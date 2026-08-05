Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market Opportunities, Challenges & Forecast by 2034

The Voice-over-5G (Vo5G), also known as Voice over New Radio (VoNR), represents the next evolution in mobile voice communication. Unlike Voice over LTE (VoLTE), which relies on 4G infrastructure for voice services, Vo5G enables voice calls directly over standalone 5G networks. This technology delivers improved voice quality, lower latency, faster call setup times, and enhanced support for multimedia communication.

According to The Insight Partners, The Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market size is expected to reach US$ 10.81 Billion by 2034 from US$ 1.53 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 24.31% from 2026 to 2034.

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Market Drivers

Growing Deployment of Standalone 5G Networks:- One of the primary drivers of the Vo5G market is the rapid deployment of standalone 5G infrastructure worldwide. Unlike non-standalone networks that depend on existing 4G cores, standalone architecture enables native 5G voice services and unlocks the full capabilities of Vo5G.

One of the primary drivers of the Vo5G market is the rapid deployment of standalone 5G infrastructure worldwide. Unlike non-standalone networks that depend on existing 4G cores, standalone architecture enables native 5G voice services and unlocks the full capabilities of Vo5G. Superior Voice Quality and Reduced Latency:- Vo5G offers significant improvements over legacy voice technologies by delivering crystal-clear HD voice quality and ultra-fast call connections. Reduced latency ensures uninterrupted conversations and better performance for business communications, emergency services, and remote collaboration.

Vo5G offers significant improvements over legacy voice technologies by delivering crystal-clear HD voice quality and ultra-fast call connections. Reduced latency ensures uninterrupted conversations and better performance for business communications, emergency services, and remote collaboration. Expansion of Smart Connected Devices:-The increasing number of connected smartphones, IoT devices, wearables, and smart vehicles is boosting demand for reliable voice communication technologies. As connected ecosystems continue expanding, Vo5G enables seamless voice interactions across multiple devices within intelligent environments.

Market Trends

AI-Powered Communication Services:- Artificial intelligence is transforming telecommunications by enabling intelligent voice assistants, automated customer support, real-time language translation, and advanced voice analytics. The integration of AI with Vo5G enhances communication efficiency while delivering personalized user experiences.

Artificial intelligence is transforming telecommunications by enabling intelligent voice assistants, automated customer support, real-time language translation, and advanced voice analytics. The integration of AI with Vo5G enhances communication efficiency while delivering personalized user experiences. Remote Work and Digital Collaboration:- Hybrid work environments have significantly increased demand for reliable voice communication. Businesses require high-quality voice services for virtual meetings, customer interactions, and remote workforce management.

Hybrid work environments have significantly increased demand for reliable voice communication. Businesses require high-quality voice services for virtual meetings, customer interactions, and remote workforce management. Integration with Cloud Communications:-Cloud-based communication platforms are becoming increasingly popular among enterprises. Vo5G complements these platforms by providing secure, scalable, and high-performance voice connectivity, allowing organizations to modernize communication infrastructure without compromising service quality.

Market Opportunities

Healthcare Digital Transformation:- Healthcare organizations increasingly rely on telemedicine, virtual consultations, and connected medical devices. Vo5G enables real-time communication between healthcare providers and patients through low-latency, high-quality voice services.

Healthcare organizations increasingly rely on telemedicine, virtual consultations, and connected medical devices. Vo5G enables real-time communication between healthcare providers and patients through low-latency, high-quality voice services. Smart Cities Development:- Governments worldwide are investing in smart city initiatives that require efficient communication networks for public safety, transportation, utilities, and emergency response.

Governments worldwide are investing in smart city initiatives that require efficient communication networks for public safety, transportation, utilities, and emergency response. Industrial Automation:-Industries adopting Industry 4.0 technologies require dependable communication systems to coordinate automated operations, robotics, and intelligent manufacturing facilities. Vo5G provides low-latency communication that enhances operational efficiency and workplace safety.

Market Segmentation

According to The Insight Partners, the Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market is segmented as follows:

By Service Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-based deployments continue gaining popularity due to scalability, simplified management, and lower infrastructure costs. However, on-premise solutions remain important for organizations requiring greater control over network security and compliance.

By End User

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Transportation

Media and Entertainment

Digital Commerce

The IT and telecommunications sector currently represents one of the largest adopters, while transportation, digital commerce, and media industries are expected to witness strong future demand as digital transformation accelerates.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America remains one of the leading markets for Vo5G due to widespread 5G deployment, advanced telecommunications infrastructure, and significant investments from major network operators. The United States continues to lead innovation through ongoing standalone 5G rollouts and increasing enterprise adoption.

Europe

European countries are actively expanding 5G coverage while promoting digital transformation initiatives. Telecom operators across Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and other nations are investing in next-generation communication technologies, creating favorable conditions for Vo5G growth.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Countries including China, Japan, South Korea, and India are aggressively expanding 5G infrastructure while increasing smartphone penetration and digital service adoption.

Middle East & Africa

Governments across the Middle East are investing heavily in smart city projects and advanced telecommunications infrastructure, supporting the adoption of Vo5G services. The region is gradually emerging as an attractive growth market.

South & Central America

The growing availability of 5G services and ongoing digital transformation initiatives are encouraging telecom providers throughout South and Central America to invest in advanced voice communication technologies.

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Competitive Landscape

The Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market includes several global telecommunications and networking companies focused on innovation, strategic partnerships, and network expansion. Major players profiled by The Insight Partners include:

AT&T Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

These companies continue investing in research and development, cloud-native network technologies, AI-powered communication platforms, and standalone 5G infrastructure to strengthen their competitive positions.

Future Outlook

The future of the Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market appears highly promising as telecom operators transition toward standalone 5G architectures worldwide. Increasing demand for premium voice experiences, AI-enabled communication services, smart city development, industrial automation, and digital healthcare will continue driving market expansion.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a global leader in market research, delivering comprehensive analysis and actionable insights across diverse industries. The company empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to navigate evolving markets and accelerate growth.

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Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Ankit Mathur E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

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