Power Management IC Market to Reach US$ 59.04 Billion by 2031

Power management integrated circuits (PMICs) combine voltage regulators, control circuits, and other power management functions within a single chip. These components help reduce board space and component requirements while supporting efficient power distribution across electronic systems. Their growing use in consumer electronics, automotive systems, healthcare devices, industrial equipment, and telecommunications is strengthening demand for advanced power management solutions.

According to The Insight Partners, the Power Management IC Market was valued at US$ 37.73 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 59.04 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during 2023–2031. Increasing sales of consumer electronics products, growing adoption of electric vehicles, rising demand for battery-powered devices, and deployment of next-generation 5G networks are expected to create significant growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Market Size in 2023: US$ 37.73 Billion

US$ 37.73 Billion Projected Market Size by 2031: US$ 59.04 Billion

US$ 59.04 Billion CAGR: 5.8% during 2023–2031

5.8% during 2023–2031 Total Addressable Market: Approximately US$ 392.27 Billion during 2024–2031

Approximately US$ 392.27 Billion during 2024–2031 Key Product Types: Voltage Regulators, Motor Control, Battery Management, Multi-channel ICs, and Others

Voltage Regulators, Motor Control, Battery Management, Multi-channel ICs, and Others Key End Uses: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Industrial, and Others

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Industrial, and Others Forecast Period: 2023–2031

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Rising Consumer Electronics Sales Support Growth

The increasing adoption of smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, smart glasses, virtual reality headsets, fitness wristbands, and other connected devices is supporting demand for efficient power management solutions. As electronic devices become more compact and feature-rich, manufacturers require PMICs capable of managing multiple power functions while reducing energy consumption and optimizing available board space.

Wearable technologies are also expanding beyond traditional consumer applications into healthcare and wireless communication. The growing use of wearable medical devices and wireless healthcare monitoring systems is creating additional opportunities for PMIC manufacturers as these devices require reliable and efficient power management.

Battery-Powered Devices Create New Opportunities

The growing adoption of battery-powered electronic devices is another important factor supporting demand. Smartphones, laptops, cameras, tablets, watches, data loggers, charging cases, and other portable products rely on lithium-based battery technologies that require effective power management to maximize battery life.

PMICs help manage power distribution, regulate voltage, and reduce energy losses across electronic systems. As manufacturers focus on extending battery operating time and improving device efficiency, the integration of advanced power management ICs is expected to increase.

Electric Vehicles and 5G Strengthen Demand

The increasing inclination toward electric vehicles is contributing to the adoption of power management technologies in automotive applications. EVs require efficient management of electrical power across battery systems, control electronics, charging infrastructure, and other electronic components.

At the same time, the deployment of next-generation 5G networks is increasing demand for advanced telecommunications infrastructure. Power management ICs can support efficient power delivery across communication equipment and connected systems, creating further opportunities for industry participants.

Product Type and End-Use Analysis

Based on product type, the Power Management IC Market is segmented into voltage regulators, motor control, battery management, multi-channel ICs, and others. Voltage regulators are anticipated to hold a significant share during the forecast period as they play an important role in maintaining stable voltage levels across electronic systems.

By end use, the market is divided into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, IT & telecom, industrial, and others. Consumer electronics are anticipated to hold a significant share, supported by increasing demand for portable, connected, and battery-powered devices.

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Regional Outlook

North America has dominated the Power Management IC Market, supported by high technology adoption across multiple industries. Rising consumer electronics sales, growing electric vehicle adoption, increased use of digital tools, and high technological investment are contributing to regional growth.

The US represents an important market, with companies focusing on developing innovative power management solutions for consumer electronics, automotive applications, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial systems. Strong research and development activities in the US and Canada are also supporting technological advancements in PMICs.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain an important region due to its strong electronics manufacturing base, increasing consumer electronics production, expanding automotive industry, and growing deployment of telecommunications infrastructure. Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America are also expected to contribute to overall industry development as digitalization and electronic device adoption increase.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive environment is characterized by product innovation, power efficiency improvements, miniaturization, technology integration, and application-specific solutions. Leading companies are focusing on developing advanced power management technologies for portable electronics, electric vehicles, telecommunications equipment, healthcare devices, and industrial applications.

Key companies analyzed include:

NXP Semiconductors

Analog Devices Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

ROHM CO, Ltd

Microchip Technology Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Qorvo, Inc.

Future Outlook

The Power Management IC Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2031 as electronic systems become increasingly connected, compact, and energy-conscious. The continued expansion of consumer electronics, electric vehicles, battery-powered devices, wearable technologies, and 5G networks is expected to support demand for efficient power management solutions.

Future opportunities are likely to emerge from advanced battery management, automotive electrification, next-generation communication infrastructure, healthcare wearables, and increasingly sophisticated consumer electronics. Companies developing compact, energy-efficient, and application-specific PMIC solutions are expected to strengthen their position as industries continue to prioritize performance, reliability, and efficient power consumption.

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The Insight Partners is a Insight global leader in market research, delivering comprehensive analysis and actionable insights across diverse industries. The company empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to navigate evolving markets and accelerate growth.

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Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Ankit Mathur E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

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