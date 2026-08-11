Airfreight Forwarding Market to Reach US$ 54.30 Billion by 2034 at 4.5% CAGR

The airfreight forwarding market is projected to grow from US$ 35.22 Billion in 2025 to US$ 54.30 Billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during 2026–2034. The market is expected to benefit from recovering global trade volumes, investments in airport cargo infrastructure, and increasing adoption of multimodal transportation solutions and real-time cargo visibility.

Cross-border e-commerce remains an important growth driver because consumers increasingly expect rapid international deliveries. Technological integration is also reshaping logistics operations through AI, IoT, blockchain, automated booking platforms, and predictive analytics. These technologies support route optimization, cargo tracking, improved load factors, and reduced transit times. In addition, the growing healthcare sector is creating demand for temperature-controlled and high-speed transportation of biologics, vaccines, and other time-sensitive medical products.

Download Sample Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000493

Emerging Opportunities

Specialized logistics services are creating opportunities across pharmaceutical cold chains and high-tech electronics. Special cargo, including temperature-sensitive, dangerous, and oversized goods, requires specialized infrastructure and expertise. Express services are also expanding due to e-commerce and demand for rapid door-to-door deliveries.

Sustainability is another important opportunity. Forwarders are increasingly exploring sustainable aviation fuel, carbon-offset programs, and other green logistics solutions. Expansion into emerging trade corridors in Southeast Asia and Africa, along with value-added services such as customs compliance, kitting, inventory management, and final-mile delivery, can further support industry growth.

Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, supported by its position as a major manufacturing hub and the expansion of e-commerce exports from China, Southeast Asia, and India. Government investments in smart airport technology and cargo infrastructure are also supporting regional development.

North America remains a major contributor, supported by advanced infrastructure, strong cross-border trade, and growing adoption of AI and automation. Europe continues to serve as an important logistics hub, with strong automotive and aerospace exports and increasing emphasis on sustainable aviation fuels and supply chain decarbonization.

Key Players

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

DHL Group

Schenker AG

Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

DSV A/S

UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Sinotrans Limited

Panalpina World Transport Holding Ltd.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

Get Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000493

Future Outlook

The market is expected to continue evolving toward technology-driven, flexible, and integrated logistics solutions. Rising cross-border e-commerce, expanding manufacturing networks, specialized healthcare logistics, and demand for high-value and time-sensitive shipments are expected to create sustained opportunities. Digital freight platforms, AI-powered analytics, real-time visibility, sustainable aviation initiatives, and value-added logistics services are likely to remain important areas of development through 2034.

Related Reports:

Automotive Brake Rotors Market Demand, Trends & Forecast by 2034

Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Growth, Size & Forecast by 2034

About Us

The Insight Partners is a leading global market research and consulting firm specializing in delivering actionable insights across various industries. Our research reports combine extensive primary and secondary research to provide accurate market intelligence, helping businesses make informed strategic decisions. The company provides detailed analysis on emerging technologies, market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities across sectors including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Email: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876