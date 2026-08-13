Asset Integrity Management Market Growth Analysis and Future Outlook 2030

The Asset Integrity Management is becoming increasingly important as industries seek to improve the safety, reliability, and operational performance of aging infrastructure and critical equipment. Asset integrity management encompasses a broad range of inspection, maintenance, monitoring, and risk-management activities designed to ensure that industrial assets continue to perform their intended functions while minimizing operational, environmental, and safety risks.

According to The Insight Partners, The asset integrity management market was valued at US$ 3.33 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 6.73 billion by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030. The asset integrity management market trends include the integration of IIoT with asset integrity management solutions.

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Key Market Driver: Rising Need for Operational Safety

One of the major factors driving the asset integrity management market is the increasing need to maintain the operational safety of aging assets. Industrial facilities, pipelines, refineries, power-generation systems, offshore platforms, and other infrastructure require continuous inspection and maintenance to identify potential failures before they become critical.

The risk is particularly significant in oil and gas and petrochemical operations because equipment can be exposed to corrosion, high temperatures, pressure, and flammable substances. Asset integrity management enables companies to monitor equipment conditions, identify degradation, prioritize maintenance activities, and reduce operational risks.

Stringent government regulations concerning worker safety, environmental protection, and infrastructure reliability are also encouraging companies to adopt systematic integrity-management programs. Compliance requirements are pushing operators toward more structured inspection, documentation, risk assessment, and maintenance practices.

Technological Advancements and Digital Transformation

Digital transformation is creating new opportunities for the asset integrity management market. Traditional inspection and maintenance practices are increasingly being complemented by technologies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), digital twins, advanced analytics, sensors, and asset integrity management software.

IIoT-enabled solutions can collect real-time information from industrial equipment and infrastructure. This data can then be analyzed to identify abnormal operating conditions and potential equipment degradation. Digital twins can further provide virtual representations of physical assets, helping operators understand asset performance and simulate potential failure scenarios.

The integration of IIoT and digital technologies with asset integrity management solutions is identified as an important market trend. These technologies can support predictive maintenance, improve decision-making, reduce unnecessary inspections, and help organizations optimize maintenance expenditure.

Asset Integrity Management Market Trends

Several trends are shaping the future development of the market:

Integration of IIoT: Connected sensors and industrial devices are enabling continuous asset monitoring.

Connected sensors and industrial devices are enabling continuous asset monitoring. Growing adoption of predictive maintenance: Organizations are moving from reactive maintenance toward condition-based and predictive approaches.

Organizations are moving from reactive maintenance toward condition-based and predictive approaches. Digital twin implementation: Virtual asset models can improve risk assessment and lifecycle management.

Virtual asset models can improve risk assessment and lifecycle management. Advanced non-destructive testing: NDT technologies are increasingly being used to identify defects without damaging equipment.

NDT technologies are increasingly being used to identify defects without damaging equipment. Risk-based inspection: Companies are prioritizing inspection activities according to asset criticality and potential failure consequences.

Companies are prioritizing inspection activities according to asset criticality and potential failure consequences. Remote inspection technologies: Drones, robotics, and digital inspection tools are supporting safer monitoring of difficult-to-access infrastructure.

Market Segmentation

The asset integrity management market is segmented by service type and industry. By service type, the market includes Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Inspection, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Structural Integrity Management, Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), and Others. By industry, the market covers Oil & Gas, Power, Marine, Mining, Aerospace, and Others.

The NDT inspection segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for 20.5% of the market. NDT methods are valuable because they allow companies to examine the condition of components and structures without causing damage. Meanwhile, corrosion management is expected to experience strong growth because corrosion remains a major challenge for industrial infrastructure.

Regional Outlook

North America dominated the asset integrity management market, accounting for 33.8% of the market in 2022. The region has extensive oil and gas, pipeline, power, and industrial infrastructure, much of which requires continuous inspection and modernization. Regulatory requirements and the need to maintain aging infrastructure are supporting market demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth, with The Insight Partners estimating a 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, energy demand, and increasing investments in manufacturing and power infrastructure are expected to contribute to regional growth.

Key Companies in the Market

Major companies operating in the asset integrity management market include:

SGS SA

Intertek Group Plc

Aker Solutions ASA

Bureau Veritas SA

Fluor Corp

DNV Group AS

John Wood Group Plc

ROSEN Group

TechnipFMC plc

Oceaneering International Inc.

These companies are focusing on service expansion, technology integration, strategic contracts, and digital solutions to strengthen their market positions.

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Future Outlook

The future of the asset integrity management market is closely connected with the modernization of industrial infrastructure and the increasing adoption of digital technologies. As companies seek to extend asset lifecycles while improving safety and productivity, demand for inspection, corrosion management, structural monitoring, and risk-based maintenance is expected to increase.

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About The Insight Partners

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