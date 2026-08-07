Air Treatment Market Worth US$ 15,124.36 Million by 2031, Registering a Robust 7.2% CAGR
The modern industrial, commercial, and residential sectors are experiencing a significant paradigm shift toward clean air solutions, driven by heightened environmental awareness, stringent regulatory compliance, and increasing concern over indoor air quality (IAQ). Air treatment systems ranging from compressed air dryers, filters, and purifiers to sophisticated moisture removal equipment play a vital role in removing contaminants, water vapor, particulate matter, and harmful gases from air supplies across diverse applications.
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Key Market Drivers and Growth Factors
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Increasing Industrialization and Manufacturing Expansion: Rapid industrial development in emerging economies across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East has significantly increased the demand for pneumatic equipment and clean compressed air. Industrial processes require contamination-free compressed air to protect sensitive machinery, ensure smooth automated operations, and guarantee product quality.
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Stringent Workplace Safety and Environmental Regulations: Government bodies and environmental agencies worldwide are establishing strict standards regarding emissions, air purity, and workplace safety (such as ISO 8573 air quality standards). Manufacturing facilities must integrate reliable filtration, dehumidification, and purification systems to ensure worker health and meet regulatory mandates.
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Rising Awareness Regarding Health and Indoor Air Quality (IAQ): The post-pandemic landscape has heightened focus on airborne health hazards, dust particles, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and biological contaminants. Consequently, commercial spaces including hospitals, offices, educational institutions, and hospitality venues are increasingly adopting high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration and chemical air treatment systems.
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Technological Advancements and Smart Energy Efficiency: Modern air treatment solutions are integrating IoT-enabled smart monitoring, predictive maintenance sensors, and energy-efficient component design. Energy costs account for a substantial portion of the total lifecycle cost of compressed air systems. Therefore, market players are engineering air treatment systems with reduced pressure drops and intelligent energy-saving features.
Market Forecast
According to a comprehensive industry study, the Air Treatment Market size is projected to reach US$ 15,124.36 million by 2031 from US$ 8,665.25 million in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during 2023–2031. This steady growth trajectory reflects the accelerating deployment of advanced air treatment technologies in manufacturing plants, automotive facilities, pharmaceutical units, food and beverage processing, and residential spaces globally.
Market Segmentation Highlights
By Type
- Dryers
- Industrial Filters
- Specialty Filters
By Application
- General Industry
- Food and Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical and Petrochemical
- Mining
Regional Market Analysis
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North America & Europe: These mature markets hold a substantial share owing to early technology adoption, established manufacturing bases, and stringent environmental guidelines set by organizations such as OSHA and the European Environment Agency. Upgrades to existing infrastructure and a strong focus on energy efficiency drive sustained demand.
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Asia-Pacific: Expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period (2023–2031). The boom in regional manufacturing, pharmaceutical expansion in India and China, and aggressive industrialization across Southeast Asia create immense demand for modern air treatment technologies.
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Middle East & Africa / Latin America: Experiencing steady progress fueled by investments in food processing, petrochemical projects, and municipal infrastructure developments requiring high-purity air setups.
Key Industry Players
Prominent manufacturers and solution providers in the global air treatment market are focusing on strategic initiatives such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, technological partnerships, and global distribution network expansion.
Key players operating in the market include:
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Beko Technologies
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Donaldson Company, Inc.
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Parker Hannifin
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Honeywell International Inc
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Hongrijia Depurate Facility Science＆Technology Co.,Ltd
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Ingersoll Rand Inc.
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KAESAR KOMPRESSOREN
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Mikropor
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OMEGA AIR d.o.o. Ljubljana
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ORION Electronics Ltd.
These key market participants continuously innovate to offer compact, low-maintenance, and eco-friendly air treatment equipment tailored to specific industrial standards and commercial demands.
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Future Outlook
The future of the global air treatment market remains highly promising, fueled by a continuous convergence of digital automation, green energy initiatives, and expanding industrial automation. Over the next decade, market growth will be significantly defined by the integration of AI-driven predictive diagnostic tools, zero-loss condensate management systems, and ultra-energy-efficient desiccant and refrigerated dryers. As industries prioritize decarbonization, sustainability, and operational resilience, demand for custom-engineered, ultra-clean compressed air and atmospheric air purification infrastructure will expand rapidly, establishing air treatment as an indispensable pillar of modern eco-friendly manufacturing and commercial infrastructure.
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