Aesthetic Lasers Market: 12.8% CAGR and US$8.24 Billion Forecast by 2031

Aesthetic laser technologies are transforming cosmetic and dermatological care by enabling precise, minimally invasive treatments for diverse skin concerns. Growing consumer interest in appearance enhancement and shorter recovery times is supporting adoption across clinical and wellness settings.

The Aesthetic Lasers Market was valued at US$3.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$8.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2025 to 2031. Technological advancements, expanding treatment applications, and rising awareness of non-invasive aesthetic procedures are key contributors to this growth.

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Aesthetic Lasers Market Growth Driven by Non-Invasive Procedures

The increasing preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic treatments is a major growth driver. Compared with conventional surgical procedures, laser-based treatments generally offer shorter recovery periods, reduced procedural risks, and fewer visible complications. These advantages are encouraging consumers to choose laser treatments for skin rejuvenation, hair removal, pigmentation correction, scar reduction, tattoo removal, and body contouring.

Growing awareness of aesthetic procedures is also contributing to demand. Consumers are increasingly seeking treatments that address signs of aging, uneven skin tone, wrinkles, acne scars, and unwanted hair. Rising spending on personal appearance and the expanding beauty and wellness industry are further supporting the adoption of aesthetic laser technologies.

Technological Advancements Expand Treatment Applications

Continuous innovation in laser platforms is creating new opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers. Advanced systems increasingly offer greater precision, improved treatment control, enhanced safety profiles, and reduced downtime. Non-ablative technologies have gained significant adoption because they can stimulate collagen production and improve skin appearance while limiting tissue damage.

The non-ablative lasers segment accounted for the largest share, representing 63.7% in 2022. Within this category, Nd:YAG lasers held a leading position with a 40.5% share. Among ablative technologies, carbon dioxide lasers are anticipated to experience strong growth, with a projected CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Product development, regulatory approvals, and strategic collaborations are also supporting technological advancement. Manufacturers are focusing on multifunctional platforms capable of addressing multiple aesthetic indications, helping clinics improve equipment utilization and broaden their treatment portfolios.

Application and End-User Trends

The expanding range of clinical applications is strengthening demand across dermatology and cosmetic care. Facial and skin tightening represents a significant application area, supported by increasing interest in anti-aging procedures and skin rejuvenation. Hair removal is expected to register particularly strong growth, with a projected CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

Other important applications include pigmentation disorders, tattoo removal, scar treatment, body sculpting and fat reduction, and acne reduction. The increasing prevalence of acne and other skin conditions is encouraging demand for laser-based corrective procedures.

By end user, dermatology clinics represented the leading segment, accounting for 45.6% of the share in 2022. Medical spas and beauty and wellness centers are also expanding their use of aesthetic laser systems as consumers increasingly seek convenient treatments outside traditional hospital environments.

Regional Outlook and Competitive Landscape

North America dominated the industry with a 40.5% share in 2022, supported by high consumer awareness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, established dermatology practices, and strong adoption of aesthetic technologies. The US is projected to register a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is emerging as an attractive growth region and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.7%. Increasing disposable incomes, expanding medical tourism, growing aesthetic awareness, and the establishment of specialized clinics are supporting regional demand.

Key players operating in the Aesthetic Lasers Market include:

Aerolase Corp

Lumenis Be Ltd

Cutera Inc

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Sciton Inc

SharpLight Technologies Ltd

El En SpA

Alma Lasers Ltd

Cynosure LLC

These companies are emphasizing product innovation, portfolio expansion, strategic partnerships, and advanced laser platforms to strengthen their competitive positions.

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Future Outlook

The Aesthetic Lasers Market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2031 as demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures continues to increase. The transition toward technologically sophisticated platforms, multifunctional devices, personalized treatments, and reduced-downtime procedures will remain important growth factors.

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