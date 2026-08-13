BRICS Laryngoscopes Market Expansion Opportunities Toward US$ 183.6 Million by 2033

The BRICS laryngoscopes market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by rapid healthcare modernization, rising surgical volumes, increasing respiratory disease burden, and the shift toward advanced airway management technologies in Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

According to Business Market Insights, BRICS laryngoscopes market size is expected to reach US$ 183.6 million by 2033 from US$ 85.8 million in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 10.0% from 2026 to 2033.

Laryngoscopes are essential medical devices used for visualizing the larynx and facilitating endotracheal intubation. They play a critical role in anesthesia, critical care, emergency medicine, and airway management procedures.

Market Overview

The market is segmented by product type, usage type, application, patient type, and end user.

By Product Type : Video Laryngoscopes dominated the market in 2025 due to superior visualization, higher first-pass success rates, and improved patient safety. Other segments include Direct Laryngoscopes and Fiber Optic Laryngoscopes.

: Video Laryngoscopes dominated the market in 2025 due to superior visualization, higher first-pass success rates, and improved patient safety. Other segments include Direct Laryngoscopes and Fiber Optic Laryngoscopes. By Usage Type : Disposable Devices led the market in 2025, driven by infection control needs and convenience in high-volume settings. Reusable Devices form the other segment.

: Disposable Devices led the market in 2025, driven by infection control needs and convenience in high-volume settings. Reusable Devices form the other segment. By Application : Anesthesia held the largest share in 2025, supported by rising surgical procedures. Other applications include Critical Care, Emergency Medicine, and Others.

: Anesthesia held the largest share in 2025, supported by rising surgical procedures. Other applications include Critical Care, Emergency Medicine, and Others. By Patient Type : Adult segment dominated in 2025 due to higher prevalence of surgeries and respiratory conditions. Pediatric is the other segment.

: Adult segment dominated in 2025 due to higher prevalence of surgeries and respiratory conditions. Pediatric is the other segment. By End User: Hospitals accounted for the largest share in 2025, owing to advanced infrastructure and high patient volume. Other end users include Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Emergency Medical Services, and Others.

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Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Burden of Respiratory Diseases Rapid urbanization, industrial growth, air pollution, smoking rates, and infections like tuberculosis are driving higher demand for airway management tools across BRICS nations. Healthcare Infrastructure Modernization Investments in new hospitals, operating theaters, and emergency centers are boosting adoption of advanced laryngoscopes. Shift to Video Laryngoscopes Better visualization, efficiency, and safety are accelerating the transition from traditional direct laryngoscopes to video-assisted devices. Simulation-Based Training Growing emphasis on clinical training using high-fidelity simulators is improving skills and supporting adoption of modern airway devices.

Regional Insights

China held the largest share in 2025, benefiting from large patient pools, healthcare upgrades in urban areas, domestic manufacturing of affordable devices, and strong focus on clinical training. Other BRICS countries are also advancing, though adoption varies due to differences in infrastructure development.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on innovation, product launches, and partnerships to strengthen their position. Prominent companies in the BRICS laryngoscopes market include:

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Ambu A/S

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Intersurgical Ltd

Verathon Inc.

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Flexicare (Group) Limited

PENTAX Medical

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Challenges

Significant disparities in healthcare infrastructure across BRICS countries

High cost of advanced devices limiting adoption in public and rural facilities

Procurement challenges with imported equipment

Future Outlook

Continued dominance of video and disposable laryngoscopes

Broader integration of advanced airway tools in anesthesia, emergency, and critical care settings

Greater emphasis on training programs and simulation technology

Rising adoption in both urban centers and expanding rural healthcare facilities

Strong overall market expansion driven by healthcare investments and rising procedural volumes across BRICS nations

The BRICS laryngoscopes market is poised for impressive double-digit growth through 2033. As healthcare systems modernize and the need for safe, efficient airway management increases, demand for advanced laryngoscopes will continue to rise, creating substantial opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers focused on innovation and accessibility.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What drives the BRICS Laryngoscopes Market?

Growing surgical volumes, rising respiratory diseases, healthcare infrastructure development, and the shift toward video laryngoscopes are the primary drivers.

Which product type leads the market?

Video Laryngoscopes dominate due to superior visualization and safety benefits.

Which country holds the largest share?

China leads the market, supported by large-scale healthcare investments and domestic manufacturing capabilities.

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