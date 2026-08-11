Trenchless Pipe Relining Market to Reach US$ 5,001.55 Million by 2031 at 6.86% CAGR

The trenchless pipe relining market size is expected to reach US$ 5,001.55 million by 2031 from US$ 3,164.24 million in 2024. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.86% during 2025–2031. Trenchless solutions are used across water, gas, sewer, power, communications, and other infrastructure applications. They also offer benefits such as reduced labor requirements, shorter rehabilitation timelines, and lower costs compared with conventional repair methods involving excavation.

Key Growth Drivers

The increasing age of pipeline infrastructure is a major factor supporting market expansion. Leakage from pipeline networks can result in environmental damage and economic losses, encouraging governments and infrastructure operators to strengthen pipeline maintenance and rehabilitation. Stringent regulations related to leakage reduction and pipeline maintenance are therefore supporting adoption.

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Rapid urbanization and smart city development are also creating opportunities. Trenchless technologies allow cities to improve underground infrastructure while limiting disruption to roads and other surface environments. They can support the installation and renewal of fiber optic networks, underground power systems, water infrastructure, and wastewater systems.

Technological advancement is another important factor. Cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) solutions are extensively used because they provide advantages in terms of cost, effort, and repair efficiency. Pull-in-place, pipe bursting, and internal pipe coating solutions are also being adopted across different applications.

Segmentation Insights

The market is segmented by method, end user, diameter, curing method, and geography. By method, the market includes cured-in-place pipe, pull-in-place, pipe bursting, and internal pipe coating, with CIPP holding the largest share in 2024.

By end user, the market covers municipal, industrial, commercial, and residential applications. By diameter, categories include below DN 50, DN 51-DN 150, DN 151-DN 250, and above DN 251. The below DN 50 segment held the largest share in 2024.

By curing method, the market includes ambient cure, hot water cure, steam cure, and UV light cure. The UV light cure segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Regional Landscape

North America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 40.3% of the market share, supported by aging underground water infrastructure and the need for rehabilitation. Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, driven by urbanization and growing water and wastewater infrastructure requirements.

Key Players

SAERTEX MultiCom GmbH

Sanikom Doo

Vortex Co LLC

NuFlow Technologies Inc

Brawo Systems GmbH

Trelleborg AB

RelineEurope GmbH

Relining Group International Oy

Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

US Pipelining, LLC

The Charles Machine Works Inc

Michels Corporation

American Trenchless Technologies

Picote GROUP

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Future Outlook

The future of the market is expected to be shaped by continued pipeline rehabilitation requirements, urban infrastructure development, stringent leakage regulations, and technological innovation. Robotics and automation in pipeline rehabilitation are identified as key emerging trends. Innovations in CIPP technologies and UV-cured solutions are also expected to support the development of more efficient rehabilitation approaches. With North America maintaining a strong position and Asia Pacific showing significant growth potential, the market is expected to expand steadily through 2031.

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