage conditions at home effectively. Advancements in IoT and Wireless Connectivity: Breakthroughs in Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWAN), 5G wireless systems, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) allow devices to stream encrypted health records to cloud servers with minimal latency.

Breakthroughs in Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWAN), 5G wireless systems, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) allow devices to stream encrypted health records to cloud servers with minimal latency. Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Analytics: Modern health devices leverage AI algorithms to interpret biometric datasets, deliver personal health insights, and flag early warnings for deteriorating health metrics before acute medical emergencies occur.

Modern health devices leverage AI algorithms to interpret biometric datasets, deliver personal health insights, and flag early warnings for deteriorating health metrics before acute medical emergencies occur. Shift Toward Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM): Healthcare systems globally are expanding virtual care initiatives to lower hospitalization rates and reduce clinical workloads. Connected devices serve as the essential hardware foundation for virtual care pathways.

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Emerging Growth Opportunities

Expansion in Mental Health and Sleep Tracking: Device manufacturers are expanding beyond basic step-counting to integrate stress trackers, heart-rate variability (HRV) sensors, and advanced sleep-architecture monitors to address mental wellness holistically.

Device manufacturers are expanding beyond basic step-counting to integrate stress trackers, heart-rate variability (HRV) sensors, and advanced sleep-architecture monitors to address mental wellness holistically. Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR): High adoption rates of EHR systems across acute care facilities create massive potential for real-time device data stream integration, streamlining clinical decision-making.

High adoption rates of EHR systems across acute care facilities create massive potential for real-time device data stream integration, streamlining clinical decision-making. Growth in Developing Asia-Pacific Markets: Rising smartphone penetration, expanding high-speed mobile internet infrastructure, and growing health awareness across emerging economies in Asia-Pacific represent a high-growth frontier for affordable connected health hardware.

Market Segmentation

The connected health and wellness devices market is structured across key functional and end-user categories:

Segmentation Category Key Sub-Segments Included By Type Healthcare IT, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Healthcare Analytics By Product Personal Medical Devices, Wellness Products, Software and Services By End User Hospitals, Individual Customers, Ambulatory Care & Others By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South & Central America, Middle East & Africa

The personal medical devices and healthcare IT segments hold substantial market revenue shares, driven by the strong adoption of clinical-grade remote monitors and health data analytics tools.

Market News and Recent Developments

AI-Powered Diagnostics: Major device makers are securing regulatory approvals for algorithms that identify atrial fibrillation and blood glucose fluctuations directly from smartwatch sensor inputs.

Major device makers are securing regulatory approvals for algorithms that identify atrial fibrillation and blood glucose fluctuations directly from smartwatch sensor inputs. Cross-Industry Ecosystem Partnerships: Health technology firms are collaborating with insurance providers to incentivize active lifestyle tracking through consumer wearable rewards programs.

Health technology firms are collaborating with insurance providers to incentivize active lifestyle tracking through consumer wearable rewards programs. Next-Generation Sensor Miniaturization: Recent hardware innovations have yielded continuous glucose monitors and patch-based ECG devices with extended battery lifespans and smaller footprints for maximum user comfort.

Market Analysis and Competitive Landscape

The global connected health and wellness devices market is highly competitive and moderately consolidated, featuring prominent medical technology corporations, consumer electronics leaders, and specialized digital health providers.

Companies focus on continuous research and development, strategic acquisitions, and interoperability standard compliance to expand their global footprints. Strategic alliances between hardware manufacturers and hospital software systems continue to accelerate enterprise adoption.

Top Players in the Market

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Philips Healthcare Company

GE Healthcare, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fitbit, Inc. (Google)

McKesson Corporation

Draeger Medical Systems, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Masimo Corporation

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

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Future Outlook

Looking ahead to 2031, the connected health and wellness devices sector is poised to transform proactive healthcare delivery worldwide. As medical devices become smaller, less invasive, and increasingly powered by predictive artificial intelligence, the boundary between clinical health monitoring and everyday wellness will continue to blur. Healthcare systems will rely even more heavily on device-generated telemetry to deliver personalized, preventive, and cost-effective patient care.

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