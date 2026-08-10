Brown Rice Market is projected to reach US$ 20.68 Billion by 2033

The global Brown Rice Market is expanding steadily as consumers worldwide shift toward whole-grain, minimally processed foods as part of healthier dietary lifestyles. Brown rice, which retains its nutrient-rich bran and germ layers, has become increasingly popular across retail and foodservice channels as awareness of its fiber, vitamin, and mineral content continues to grow. Increasing consumer preference for whole-grain foods, rising awareness regarding digestive and nutritional health, growing demand for organic food products, and expanding adoption of healthy dietary lifestyles are collectively driving strong demand across the market.

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Market Size and Growth Outlook

The Brown Rice Market size was valued at US$10.60 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$20.68 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2026–2033. This growth is being driven by rising consumer preference for whole grain foods, as nutrition-conscious consumers increasingly replace refined grains with alternatives that retain fiber, vitamins, minerals, and beneficial plant compounds.

Growth is further supported by growing demand for high-fiber staple foods, as consumers associate fiber intake with digestive health and weight management, and healthcare professionals increasingly recommend whole grains as part of balanced diets. At the same time, the global shift toward healthier eating habits continues to support demand for minimally processed foods, while rising demand for gluten-free grain products, functional food applications, and the growth of brown rice in plant-based foods continue to open substantial new growth opportunities.

Report Coverage

The report offers comprehensive coverage of the Brown Rice Market, segmented across the following key parameters:

Nature: Organic, Conventional

Organic, Conventional Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail

This segmentation allows stakeholders to gain a granular understanding of which cultivation practices and distribution channels are contributing most to overall market growth, supporting more informed sourcing and go-to-market decisions.

Nature Analysis

Conventional Brown Rice leads the segment, holding 68%–72% of revenue in 2025 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%–9.0%, driven by wider market penetration, cost-effectiveness, and established supply chains supporting strong household consumption. Organic brown rice continues to benefit from growing consumer preference for chemical-free cultivation methods and premium food purchasing trends among sustainability-conscious buyers.

Distribution Channel Analysis

Online Retail represents the fastest-growing distribution channel, holding 18%–22% of market share in 2025 and expanding at a CAGR of 10.2%–10.9%, supported by expanding e-commerce platforms and consumer preference for convenient shopping. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets remain the dominant sales channel due to broad availability and strong brand visibility, while Specialty Stores continue to attract health-conscious consumers seeking organic and premium grain products.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific leads the global market, holding 39%–42% of revenue in 2025 and expanding at the fastest CAGR of 9.3%–10.0%, driven by strong rice consumption traditions and rising health awareness across China and India. North America follows, accounting for 28%–31% of global share, supported by increasing health consciousness and organic food consumption, with the United States as the dominant contributor at a CAGR of 8.2%–8.8%. Europe holds a significant share as well at 24%–27%, led by Germany with Poland showing the fastest regional growth, while the Rest of World region, including Brazil and the UAE, continues to grow through expanding retail infrastructure and rising health awareness.

Competitive Landscape

The Brown Rice Market features a competitive mix of rice processors, packaged food companies, and organic food producers. Key companies profiled in the report include:

KRBL Limited

LT Foods Ltd.

Riviana Foods, Inc.

Kohinoor Foods Limited

Lundberg Family Farms

Hain Celestial Group

New Bharat Group Rice Mills

Pride India FMCG Limited

Kikkoman Corporation

Sukoyaka Brown Rice

These companies are focusing on organic product expansion, premium rice varieties, and sustainable sourcing practices to strengthen their market positions. Recent industry activity includes Tim Hortons India’s launch of Super Meal Bowls featuring protein-rich, customizable meal options, Lundberg Family Farms’ expansion of its organic rice product portfolio with new sustainably sourced whole-grain offerings, LT Foods Ltd.’s strengthening of its premium and health-focused rice portfolio through expanded distribution networks, and ITOCHU Corporation’s strategic partnership with The Healthy Grain to acquire exclusive trademark and marketing rights for BARLEYMAX Super Barley in Japan and Taiwan.

Key Market Drivers, Opportunities, and Challenges

Growth in the market continues to be underpinned by rising consumer preference for whole grain foods, growing demand for high-fiber staple foods supporting digestive health and weight management, and increasing adoption of healthy eating habits favoring minimally processed products. Meaningful opportunities exist in rising demand for gluten-free grain products as brown rice is widely used in gluten-free formulations, expansion in functional food applications incorporating brown rice’s nutritional profile, and growth of brown rice in plant-based meals and meat alternatives.

At the same time, the industry faces challenges from the higher cost of brown rice compared to white rice, which can discourage price-sensitive consumers particularly in developing economies. The shorter shelf life of brown rice due to natural bran oils susceptible to oxidation also poses challenges, requiring investment in advanced packaging and storage solutions that increase operational costs across the supply chain.

Conclusion

The Brown Rice Market is set for strong growth through 2033, propelled by rising global demand for whole-grain, nutrient-rich staple foods and expanding consumer interest in organic and functional nutrition. As producers and retailers continue to invest in premium offerings and improved packaging to address shelf-life challenges, companies with strong sourcing networks and diversified product portfolios are well positioned to capture the market’s expanding opportunities.

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