Marine Knuckle Boom Crane Market to Reach US$ 8.43 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 6.80% CAGR
The global marine industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by expanding offshore energy activities, increasing maritime trade, and continuous modernization of port logistics. Crucial to these operations are specialized lifting systems designed to perform complex handling tasks in challenging oceanic environments. Marine knuckle boom cranes have emerged as indispensable assets across commercial shipping, offshore oil and gas platforms, naval defense, and offshore wind installation vessels. Characterized by their articulated boom design, these cranes offer exceptional maneuverability, compact deck footprints, and enhanced load control, making them a preferred choice for operators worldwide.
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Industry Drivers and Technological Evolution
Unlike traditional stiff-boom or telescopic cranes, knuckle boom cranes feature a “knuckle” joint in the boom arm that mimics human finger articulation. This design drastically reduces the pendulum effect of suspended loads during heavy seas, increasing operational safety on offshore decks. The ability to fold down tightly when not in use allows operators to optimize deck space for additional payload or operational gear.
Key growth catalysts for the market include:
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Rise in Offshore Renewable Energy: The rapid development of offshore wind farms requires highly articulate lifting solutions capable of handling heavy equipment under harsh marine weather conditions.
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Modernization of Naval and Defense Fleets: Militaries globally are updating naval support vessels with corrosion-resistant, high-capacity cranes for replenishment-at-sea and subsea deployment operations.
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Automation and Remote Operation: Integration of IoT sensors, dynamic positioning synchronization, and active heave compensation (AHC) technologies allows cranes to perform ultra-precise lifting despite wave motions.
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Deep-Sea Exploration & Subsea Services: Growing demand for subsea umbilical, riser, and flowline (SURF) operations demands heavy-duty knuckle boom cranes designed for ultra-deepwater deployments.
Market Size and Growth Trajectory
The Marine Knuckle Boom Crane Market size is expected to reach US$ 8.43 Billion by 2034 from US$ 4.98 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.80% from 2026 to 2034.
This robust growth is largely fueled by the rising investments in offshore wind projects, deepwater exploration, and the increasing modernization of merchant fleets. As commercial vessels and offshore supply ships seek equipment that maximizes safety while minimizing payload space, the adoption of advanced knuckle boom cranes continues to accelerate globally.
Regional Market Insights
North America and Europe remain key regions for technology adoption, backed by stringent maritime safety standards and a surge in offshore wind farm developments in the North Sea andalong the US Eastern Seaboard. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience rapid growth, driven by expansive shipbuilding hubs in China, South Korea, and Japan, along with increased offshore energy exploration across Southeast Asia.
Key Market Players
The competitive landscape of the marine knuckle boom crane industry is marked by prominent manufacturers and engineering innovators who constantly upgrade their product lines to meet rigorous maritime safety and environmental standards. Key players driving innovation and supply in this market include:
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DMW Marine Group
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Hawboldt Industries
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HEILA Cranes S.p.a.
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Hiab
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Huisman Equipment B.V.
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Kenz Figee
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KONGSBERG
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MELCAL
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PALFINGER AG
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SMST Designers and Constructors BV
These major companies are continuously focusing on strategic collaborations, geographic expansions, and technological innovations such as electric drive systems and lightweight composite materials to maintain their competitive edge and address the evolving requirements of shipyards and vessel operators worldwide.
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Future Outlook
The future of the Marine Knuckle Boom Crane Market looks exceptionally promising as the maritime industry progressively moves toward electrification, automation, and sustainable operations. Over the coming decade, manufacturers will increasingly prioritize eco-friendly hybrid and fully electric crane models aimed at lowering carbon emissions and reducing fuel consumption on offshore vessels. Furthermore, the integration of smart diagnostic systems, digital twin technology, and autonomous lifting capabilities will enhance predictive maintenance, reduce operational downtime, and ensure safer sea operations. As global reliance on offshore energy both renewable and non-renewable continues to escalate alongside expanding international trade, marine knuckle boom cranes will remain vital infrastructure tools driving efficiency and safety across the oceans.
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