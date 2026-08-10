Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market Eyes US$ 10.65 Billion Valuation by 2033

The global Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting market is experiencing exceptional growth, driven by the rapid adoption of smart buildings, increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, and the growing integration of IoT-enabled building automation technologies. PoE lighting combines power and data transmission over a single Ethernet cable, simplifying installation, reducing infrastructure costs, and enabling centralized lighting management.

According to Business Market Insights, the Power over Ethernet Lighting Market was valued at US$ 1.28 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 10.65 billion by 2033, registering a remarkable CAGR of 30.32% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. Rising investments in intelligent commercial buildings and connected lighting infrastructure continue to accelerate market expansion.

Market Overview

The market is segmented by offering, application, and end-user industry.

By Offering : Hardware (LED fixtures, PoE switches, injectors) dominates the market, while software and services for lighting management systems are growing rapidly.

: Hardware (LED fixtures, PoE switches, injectors) dominates the market, while software and services for lighting management systems are growing rapidly. By Application : Indoor lighting leads demand, followed by outdoor and industrial lighting applications.

: Indoor lighting leads demand, followed by outdoor and industrial lighting applications. By End-User Industry: Commercial buildings account for the largest share, followed by healthcare, education, government, and industrial facilities.

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Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Rapid Adoption of Smart Building Technologies Integration with IoT, building automation, and energy management systems is driving strong demand for PoE lighting. Energy Efficiency and Cost Savings PoE systems reduce installation and operational costs while enabling precise lighting control and energy optimization. Simplification of Installation Single-cable solution eliminates the need for traditional electrical wiring, reducing labor and material costs. Advancements in LED and PoE Technology Higher power delivery standards (PoE++) and more efficient LEDs are expanding application possibilities.

Regional Insights

North America currently holds the largest market share. Strong adoption of smart building technologies, supportive standards, and high commercial construction activity in the United States and Canada drive market leadership.

Europe is a significant and fast-growing market due to strict energy efficiency regulations, focus on smart cities, and sustainable building practices, particularly in Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, smart building development, and increasing awareness of energy-efficient lighting in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia are key contributing factors.

Competitive Landscape

The Power over Ethernet lighting market is competitive with a mix of lighting manufacturers and networking technology companies. Key players include:

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Cree Lighting (Ideal Industries)

Eaton Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Molex LLC

Innovative Lighting Inc.

Igor Inc.

NuLEDs

PoE Lighting Inc.

These companies focus on integrated PoE lighting solutions, IoT compatibility, energy management software, and strategic partnerships with building automation providers.

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Challenges

Higher initial installation costs compared to traditional lighting

Limited awareness among some end-users and installers

Dependence on PoE infrastructure and network reliability

Need for skilled technicians for installation and integration

Future Trends

Strong growth in PoE++ (higher power) solutions for advanced lighting applications

Increasing integration with building management and IoT platforms

Development of wireless and hybrid PoE lighting systems

Rising adoption in smart cities and intelligent street lighting

Focus on human-centric lighting and data-driven illumination control

Conclusion

The Power over Ethernet lighting market is set for explosive growth through 2033, driven by the convergence of lighting, networking, and smart building technologies. As organizations seek more intelligent, energy-efficient, and easily manageable lighting solutions, PoE systems are becoming a preferred choice for modern commercial and industrial spaces.

With strong momentum in North America and Europe, and accelerating adoption across Asia-Pacific, the market offers substantial opportunities for lighting manufacturers, networking companies, and system integrators focused on smart, connected, and sustainable illumination solutions.

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