Automotive Steel Wheels Market to Reach US$13.1 Billion by 2031 at 5.4% CAGR

The automotive steel wheels market is experiencing steady growth, supported by increasing vehicle production, demand for economical automotive components, and the growing need for lightweight wheels. According to The Insight Partners, the market size is projected to increase from US$ 8,619.12 million in 2023 to US$ 13,101.37 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during 2023–2031.

The market involves several stakeholders, including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, channel partners, government bodies, industry associations, and end users. Manufacturers develop steel wheels according to customer requirements, including different sizes, specifications, textures, and color combinations. The availability of products from local and international manufacturers contributes to competition and provides customers with multiple purchasing options.

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Automotive Sector Expansion

The increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan are supporting demand. The expansion of the automotive sector and the adoption of advanced technologies by original equipment manufacturers are expected to contribute to market development. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly focused on features that improve vehicle competence, efficiency, comfort, and visual appeal.

Growing consumer interest in lightweight steel wheels is also identified as an important market trend. In addition, increasing demand for economical automotive components is supporting the adoption of steel wheels across different vehicle applications.

Rising Electric Vehicle Adoption

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is another factor influencing the industry. Governments in major markets, including China, Japan, India, Canada, South Korea, and countries within the European Union, are encouraging cleaner and more sustainable transportation through incentives, rebates, tax benefits, and other measures. The increasing penetration of passenger electric vehicles is expected to support opportunities for automotive component manufacturers, including steel wheel producers.

Segmentation and Regional Landscape

The market is segmented by rim size, vehicle type, and end user. Rim sizes include 13-15 inches, 16-18 inches, 19-21 inches, and more than 21 inches. The 13-15 inches segment held the larger market share in 2023. By vehicle type, the market covers heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and passenger vehicles, with passenger vehicles holding the larger share in 2023. By end user, the market is divided into OEM and aftermarket, with OEM accounting for the larger share in 2023.

Geographically, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2023, followed by North America and Europe.

Key Players

The leading companies profiled in the market include:

TOPY INDUSTRIES LIMITED

STEEL STRIPS WHEELS LIMITED

ThyssenKrupp AG

MANGELS INDUSTRIAL S.A.

Klassic Wheels Ltd.

IOCHPE-MAXION SA

Fastco Canada

Central Motor Wheel of America Inc.

ALCAR HOLDING GMBH

Accuride Corporation

These companies represent key participants in the competitive landscape, with the market characterized by product development, technological advancements, and competitive strategies.

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Future Outlook

The automotive steel wheels market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory through 2031 as vehicle production expands across emerging economies and demand for economical and lightweight automotive components increases. Technological advancements in wheel manufacturing are expected to remain an important future trend. The continued development of electric vehicles, increasing OEM demand, and opportunities across the aftermarket are also expected to contribute to market expansion. With the market projected to reach US$ 13,101.37 million by 2031, manufacturers are likely to focus on technological development and product innovation to address evolving automotive requirements.

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The Insight Partners is a leading global market research and consulting firm specializing in delivering actionable insights across various industries. Our research reports combine extensive primary and secondary research to provide accurate market intelligence, helping businesses make informed strategic decisions. The company provides detailed analysis on emerging technologies, market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities across sectors including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy.

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