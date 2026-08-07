Ceramic Capacitor Market Set for Strong Growth as AI and Automotive Demand Accelerate

Global electronics manufacturing is entering a new phase of component demand as artificial intelligence infrastructure, electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, 5G equipment, and connected devices require increasingly efficient power management. Ceramic capacitors are becoming essential components in these applications because of their compact size, reliability, high-frequency performance, and ability to stabilize electrical circuits.

The Ceramic Capacitor Market is gaining momentum as manufacturers across consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, telecommunications, aerospace, and data center applications seek smaller components with higher capacitance and improved reliability. Multilayer ceramic capacitors, or MLCCs, are particularly important because they provide effective decoupling and filtering while occupying limited printed circuit board space. The growing complexity of electronic systems is therefore creating sustained demand for advanced ceramic capacitor technologies.

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Ceramic Capacitor Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast to 2031

Market size: The industry is expected to expand steadily through 2031, supported by increasing electronic content across vehicles, smartphones, computing equipment, industrial systems, and communication infrastructure.

The industry is expected to expand steadily through 2031, supported by increasing electronic content across vehicles, smartphones, computing equipment, industrial systems, and communication infrastructure. Market share: Asia Pacific continues to hold a significant position in global ceramic capacitor production and consumption, supported by its extensive electronics manufacturing ecosystem, while North America and Europe remain important demand centers for automotive, aerospace, industrial, and high-performance computing applications.

Asia Pacific continues to hold a significant position in global ceramic capacitor production and consumption, supported by its extensive electronics manufacturing ecosystem, while North America and Europe remain important demand centers for automotive, aerospace, industrial, and high-performance computing applications. Market trends: Miniaturization, higher capacitance in smaller package sizes, improved thermal stability, soft termination, high-voltage capability, and automotive-grade qualification are emerging as important technology trends.

Miniaturization, higher capacitance in smaller package sizes, improved thermal stability, soft termination, high-voltage capability, and automotive-grade qualification are emerging as important technology trends. Market analysis: Demand is increasingly shifting toward high-performance components used in AI servers, advanced automotive electronics, EV power systems, ADAS, autonomous driving platforms, and high-density computing infrastructure.

Demand is increasingly shifting toward high-performance components used in AI servers, advanced automotive electronics, EV power systems, ADAS, autonomous driving platforms, and high-density computing infrastructure. Forecast to 2031: The sector is expected to maintain a positive growth trajectory as electrification, digitalization, connectivity, and data-intensive computing increase the number and sophistication of electronic circuits requiring efficient power management.

AI Infrastructure Creates a New Demand Engine

Artificial intelligence is emerging as one of the most influential demand drivers for high-end MLCCs. AI servers require sophisticated power delivery networks capable of handling high processing loads and rapid fluctuations in electrical demand. Recent industry reporting indicates that AI server demand is placing pressure on high-end MLCC capacity, with suppliers facing stronger orders and longer lead times for advanced components.

A recent development further demonstrates this shift. Samsung Electro-Mechanics announced a major supply agreement for MLCCs intended for AI servers operated by a US-based customer. The company stated that demand is being supported by accelerating investments in AI data centers by leading cloud service providers.

This trend is important for the broader Ceramic Capacitor Market because AI infrastructure requires large numbers of highly reliable passive components. As data center operators expand computing capacity, suppliers are increasingly focused on high-capacitance, high-reliability, and application-specific MLCCs.

Automotive Electronics Accelerate Product Innovation

Automotive electrification is another major growth catalyst. Modern vehicles incorporate substantially more electronic control units, sensors, communication systems, power electronics, infotainment systems, and ADAS technologies than conventional vehicles. EVs additionally require components capable of operating reliably under demanding voltage, temperature, and vibration conditions.

Murata recently began mass production of seven automotive MLCCs designed to deliver higher capacitance within compact package sizes. The products target ADAS, autonomous driving systems, IC peripheral circuits, and automotive power lines, highlighting the industry’s focus on combining miniaturization with higher electrical performance.

In June 2026, Murata also introduced a 2.2 μF/100 Vdc soft-termination chip MLCC in an 0805-inch size for automotive applications, while its recent product portfolio expansion demonstrates continued investment in high-reliability automotive capacitors.

These developments illustrate a broader trend toward components that provide greater capacitance without increasing PCB footprint. Such advances are particularly valuable for vehicle manufacturers seeking to integrate more electronics into increasingly compact architectures.

Global and Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific remains a central hub for ceramic capacitor manufacturing because of its concentration of semiconductor, electronics, automotive, and component manufacturers. Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and other Asian economies play important roles throughout the MLCC supply chain. Strong regional demand for smartphones, computers, EVs, industrial equipment, and AI infrastructure supports continued expansion.

North America: North America is becoming increasingly important because of investments in AI data centers, cloud infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, EV technology, aerospace systems, and advanced electronics. The US is particularly significant as hyperscale data center investment increases demand for high-performance passive components. Regional supply-chain diversification is also encouraging manufacturers to strengthen production and sourcing networks closer to major customers.

Europe: Europe represents an important market driven by automotive electronics, industrial automation, renewable energy, aerospace, and electrification. Demand for automotive-grade ceramic capacitors is expected to remain strong as manufacturers increase the electronic content of vehicles and expand EV and ADAS development.

Middle East & Africa and South & Central America: These regions are expected to experience gradual growth as telecommunications infrastructure, industrial automation, renewable energy projects, consumer electronics adoption, and vehicle electrification expand.

Key Players

Major companies participating in the competitive landscape include:

✓ Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

✓ TDK Corporation

✓ Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

✓ Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.

✓ Yageo Corporation

✓ Kyocera AVX

✓ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

✓ KEMET

✓ Samwha Capacitor Group

✓ Johanson Dielectrics

Competition is increasingly centered on material innovation, manufacturing efficiency, miniaturization, capacitance density, voltage capability, automotive qualification, supply-chain resilience, and the ability to meet growing demand from high-performance computing applications.

Latest Industry Trends

One of the most significant developments is the growing divergence between standard consumer electronics demand and premium MLCC requirements. Industry reports indicate that AI infrastructure is absorbing capacity for advanced components, while manufacturers are simultaneously responding to cost pressures and changing demand in traditional electronics.

Supply-chain resilience is also becoming a strategic priority. Murata has been working to diversify critical-material sourcing and separate portions of its supply chains amid geopolitical uncertainty, demonstrating how component manufacturers are increasingly balancing technological leadership with supply security.

At the technology level, manufacturers are pursuing thinner dielectric layers, finer ceramic particles, higher capacitance, smaller footprints, improved thermal performance, and enhanced reliability. These innovations will help ceramic capacitors meet the requirements of next-generation computing, automotive, communications, industrial, and energy systems.

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Future Outlook

The outlook through 2031 remains positive as electronic systems become smaller, smarter, more connected, and more power intensive. AI data centers, EVs, ADAS, autonomous driving, 5G infrastructure, industrial automation, renewable energy systems, and advanced consumer devices are expected to create new application opportunities. The strongest opportunities will likely emerge for manufacturers capable of delivering high-capacitance components in smaller packages while maintaining reliability under demanding electrical and environmental conditions. Continued investment in production capacity, advanced ceramic materials, localized supply chains, and application-specific product development is expected to shape the next phase of industry competition.

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