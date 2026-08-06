Air Fryer Market Set to Reach US$ 5.23 Billion by 2033 with 12.9% CAGR

The Global Air Fryer Market is riding a wave of strong consumer interest as households increasingly prioritize healthier cooking methods and connected kitchen technology. According to a report from Business Market Insights, the air fryer market was valued at US$ 1.97 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 5.23 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2026–2033, with rising preference for healthier cooking methods, increasing adoption of smart kitchen appliances, and expanding urban lifestyles accelerating demand.

Grab the sample report at: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/BMIPUB00036372

What’s Driving the Growth

A handful of interconnected trends are shaping the trajectory of this market. Smart, connected air fryers are becoming a defining feature of the category, with manufacturers integrating Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile app controls, voice command functionality, and automated cooking programs into their devices. This shift is turning what was once a simple kitchen gadget into a digitally connected cooking companion, letting users monitor progress, browse recipes, and adjust settings remotely.

Multifunctionality is another major theme. As urban households contend with smaller kitchens and busier schedules, demand is rising for appliances that combine air frying with baking, roasting, grilling, and steaming — reducing the number of separate gadgets needed while expanding cooking versatility. Alongside this, energy efficiency has become a genuine purchasing consideration, as air fryers’ shorter cooking times compared to conventional ovens appeal to consumers weighing both cost savings and environmental impact.

Market Segmentation

The report breaks the market down across five dimensions: type, model type, capacity, distribution channel, and end-user. By type, air fryers are split into manual and digital models, with digital units leading the market thanks to touchscreen controls, preset programs, and smart connectivity features that resonate with tech-oriented consumers.

Looking at model type — countertop, toaster oven, basket style, and multi-cooker models — basket style units currently dominate, prized for their quick cooking performance, easy cleanup, and compact footprint. Multi-cooker models, meanwhile, are gaining ground among consumers who want a single appliance capable of air frying, pressure cooking, and steaming.

On capacity, the market spans four ranges from up to 3 liters through above 6 liters, with the 3–5 liter segment leading as the sweet spot for families balancing cooking volume with kitchen space and energy use.

The distribution channel segment — covering supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online channels, and others — shows online channels as the fastest-growing avenue, driven by e-commerce expansion, customer reviews, and direct-to-consumer sales models. Finally, by end-user, household adoption vastly outpaces foodservice use, though restaurants and commercial kitchens are increasingly turning to air fryers to streamline menu preparation and cut oil consumption.

Regional Outlook

North America currently leads the global market, supported by strong household appliance adoption, health-conscious consumer behavior, and advanced retail infrastructure, with the United States serving as the dominant regional contributor through high appliance ownership and robust e-commerce activity.

Asia Pacific, however, is set to overtake as the fastest-growing region through 2033. Rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, expanding middle-class populations, and growing e-commerce penetration are fueling adoption across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China remains the largest regional market on the back of its manufacturing base and online retail strength, while India is emerging as a standout growth story driven by urbanization and shifting food preferences.

Europe holds a solid share of the global market, with Germany, the UK, France, and Italy standing out as key national markets shaped by strong purchasing power and rising demand for energy-efficient appliances. The Rest of World region — spanning Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa — continues to grow at a steady pace, with Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE identified as key contributors as retail infrastructure and consumer appliance access continue to expand.

Opportunities and Challenges

The market’s outlook is shaped by several promising opportunities. Rising consumer preference for healthier diets continues to push adoption of oil-reduction cooking technology, while growing urbanization is creating demand for compact, fast, and space-efficient kitchen appliances suited to modern apartment living. Expanding household appliance adoption in developing economies — supported by rising living standards and growing e-commerce access — is also opening new avenues for manufacturers willing to localize product offerings.

That said, the industry isn’t without its hurdles. Premium digital air fryers carry higher price points due to their advanced technology, which can limit uptake among cost-sensitive consumers. The market is also intensely competitive, with a mix of established global brands and emerging players competing on price, features, and distribution reach — a dynamic that can compress profit margins and make brand differentiation increasingly difficult.

Competitive Landscape

The market features a mix of established appliance giants and fast-rising smart kitchen brands, including Koninklijke Philips N.V., SharkNinja Operating LLC, Groupe SEB S.A., Newell Brands Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Instant Brands Inc., Midea Group Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Breville Group Limited, and COSORI. These companies are differentiating themselves through connectivity features, multifunctional design, capacity options, and expanding omnichannel distribution. Recent product launches — including next-generation portable cooking systems and updated dual-basket models with rapid-air technology — highlight how quickly innovation continues to reshape the competitive landscape.

Buy Now Report: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/BMIPUB00036372

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact us:

If you have any questions about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Contact person: Ankit Mathur

Email: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Phone: +16467917070