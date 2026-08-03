Full Body Scanner Market to Reach US$ 653.0 Million by 2028 as Security Investments Accelerate

The global Full Body Scanner Market is witnessing robust growth as governments, airports, border security agencies, correctional facilities, and healthcare organizations increasingly invest in advanced scanning technologies to strengthen security, improve threat detection, and enhance operational efficiency. Modern full body scanners utilize millimeter wave and X-ray technologies to identify concealed objects with high accuracy while reducing manual inspection requirements. Continuous advancements in 3D imaging, artificial intelligence, automated threat detection, and non-invasive screening technologies are further driving market adoption.

According to a study by The Insight Partners, the Full Body Scanner Market was valued at US$ 362.0 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 653.0 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Rising investments in aviation security, border protection, public infrastructure, and healthcare imaging continue to support long-term market growth.

Key Market Insights

• Market Size (2021): US$ 362.0 Million

• Forecast Market Size (2028): US$ 653.0 Million

• CAGR (2021–2028): 8.8%

• Key Growth Driver: Increasing investments in airport security, border surveillance, and advanced threat detection technologies

• Major Trend: Growing adoption of AI-enabled automatic detection and millimeter wave scanning systems

• Forecast Period: 2021–2028

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Market Drivers

Rising Airport Security Investments

Governments worldwide are investing in advanced security screening systems to improve passenger safety, accelerate screening processes, and strengthen protection against concealed threats.

Growing Border and Customs Surveillance

Customs authorities and border security agencies continue deploying full body scanners to combat smuggling, illegal trafficking, and cross-border criminal activities.

Advancements in Imaging Technology

Innovations in millimeter wave imaging, 3D visualization, automated detection software, and artificial intelligence are improving scanning accuracy while minimizing false alarms.

Increasing Healthcare Applications

Researchers and medical professionals are exploring advanced whole-body scanning technologies for disease diagnosis, treatment planning, and medical imaging applications.

Market Trends

Millimeter Wave Technology Expansion

Millimeter wave scanners are gaining widespread adoption due to their non-invasive operation, high-resolution imaging capabilities, and improved passenger privacy protection.

AI-Based Threat Detection

Manufacturers are integrating artificial intelligence and automated recognition software to enhance threat identification and reduce operator workload.

3D Imaging Solutions

Advanced three-dimensional imaging systems are improving detection accuracy while enabling faster screening across transportation and security applications.

Smart Security Infrastructure

Governments and transportation authorities continue integrating full body scanners into intelligent security ecosystems connected with surveillance, access control, and analytics platforms.

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Regional Analysis

North America

North America dominated the global market with 34.2% market share in 2020, supported by strong investments in homeland security, airport modernization, border surveillance, and advanced security infrastructure.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Increasing airport expansion projects, border security modernization, and public safety investments across India, China, and Southeast Asia continue driving regional demand.

United States

The United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period, supported by continuous investments in aviation security, transportation infrastructure, and federal security programs.

Europe

Europe continues to invest in advanced passenger screening technologies, transportation security, and border management systems to strengthen public safety and regulatory compliance.

Segment Analysis

By Component

The Hardware segment accounted for the largest market share of 63.8% in 2020 owing to increasing deployment of advanced scanning equipment across airports, correctional facilities, and border checkpoints.

By Technology

The Millimeter Wave Scanner segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 13.4%, driven by superior detection capabilities, non-ionizing technology, and enhanced passenger privacy.

By Application

The Transport segment accounted for the largest market share of 75.3% in 2020 due to increasing deployment across airports, railway stations, ports, and other transportation hubs.

By Detection

The Automatic detection segment is projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.1%, supported by advancements in AI-powered image processing and automated threat recognition.

Competitive Landscape

The Full Body Scanner Market remains competitive as security technology providers continue investing in artificial intelligence, high-resolution imaging, automated detection software, and advanced scanning hardware. Companies are focusing on improving detection accuracy, passenger throughput, cybersecurity, privacy protection, and system integration while expanding their global presence through partnerships and technology innovation.

Key Players

• Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Emerging Trends

The industry is evolving through artificial intelligence, millimeter wave imaging, automated threat detection, 3D visualization, contactless screening, cloud-connected security systems, smart airport infrastructure, advanced image analytics, biometric integration, and real-time monitoring technologies. Manufacturers are developing next-generation scanning systems that deliver faster screening, improved accuracy, enhanced passenger privacy, lower false alarm rates, and seamless integration with modern security ecosystems. These innovations are expected to create substantial opportunities across aviation, border security, public infrastructure, correctional facilities, and healthcare applications.

Future Outlook

The future of the Full Body Scanner Market remains positive as governments continue strengthening national security, modernizing transportation infrastructure, and investing in intelligent screening technologies. Continued innovation in artificial intelligence, automated detection, millimeter wave imaging, and smart security platforms is expected to support sustained market growth through 2028.

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About The Partners

The Insight Partners is a Insight global leader in market research, delivering comprehensive analysis and actionable insights across diverse industries. The company empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to navigate evolving markets and accelerate growth.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Ankit Mathur E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com Phone: +1-646-491-9876

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