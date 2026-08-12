Cable Glands Market to Reach US$ 2.48 Billion by 2034, Growing at 4.59% CAGR

The global cable glands market size is projected to reach US$ 2.48 billion by 2034 from US$ 1.66 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.59% during 2026–2034.

Cable glands are widely used across industrial applications where cable protection, connectivity, and safety are essential. The market is segmented by type into hazardous and non-hazardous categories. Based on cable type, the market covers armored and unarmored cables, while materials include brass, stainless steel, and plastic or nylon. Major end-user industries include oil and gas, mining, aerospace, manufacturing and processing, and chemical industries.

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Key Growth Drivers

Innovation in cable gland designs is supporting market development by improving efficiency and suitability for different industrial requirements. Sustainability trends are also encouraging the development of eco-friendly cable gland solutions. In addition, rising demand for renewable energy is creating opportunities for cable gland manufacturers as energy infrastructure continues to expand.

The growing adoption of connected industrial systems is further influencing product development. Smart cable glands designed to support IoT connectivity represent an emerging trend. Manufacturers are also focusing on enhanced safety features to address industry requirements and provide dependable solutions for challenging operating conditions.

Emerging Opportunities

The market presents opportunities through innovative cable glands designed for sustainable energy solutions, smart cable glands supporting industrial IoT connectivity, and customizable products for specialized applications. These developments can help manufacturers address changing requirements across diverse industries and operating environments.

Key Players

Hubbell

Emerson Electric Co.

Amphenol Industrial Products Group

Eaton

ABB

Cortem S.p.A.

BARTEC

CMP Products Limited

JACOB GmbH

Warom Technology Incorporated Company

These companies represent key participants in the competitive landscape and are involved in developing and supplying cable gland solutions for various industrial applications.

Regional Market Insights

The market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. The United States represents an important market, supported by innovative product designs, sustainability trends, renewable energy demand, and evolving industry requirements. Asia-Pacific is also an important region, with countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia contributing to market development.

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Future Outlook

The future outlook for the cable glands market remains positive, supported by demand from industrial sectors, renewable energy development, technological innovation, and increasing requirements for safety and reliable cable management. Smart connectivity, sustainable materials, enhanced safety features, and customized solutions are expected to remain important areas of development through 2034. With the market projected to grow from US$ 1.66 billion in 2025 to US$ 2.48 billion by 2034, manufacturers are expected to focus on innovation and application-specific solutions to capture emerging opportunities.

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