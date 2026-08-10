Current Transformer Market to Reach US$ 5.16 Billion by 2034 at 6.40% CAGR

Electrical measurement and protection systems are becoming increasingly important as power grids, renewable energy installations, industrial facilities, and charging infrastructure evolve. Current transformers help measure electrical current safely and accurately, supporting monitoring, protection, energy management, and reliable power distribution across modern electrical systems.

According to The Insight Partners, the Current Transformer Market was valued at US$ 2.95 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 5.16 Billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.40% during 2026–2034. Growing renewable energy deployment, smart grid modernization, industrial digitization, EV infrastructure, and increasing demand for efficient power monitoring are expected to support continued growth.

Key Market Insights

Market Size in 2025: US$ 2.95 Billion

US$ 2.95 Billion Projected Market Size by 2034: US$ 5.16 Billion

US$ 5.16 Billion CAGR (2026–2034): 6.40%

6.40% Total Addressable Market (2026–2034): Approximately US$ 36.67 Billion

Approximately US$ 36.67 Billion Key Construction Types: Wound Transformer, Torodial Transformer, Bar Transformer

Wound Transformer, Torodial Transformer, Bar Transformer Key Voltage Segments: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage

Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage Key Application Areas: Energy Sector and Manufacturing Sector

Energy Sector and Manufacturing Sector Forecast Period: 2026–2034

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Market Growth Drivers

The advancement of renewable energy sources is a major factor supporting demand for current transformers. Solar and wind power installations require accurate measurement and monitoring of electrical parameters to maintain grid stability and efficient electricity distribution. The continued expansion of renewable generation is therefore creating demand for reliable current measurement and protection solutions.

Smart grid technology is another important growth driver. Utilities are increasingly modernizing electricity networks with intelligent monitoring and control capabilities. Current transformers provide essential electrical measurements that help utilities improve grid visibility, reliability, power management, and operational efficiency.

Industrial digitization is also contributing to demand. Manufacturing facilities require accurate electrical monitoring to manage equipment performance, optimize energy consumption, and reduce operational interruptions. Current transformers can support automated measurement and monitoring systems across industrial electrical infrastructure.

Technology Trends

The adoption of High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) systems is influencing the development of advanced electrical measurement technologies. As electricity transmission networks expand and renewable power generation becomes more geographically distributed, accurate measurement and protection solutions are increasingly important for high-voltage transmission infrastructure.

Digital technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities are also transforming traditional current transformer applications. Digital monitoring can enable more detailed electrical data collection, remote system observation, and faster identification of abnormal operating conditions. These capabilities are supporting the transition toward more intelligent power management systems.

Energy efficiency is another important area of innovation. Advanced current transformers can contribute to more accurate energy measurement and monitoring, helping utilities and industrial users identify consumption patterns and improve power management strategies.

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Regional Outlook

North America represents an important regional market, supported by renewable energy investments, smart grid modernization, industrial automation, and expanding EV charging infrastructure. The United States remains a key contributor as utilities and industrial organizations upgrade electrical infrastructure and adopt advanced monitoring technologies.

Europe is supported by renewable energy integration, grid modernization, energy efficiency initiatives, and investments in advanced electricity transmission and distribution systems. The increasing focus on sustainable energy infrastructure is expected to create additional opportunities for current transformer manufacturers.

Asia Pacific represents a significant growth opportunity due to rapid industrialization, expanding electricity networks, renewable energy projects, and increasing investments in smart infrastructure. China, India, Japan, and other regional economies are strengthening power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial capabilities.

South and Central America, along with the Middle East and Africa, are also witnessing opportunities as countries expand electricity infrastructure and renewable energy capacity. Industrial development, infrastructure modernization, and rising electricity demand are expected to support adoption of reliable electrical measurement and protection solutions.

Market Segmentation

By construction, the Current Transformer Market is segmented into Wound Transformer, Torodial Transformer, and Bar Transformer. These configurations address different measurement and protection requirements across power systems and industrial applications.

By voltage, the market is categorized into Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, and High Voltage. Demand across these segments is influenced by investments in electricity distribution, transmission infrastructure, renewable energy projects, and industrial electrical systems.

By application, the market includes the Energy Sector and Manufacturing Sector. Energy applications require current transformers for electrical measurement, monitoring, and protection, while manufacturing facilities use them to support energy management, automation, and equipment monitoring.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive environment is shaped by product innovation, measurement accuracy, digital monitoring capabilities, grid modernization, and application-specific solutions. Leading companies are focusing on technologies designed for renewable energy systems, smart grids, industrial automation, EV infrastructure, and advanced power transmission.

Key companies analyzed in the report include:

Schneider Electric

GE Grid Electric

VAC

Siemens AG

ABB

Jiangsu Huapeng Transformer

Continental Control System

Trench Limited

Nissin Limited

Huayi Electric

Future Outlook

The Current Transformer Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2034 as electrical infrastructure becomes more digital, renewable-energy focused, and interconnected. Smart grids, renewable power generation, HVDC transmission, EV charging infrastructure, industrial automation, and digital energy management are expected to expand demand for advanced current measurement solutions.

Future opportunities are likely to emerge from intelligent grid infrastructure, renewable energy projects, EV charging networks, data centers, and industrial energy management. Companies offering accurate, reliable, digitally enabled, and energy-efficient current transformer solutions are expected to benefit as utilities and industries continue modernizing their electrical infrastructure.

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About The Partners

The Insight Partners is a Insight global leader in market research, delivering comprehensive analysis and actionable insights across diverse industries. The company empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to navigate evolving markets and accelerate growth.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Ankit Mathur E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com Phone: +1-646-491-9876

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