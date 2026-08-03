Utility Boiler Market Size to Reach USD 80.59 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 6.73%
The global Utility Boiler Market size is expected to reach US$ 80.59 Billion by 2034 from US$ 47.85 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.73% from 2026 to 2034. Driven by rapid urban development, accelerating global energy consumption, and major grid modernization efforts across developing and developed economies, utility boilers remain vital components of central power generation infrastructure. As thermal power plants continually update their operational frameworks to comply with cleaner emission mandates, the demand for highly efficient, advanced utility boiler systems continues to surge globally.
Market Overview and Drivers
Utility boilers are heavy-duty, high-capacity steam generation systems used primarily in electric power generation plants. They burn various fuel sources including coal, natural gas, oil, and biomass to heat water and produce high-pressure steam, which drives turbines to generate electricity.
Several key factors are fueling the steady expansion of the global utility boiler market:
-
Rising Electricity Demand: Rapid industrialization, expanding urban centers, and increasing electrification in sectors such as transportation and digital infrastructure require continuous, heavy-load power capacity worldwide.
-
Modernization of Thermal Power Infrastructure: Aging thermal plants across North America and Europe are undergoing extensive retrofitting and equipment overhauls to boost efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Transition to High-Efficiency Technologies: Utilities are progressively replacing conventional subcritical boilers with supercritical (SC) and ultra-supercritical (USC) boiler technologies. These advanced units operate at significantly higher temperatures and pressure levels, substantially reducing fuel consumption and carbon footprint per megawatt-hour generated.
Get a PDF Sample- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027572
Segment Analysis
By Technology
-
Subcritical Boilers: Historically dominant in legacy thermal plants, these systems operate below the critical point of water. While still utilized in developing regions, their market share is gradually shifting toward more sustainable options.
-
Supercritical and Ultra-Supercritical Boilers: Experiencing the highest adoption rates in modern power plant projects. Their ability to deliver superior thermal efficiency and reduced carbon intensity makes them the preferred choice for utility operators worldwide.
By Fuel Type
-
Coal-Fired Utility Boilers: Remain a major contributor to baseline power generation in energy-intensive economies, though increasingly equipped with flue gas desulfurization (FGD) and carbon capture readiness.
-
Gas-Fired and Multi-Fuel Boilers: Gaining notable traction due to lower emissions profiles and flexibility in integrating cleaner, alternative fuel streams such as biomass blends.
Key Players Operating in the Market
The global utility boiler industry is highly competitive, characterized by key multinational engineering powerhouses focused on technological innovation, equipment longevity, and cleaner combustion systems. Major market players include:
-
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL): A major state-owned engineering and manufacturing enterprise in India specializing in power generation equipment and large-scale utility boiler installations.
-
Thermax: A global leader in energy and environmental solutions offering efficient boiler systems, steam generation, and industrial waste heat recovery.
-
Babcock & Wilcox: A recognized pioneer in energy and environmental technologies, delivering advanced steam generation equipment and emissions control systems.
-
IHI Corporation: A Japanese engineering giant producing high-efficiency utility boilers, including ultra-supercritical and multi-fuel systems.
-
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS): Renowned for high-capacity power plant solutions, thermal systems, and advanced combustion technology.
-
General Electric Company (GE): Provides comprehensive utility boiler technologies, boiler retrofits, digital monitoring tools, and service capabilities globally.
-
Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T): A dominant Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects and heavy engineering, manufacturing supercritical utility boilers.
-
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction: A major South Korean global power solution provider delivering nuclear, thermal, and utility steam generation equipment.
-
Siemens AG: A global technology powerhouse offering integrated energy systems, steam turbine technology, and digital boiler control solutions.
-
AMEC Foster Wheeler: A global leader in steam generator design, circulating fluidized bed (CFB) technology, and power sector engineering services.
Get Full Copy of This Report- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027572
Regional Insights
-
Asia-Pacific: Holds the dominant market share due to massive infrastructure projects, fast-growing national grids, and substantial power sector investments in countries like China and India.
-
North America & Europe: Focus primarily on retrofitting existing facilities, adopting ultra-supercritical technologies, and integrating co-firing and biomass-compatible utility boilers to satisfy strict regulatory standards.
-
Middle East & Africa: Investing in expanding thermal generation facilities and modernizing power grids to accommodate economic diversification.
Future Outlook
Looking ahead, the Utility Boiler Market is poised for transformative developments driven by decarbonization targets and technological innovations. Future growth will be strongly defined by the widespread adoption of digital boiler management platforms utilizing artificial intelligence and predictive maintenance sensors to optimize thermal performance in real time. Furthermore, the market will witness increased integration of circulating fluidized bed (CFB) combustion and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) readiness. As utilities align with low-carbon mandates, co-firing technologies combining conventional fuels with green hydrogen derivatives, ammonia, and biomass will play a central role in redefining the role of utility boilers in the global energy mix through 2034 and beyond.
Related Reports-
About Us
The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media, and Telecommunications, as well as chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us:
Contact Person: Ankit Mathur
E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com