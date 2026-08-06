Lentil Flour Market CAGR, Revenue, Size and Share Forecast, 2026–2034

The global Lentil Flour Market is gaining significant momentum as consumers increasingly seek nutritious, plant-based, gluten-free, and versatile food ingredients. According to The Insight Partners, the global lentil flour market was valued at US$ 9.07 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 15.42 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.86% from 2026 to 2034. Lentil flour is increasingly being incorporated into bakery products, snacks, instant foods, and other food applications because of its nutritional profile and functional properties.

The rising emphasis on healthy eating, clean-label products, plant-based nutrition, and sustainable food production is creating favorable conditions for the lentil flour industry. Lentil flour provides a practical way for manufacturers to formulate products with plant-based protein and other nutrients while responding to changing consumer preferences. The market is analyzed by source, type, end use, and geography, covering organic and conventional sources, red, brown, green, and yellow lentil flour varieties, and applications such as instant food, bakery products, and snacks.

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Key Market Report Drivers

Growing Demand for Nutrient-Rich Food Ingredients

One of the strongest drivers of the Lentil Flour Market is increasing consumer awareness of nutrition and healthier food choices. Lentils are widely recognized as a plant-based source of protein and other nutrients, making lentil flour attractive to consumers looking to diversify their diets. Food manufacturers are therefore exploring lentil flour as an ingredient for developing products positioned around nutrition, wellness, and balanced eating.

The growing popularity of protein-rich diets is particularly supporting demand for plant-based ingredients. Lentil flour can be incorporated into a variety of formulations, enabling manufacturers to add nutritional value while maintaining product versatility. This trend is expected to encourage further product development across packaged foods and specialty food categories.

Expansion of Gluten-Free and Alternative Flour Products

The shift toward gluten-free diets represents another important growth driver. Consumers are increasingly exploring alternatives to conventional wheat-based flour, both because of dietary requirements and broader interest in alternative grains and legumes. Lentil flour is well positioned within this trend because it can be used in gluten-free formulations for bakery products, snacks, and other food preparations.

The expansion of gluten-free product ranges across supermarkets, specialty stores, foodservice channels, and online platforms is creating additional opportunities for lentil flour manufacturers. Food companies are also experimenting with combinations of lentil flour and other alternative ingredients to improve nutritional content and create differentiated products.

Rising Adoption of Sustainable Food Choices

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important in purchasing decisions, particularly among environmentally conscious consumers. Lentils and other pulses are attracting attention as part of sustainable food systems, supporting interest in ingredients derived from plant-based sources.

The Insight Partners identifies sustainable eating and the role of lentil flour in eco-friendly choices as a key market growth driver. As food manufacturers increasingly evaluate ingredient sourcing, resource efficiency, and environmental considerations, lentil flour can benefit from the broader transition toward plant-based and sustainable food products.

Growing Applications in Bakery and Snacks

The versatility of lentil flour is expanding its commercial potential. Manufacturers are increasingly exploring alternative flour ingredients for bakery products, snacks, and convenient foods. Lentil flour can support product innovation by providing manufacturers with an ingredient that fits nutritional, plant-based, and gluten-free positioning.

The bakery and snacks segment therefore represents an important area of opportunity. New formulations, including crackers, baked snacks, mixes, and other specialty products, can help increase the visibility and consumption of lentil flour. The growing demand for convenient foods also supports opportunities in instant food applications.

Market Segmentation

Based on source, the Lentil Flour Market is segmented into organic and conventional products. Increasing consumer interest in organic and minimally processed food ingredients is expected to create opportunities for organic lentil flour suppliers.

By type, the market includes red lentil flour, brown lentil flour, green lentil flour, and yellow lentil flour. Different varieties provide manufacturers with options for developing products with distinct taste, color, texture, and nutritional characteristics.

Based on end use, the market covers instant food and bakery and snacks. These applications are benefiting from the broader movement toward convenient, nutritious, and alternative food products.

Regional Market Outlook

The global market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America represents an important market, supported by consumer interest in gluten-free foods, healthy eating, plant-based nutrition, and alternative ingredients. Asia-Pacific is also expected to offer opportunities as food manufacturers and consumers increasingly explore pulse-based ingredients and convenient food products.

Regional demand is influenced by dietary preferences, food manufacturing capabilities, retail penetration, and awareness of plant-based nutrition. As manufacturers introduce innovative lentil-based products, opportunities are expected to expand across both established and emerging markets.

Top Companies in the Lentil Flour Market

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

Associated British Foods plc

Best Cooking Pulses, Inc.

Blue Mountain Organics Distribution, LLC.

Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC

Ingredion Incorporated

Martinorossi SpA

Molino Rossetto SpA

Pure Living Organic

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

These companies are focusing on product development, portfolio expansion, ingredient innovation, and responding to evolving consumer preferences. Competitive strategies are likely to center on nutritional positioning, clean-label offerings, sustainable sourcing, and expanding applications across food categories.

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Future Outlook

The future outlook for the Global Lentil Flour Market remains positive as health-conscious consumption, gluten-free food adoption, plant-based nutrition, and sustainable eating continue to influence the food and beverage industry. Manufacturers are expected to explore new applications for lentil flour across bakery, snacks, instant foods, and other convenient food categories.

Innovation in formulations and increased availability through retail and online channels could further improve consumer access to lentil flour products. Organic offerings, protein-focused formulations, and sustainable sourcing are also expected to create new opportunities. Overall, the combination of nutritional value, application versatility, and alignment with major food industry trends is expected to support continued expansion of the lentil flour market through 2034.

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