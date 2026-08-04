North America Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market Growth Analysis and Forecast 2031

The North America Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market holds the largest share of the global market, driven by the region’s high prevalence of diabetes, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and rapid adoption of digital health technologies. The United States and Canada are leading contributors, supported by favorable reimbursement policies, increasing awareness of continuous glucose monitoring, and strong demand for personalized diabetes management solutions. Healthcare providers across North America are increasingly recommending continuous glucose monitoring devices to improve glycemic control, reduce diabetes-related complications, and enhance patient outcomes for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market trends demonstrate strong momentum driven by technological innovation, expanding reimbursement coverage, and growing adoption among individuals with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market size is projected to reach US$ 33.21 billion by 2031 from US$ 12.71 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during 2025–2031. Continuous improvements in sensor accuracy, longer wear duration, smartphone connectivity, artificial intelligence-powered analytics, and integration with insulin delivery systems are accelerating global market expansion.

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According to The Insight Partners, the increasing global burden of diabetes and growing demand for patient-centric healthcare solutions continue to reshape the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market. Healthcare providers are increasingly recommending continuous glucose monitoring devices to improve glycemic control, reduce diabetes-related complications, and support personalized treatment decisions. Rising healthcare expenditure, expanding digital healthcare ecosystems, and favorable regulatory approvals are further strengthening market growth.

What Factors Are Driving the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market?

Several important factors continue driving the expansion of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market.

One of the primary market drivers is the rapidly increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide. The growing number of patients diagnosed with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes has created significant demand for accurate, convenient, and real-time glucose monitoring technologies.

Technological advancements have also transformed diabetes management. Modern continuous glucose monitoring devices offer enhanced sensor precision, extended sensor lifespan, reduced calibration requirements, and seamless integration with smartphones, smartwatches, and cloud-based healthcare platforms.

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of continuous glucose monitoring, favorable reimbursement policies, increasing healthcare investments, and expanding adoption of wearable medical devices are also contributing to market growth. Furthermore, increasing physician recommendations and patient preference for minimally invasive monitoring solutions continue supporting widespread adoption.

How Are Market Trends Shaping the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market?

Market trends and growth analysis indicate that digital healthcare innovation is fundamentally reshaping the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market.

One of the most significant trends is the integration of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics into glucose monitoring platforms. These technologies enable patients and clinicians to anticipate glucose fluctuations, optimize insulin dosing, and reduce episodes of hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia.

Another important trend is the increasing interoperability between continuous glucose monitoring devices and automated insulin delivery systems. The development of integrated diabetes management ecosystems is improving patient convenience while enhancing clinical outcomes.

Manufacturers are also introducing smaller, more comfortable wearable sensors with longer operational life and simplified insertion mechanisms. Cloud-based remote monitoring platforms enable healthcare professionals to review patient glucose data remotely, supporting telemedicine and personalized disease management.

The expansion of continuous glucose monitoring device use beyond insulin-dependent patients into broader diabetes populations is expected to further accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

Emerging Technologies and Market Opportunities

Continuous innovation remains central to the evolution of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market.

Manufacturers continue investing in next-generation biosensors, non-invasive glucose monitoring technologies, artificial intelligence-assisted decision support systems, and advanced mobile health applications. Research into implantable glucose monitoring devices and fully automated diabetes management systems is expected to create substantial future opportunities.

Emerging markets also present significant growth potential as healthcare infrastructure improves, diabetes awareness increases, and governments invest in chronic disease management programs. Expanding insurance coverage and declining device costs are expected to improve accessibility across diverse patient populations.

Competitive Landscape

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market remains highly competitive, with leading medical technology companies focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, regulatory approvals, and global market expansion.

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

Medtronic

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Senseonics Holdings Inc

i-SENS Inc.

A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Medtrum Technologies Inc.

These companies continue investing in advanced sensor technologies, digital diabetes management platforms, artificial intelligence integration, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their competitive positions.

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Future Outlook

The future of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market remains highly promising as digital healthcare, wearable technologies, and artificial intelligence continue transforming diabetes management. Continuous improvements in sensor technology, predictive analytics, and automated insulin delivery systems are expected to further enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.

Manufacturers are anticipated to accelerate innovation in non-invasive monitoring technologies, personalized diabetes management platforms, and connected healthcare ecosystems. Increasing healthcare digitization, expanding reimbursement coverage, and growing patient awareness will continue supporting robust market growth.

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