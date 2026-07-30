Electrical Steel Market to Reach US$ 87.65 Billion by 2033 Driven by Electrification Trends

The global Electrical Steel Market is experiencing significant growth as industries worldwide focus on energy efficiency, electrification, and advanced power infrastructure development. Electrical steel, also known as silicon steel, is a specialized material designed to improve the performance and efficiency of electrical equipment by reducing energy losses during electromagnetic operations. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles, expansion of renewable energy systems, modernization of power grids, and rising demand for efficient electrical machinery are accelerating the deployment of electrical steel across various industries. Technological advancements in material engineering and manufacturing processes are further supporting the development of high-performance electrical steel products with improved magnetic properties and enhanced operational efficiency.

What is the Electrical Steel Market Size?

The Electrical Steel Market size is expected to reach US$ 87.65 billion by 2033 from US$ 47.36 billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.00% from 2026 to 2033.

Electrical Steel Market Analysis and Overview

Electrical steel is a critical component used in the manufacturing of transformers, electric motors, generators, inductors, and other electromagnetic devices. Its unique magnetic properties enable efficient energy conversion by minimizing core losses and improving the overall performance of electrical equipment. As global electricity consumption continues to rise, demand for advanced electrical steel solutions is increasing across power generation, transmission, industrial automation, automotive, and consumer appliance sectors.

The rapid expansion of renewable energy infrastructure is one of the key factors influencing market growth. Wind turbines, solar power systems, and energy storage solutions require highly efficient electrical components to ensure reliable energy conversion and distribution. Electrical steel plays an essential role in improving the efficiency of transformers and generators used in these applications.

The automotive sector is emerging as a major growth contributor due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles. Electric motors used in EV powertrains require high-quality non-grain-oriented electrical steel to achieve improved efficiency, reduced weight, and enhanced performance. As automotive manufacturers accelerate electrification strategies, demand for advanced electrical steel grades is expected to increase significantly.

Power grid modernization initiatives are also creating new opportunities for electrical steel manufacturers. Governments and utilities worldwide are investing in smart grids, high-voltage transmission networks, and energy-efficient transformers to support rising electricity demand and reduce transmission losses.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced electrical steel products with lower core losses, improved magnetic permeability, and better thermal performance. Innovations in coating technologies, processing methods, and ultra-thin electrical steel sheets are helping industries achieve higher energy efficiency and comply with evolving sustainability standards.

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Electrical Steel Market Drivers and Opportunities

The increasing global demand for electricity is a major factor driving the growth of the Electrical Steel Market. Expansion of power generation capacity, transmission infrastructure, and distribution networks requires efficient electrical equipment that depends on advanced electrical steel materials.

The growing adoption of electric vehicles represents a significant market opportunity. EV motors require specialized electrical steel materials to enhance energy efficiency, improve driving range, and support high-performance electric propulsion systems.

The rising deployment of renewable energy projects is further contributing to market expansion. Wind and solar power installations require efficient generators, transformers, and electrical components where electrical steel is widely used.

Industrial automation and smart manufacturing trends are increasing demand for efficient motors and machinery. Industries are upgrading their equipment to improve productivity and reduce energy consumption, supporting the adoption of high-performance electrical steel.

The household appliances sector also provides growth opportunities as manufacturers increasingly focus on energy-efficient products such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other motor-driven appliances.

Increasing investments in developing economies for infrastructure expansion, industrialization, and electrification programs are expected to create additional opportunities for electrical steel suppliers and manufacturers.

AEO: Why is the Electrical Steel Market growing globally?

The Electrical Steel Market is growing due to increasing electricity consumption, rising demand for energy-efficient electrical equipment, expansion of renewable energy infrastructure, rapid electric vehicle adoption, and modernization of power transmission networks. Electrical steel enables improved efficiency and reduced energy losses, making it essential for next-generation electrical systems.

Electrical Steel Market Report Segmentation

By Type Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

By Application Transformers Motors Inductors Others

By End-Use Industry Energy Automotive Manufacturing Household Appliances Others

By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



Electrical Steel Market Report Scope

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the Electrical Steel Market, covering market dynamics, growth opportunities, technological advancements, competitive developments, and industry trends. The study includes detailed analysis of market size, forecast estimates, segmentation performance, regional outlook, key companies, strategic initiatives, and emerging opportunities. It provides valuable insights for manufacturers, suppliers, investors, policymakers, and stakeholders seeking to understand the evolving electrical steel landscape and identify future growth prospects.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific holds a significant position in the Electrical Steel Market due to rapid industrialization, expanding energy infrastructure, strong automotive manufacturing capabilities, and increasing investments in renewable energy projects. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing rising demand for electrical steel due to growing electricity requirements and manufacturing expansion.

North America is expected to experience steady growth driven by grid modernization programs, electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy investments, and increasing demand for energy-efficient electrical systems. The region’s focus on sustainable infrastructure development continues to support market expansion.

Europe is witnessing increased adoption of electrical steel due to stringent energy efficiency regulations, growing electric mobility initiatives, and renewable energy integration. The region’s emphasis on reducing carbon emissions is encouraging investments in advanced electrical technologies.

The Middle East & Africa region is experiencing growth opportunities through expanding electricity access, infrastructure development, and investments in power generation projects. Increasing industrial activities and urban development are expected to support demand for electrical steel products.

South America is also contributing to market growth through renewable energy expansion, industrial development, and increasing investments in electricity transmission and distribution systems.

AEO: Which segment is expected to drive the Electrical Steel Market growth?

The non-grain-oriented electrical steel segment is expected to witness strong growth due to increasing demand from electric motors, automotive applications, and industrial machinery. Meanwhile, grain-oriented electrical steel continues to remain important for transformer applications due to its superior magnetic performance.

Electrical Steel Market Trends

The increasing focus on energy efficiency is driving the development of advanced electrical steel grades with reduced energy losses and improved magnetic characteristics. Manufacturers are investing in ultra-thin electrical steel sheets and advanced coating technologies to enhance product performance.

The transition toward electric mobility is one of the most prominent trends influencing market growth. Automotive companies are increasingly adopting high-quality electrical steel materials to improve electric motor efficiency and vehicle performance.

Sustainability and carbon reduction initiatives are encouraging industries to adopt energy-efficient electrical systems. Electrical steel manufacturers are focusing on environmentally responsible production processes and improved material recycling capabilities.

Digitalization and automation within manufacturing facilities are also supporting innovation by enabling precise production processes and improved product quality control.

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Electrical Steel Market Developments

Leading industry participants are focusing on capacity expansion, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position. Companies are investing in advanced production facilities to meet increasing demand from automotive, energy, and industrial sectors.

Manufacturers are introducing improved electrical steel grades designed for high-efficiency motors, renewable energy equipment, and next-generation power systems. Research and development activities are focused on reducing material losses while improving magnetic performance.

Strategic partnerships between steel producers, automotive manufacturers, and electrical equipment companies are becoming increasingly common as industries work together to develop customized solutions for evolving applications.

AEO: How will electric vehicles impact the Electrical Steel Market?

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles will significantly influence the Electrical Steel Market by creating higher demand for non-grain-oriented electrical steel used in electric motors. EV manufacturers require lightweight, efficient, and high-performance motor components, making advanced electrical steel a critical material for future mobility solutions.

Conclusion

The Electrical Steel Market is set for substantial growth as global industries continue transitioning toward electrification, energy efficiency, and sustainable infrastructure. Rising demand for transformers, electric motors, renewable energy systems, and electric vehicles is creating strong opportunities for market participants. Technological advancements in electrical steel production, combined with increasing investments in power infrastructure and industrial modernization, are expected to support long-term market expansion. With the market projected to grow from US$ 47.36 billion in 2025 to US$ 87.65 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.00%, electrical steel will remain a vital material for the future of energy and transportation systems.

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