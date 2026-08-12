Automated Breast Ultrasound Market 2031: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

According to The Insight Partners, the Automated Breast Ultrasound Market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.50% from 2025 to 2031, with the market size expanding from US$ 2.67 billion in 2024 to US$ 7.32 billion by 2031. This strong growth trajectory reflects increasing demand for automated breast imaging technologies, technological advancements, and the expanding role of ultrasound in screening and diagnosis. The report analyzes the market across product categories, technology, applications, end users, and geographies, providing a comprehensive assessment of current market dynamics and future opportunities.

Automated Breast Ultrasound Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

Market Size: The market was valued at US$ 2.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 7.32 billion by 2031 .

The market was valued at and is projected to reach . Market Growth: The market is projected to expand at a 15.50% CAGR from 2025 to 2031 .

The market is projected to expand at a . Market Trends: Increasing adoption of automated breast imaging, innovations in ultrasound technologies, growing emphasis on early detection, and rising demand for efficient breast screening solutions are shaping market development.

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Technology Trends: Both 2D and 3D automated breast ultrasound technologies are included in the market assessment, with technological innovation expected to support adoption.

Both are included in the market assessment, with technological innovation expected to support adoption. Application Trends: Screening, diagnosis, and research and clinical studies represent important application areas.

Screening, diagnosis, and research and clinical studies represent important application areas. End-User Trends: Hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and ambulatory surgical centers are key end-user segments.

Hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and ambulatory surgical centers are key end-user segments. Market Analysis: Increasing healthcare awareness, evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and demand for improved breast-imaging capabilities are contributing to market expansion.

Increasing healthcare awareness, evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and demand for improved breast-imaging capabilities are contributing to market expansion. Forecast Outlook: Strong investment in medical imaging technology and continued innovation are expected to create commercial opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers through the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The Automated Breast Ultrasound Market is segmented by product, technology, application, end user, and geography. By product, the market includes systems, software, accessories, and services. By technology, the market is divided into 2D and 3D solutions. Based on application, the market covers screening, diagnosis, and research and clinical studies. By end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. This segmentation enables stakeholders to assess demand patterns and identify growth opportunities across different healthcare settings.

Regional Analysis

North America: North America represents an important market for automated breast ultrasound, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological innovation, and strong adoption of medical imaging solutions. The regional assessment covers the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Europe: Europe is characterized by established healthcare systems and increasing emphasis on breast cancer screening and diagnostic technologies. The report covers the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific offers significant growth opportunities as healthcare infrastructure develops and awareness of advanced diagnostic technologies increases. The region includes China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.

South and Central America: Brazil, Argentina, and other countries in the region are included in the market analysis, with improving healthcare capabilities supporting future opportunities.

Middle East and Africa: The regional assessment includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa, where healthcare modernization can support the adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging solutions.

Key Players

Key companies operating in or profiled within the Automated Breast Ultrasound Market include:

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Canon Medical Systems

Theraclion ENG

Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

SonoCinÁ©

MetriTrack, Inc.

CapeRay

NOVA MEDICAL IMAGING TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.

QView Medical

Real Imaging & Research center

Seno Medical Instruments, Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

SIUI

Supersonic Imagine

Volpara Solutions Limited

These companies contribute to the competitive landscape through medical imaging technologies, ultrasound systems, software, services, and innovations supporting breast screening and diagnostic applications. The market report evaluates leading players and provides insights into the competitive environment and emerging opportunities.

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Market Outlook

The Automated Breast Ultrasound Market is entering a high-growth phase as healthcare providers increasingly seek imaging technologies that can support efficient, standardized, and accessible breast screening and diagnosis. Advancements in automated imaging, growing awareness of breast cancer detection, and investments in healthcare infrastructure are expected to remain important growth factors. With the market projected to reach US$ 7.32 billion by 2031, manufacturers have opportunities to expand their product portfolios, strengthen regional presence, and develop innovative imaging solutions. The market’s strong forecast CAGR further highlights its potential as an important segment within the broader medical imaging industry.

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The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

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